EDITOR: How much would you spend for a room at the proposed Appellation Hotel in Petaluma?

EKN Development Group’s Economic Impact Study showcases rosy figures for the hotel’s projected revenue. Were our elected officials so blinded by the projected tax dollars flowing into Petaluma’s coffers that they didn’t ask EKN to show their math?

The report projects $9.5 million in annual hotel revenue and $8.5 million in annual restaurant revenue. Are these gross or net amounts?

The report touts tax revenues generated over 25 years. For simplicity, let’s assume average annual projected tax revenues: Transient Occupancy Tax: $1.48 million; sales tax $1.46 million; property tax $1 million.

Are these numbers realistic?

TOT tax dollars equal 10% of the hotel room rate and go directly to Petaluma. A TOT revenue of $1.48 million means $14.8 million in annual hotel room charges.

At what annual occupancy rate? If 100% of the 93 rooms were occupied every night of the year, the average room would be $436 per night. A 50% occupancy assumption means a whopping $872 per night to generate EKN’s projected TOT revenue. The TOT revenue of $1.48 million doesn’t seem realistic.

The sales tax revenue figures are also deceiving. The $1.46 million figure is the total sales tax collected, though most of those dollars go to the state and county. Petaluma collects just 2% out of the total 9.5% sales tax.

Property tax is collected by Sonoma County to fund schools and county and city services. Only 13% of property tax is destined for Petaluma’s coffers!

EKN, she us your work!

Lydia Asselin,

Petaluma

Share costs of students

EDITOR: There was a good opinion piece by John Burns on the current situation at our local schools. The new superintendent’s reasoning seems logical as well as good intended if, in fact, the school district didn’t get or spend all the money that was due them through COVID.

His solution however, in our opinion, is misdirected, though well intended. Putting the burden solely on homeowners in Petaluma to solve these school issues is not the best solution. The best approach would be to spread the cost among everybody in the community as they are and will be the beneficiaries of a well-educated graduate, not just the property owners.

Taxing just property owners always seems to be the approach the government takes to fund all the special projects like this. The education of our children is a benefit to the whole community, not just the homeowners. We need to raise the sales tax citywide to support our community schools.

The superintendent’s inequitable approach will cause homeowners, many of whom are on fixed incomes, to continue again to be priced out of their homes because of the ever-increasing special-needs schools and cities all impose on our backs.

That’s why Prop 13 was passed many years ago and it has been a tremendous help to those struggling to stay in their homes. Our approach would be beneficial to everyone in the community as we all would be sharing in the education costs of our children.

Roger and Jane Manning,

Petaluma

The crisis is now

EDITOR: One of the signs of climate change is frequent floods. The heated atmosphere takes up more moisture, which tends to fall in a deluge. In approximately the past month, China, India, Mexico, Spain, Greece, Algeria, and Libya have suffered serious flash flooding. This is why United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says we’ve entered climate dystopia. The crisis is not in the future. It’s now.

Andy Ferguson,

Petaluma

