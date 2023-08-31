Retail theft data

EDITOR: On Aug. 17, I got a press release from the Petaluma Police Department about retail thefts, in which they state, "Over the past several years the Petaluma Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in organized retail theft as legislation and voter-approved initiatives have significantly reduced the consequences for offenders who repeatedly engage in retail theft."

This sounds very political, especially since on Oct. 12 last year, Don Frances wrote in the Argus-Courier "California lawmakers have responded, and last year Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 331, which created new law enforcement task forces to fight the crimes and altered the penal code so courts can better prosecute it."

Perhaps the PPD could at least provide some data to back up their claims? Even then, we have to remember that correlation does not prove causality.

Robert Plantz

Santa Rosa

Supports Barbara Lee

EDITOR: My fellow Petalumans, Senator Diane Feinstien is stepping down from the Senate after many years of service to the people of our state. For Petalumans beginning to consider who you want to represent you next in the Senate I recommend you give your support to Rep. Barbara Lee. She is an experienced negotiator and courageous progressive member of Congress. Barbara Lee has my full support.

Why do I support Barbara Lee? After 9/11 she was the only Congressperson to vote no against giving the president unlimited war powers. She stood by her convictions then, and she will continue to do so. Barbara wrote California’s first Violence Against Women Act to ensure protections for victims of domestic violence and authored the California Schools Hate Crimes Reduction Act to protect all students – regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation – from hate crimes. She has consistently worked to protect the rights of the vulnerable among us. And representation does matter!

For all our talk of Black Lives Matter, we now have an opportunity to act accordingly, and send a qualified Black woman with a high level of integrity. If elected she will be the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. We need her courage, her voice and her perspective in the Senate.

I urge you to join me in supporting Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate. Learn more at: barbaraleeforca.com.

Linda Judah

Petaluma

Trees and art

EDITOR: As I understand it, the two existing shade trees on the site at the base of the H Street City Park will be replaced by concrete for installation of the art piece.

Why are we removing trees when the city is trying to plant more to help cool the planet?

Are we going to end up with an unsheltered, hot concrete pad and 24-foot poles instead of the oft-used little park with two benches and shade trees?

Sue Bates-Pintar

Petaluma

NATO history

EDITOR: Being around Skip Sommer’s age I can understand the error of calling NATO the North Atlantic Trade Organization rather than the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Argus-Courier, Aug 4).

Age makes past details that much less clear but simultaneously age also compresses change into a much clearer perception of how much has happened. And, NATO is a prime example. Like the UN, NATO has morphed. It has gone from its original charter as a defense organization into an assertive/aggressive “lebensraum” (German-living space) mission that Hitler used to justify war in Europe.

Today, NATO ambitions include an additional NATO headquarters to be set up in Japan and a NATO “Space Force.” Indeed, mission creep has created galactic ambitions wherein the limits of taxpayer-funding are never enough. How much has been dumped into a war that never should have happened except for NATO missions creep?

It is amazing how we voters let government commandeer our very own taxpayer credit card in order to run up "unpayable" deficits. Yes, almost 80 years of change compresses down into some rather nasty realizations.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Dog concerns

EDITOR: In reading your quite long article about Ember Leona, everyone who knew her is saying she was so kind and giving and generous. Her dogs were her family.

Really?

If she truly loved those dogs she would have turned them in to the shelter before buying the gas to light herself on fire. I do understand she had mental issues. But she was obviously making good decisions to work cleaning the streets and pick up trash left by others.

I just don’t see how you could write this entire article and interview her friends and not have one person mention how horrific and selfish it was of her to light herself on fire with her four dogs in the car.

Cathy Damazio

Petaluma

Send letters to publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.