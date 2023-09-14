A note of thanks

EDITOR: Our recent fundraiser for Usher Syndrome at Brooks Note Winery was an amazing success.

We thank owner Garry Brooks, for offering to have the fundraiser at his beautiful winery here in Petaluma. He suggested a silent auction and donated a magnum of pinot and a wine tasting. That was just the beginning.

We are so grateful for the generosity and kindness of all who joined us. The charcuterie that Tony at Central Market donated was spectacular and was enough for 75 people. Then Marin French Cheese Company provided an ample amount of wonderful brie. For the silent auction, gift card donations were made by Wild Goat Bistro, Mi Pueblo, Stockhome and Central Market. Then there were donations from Out West Garage, Pamela Tuft, Juli Lederhaus, Candace Curtis, Jane Pritchard and Deb Gray. Rick Carlson of The Coast Highway Band provided music for the evening, pro bono.

We also want to thank all who were not able to attend and made donations anyway. Amazing!

We are also very appreciative of the lengthy and well-written article in the Argus-Courier. Fabulous! As if that was not enough, it was picked up by The Press Democrat. And shortly before the event, David Templeton of the Argus offered to put it out on social media.

What else was amazing is that folks who told us they were attending, attended or communicated if there was a change.

We so appreciate your partnership in ending childhood blindness.

With deepest gratitude,

Carol and Jeff England

Petaluma

No to new hotel

EDITOR: The rezoning of our Historic District to accommodate a proposed six-story hotel would ruin the integrity of our iconic town.

If Chef Charlie Palmer has his way, he would turn our town into a metropolis for personal profit. Palmer’s project in Healdsburg also promised lower-income housing as part of his package. But the newspaper in Healdsburg reports that lower-income folks are having to move out of Healdsburg because they can’t afford to live there.

The town of Solvang thrives on tourist dollars because it keeps the authentic image of a time past. The movie industry has brought dollars to Petaluma because of the look of our Historic District.

I plead with the city planners, commissioners and council to look to the wisdom of developing small businesses on those empty lots, and give the mom-and-pop businesses a chance to thrive. Tax incentives, lowered rent – whatever it takes to help start up some of our incredibly talented Sonoma County enterprises.

Let us not send our tax dollars and profits to some huge corporation outside of our county. I have been to several of the planning meetings, and I have found the M-Group to be evasive in their answers. This is the firm to whom the city has outsourced its entire planning department and they do not build trust in me.

Don’t be fooled by what they’re dangling in front of our faces. We have a 45-foot height limit for a reason.

I want to commend the planning commissioners for the care they’re taking over this decision and kudos to the moderator who is keeping us on track.

Judy Heikel,

Petaluma

Non-toxic schools

EDITOR: While organic agriculture has grown widely popular over the past decades, organic landscaping has lagged behind, negatively impacting waterways, biodiversity and health. Fortunately, the tide may be turning.

The Novato Union School district has launched an innovative two-year project led by national organic field expert, Chip Osborne, to transition three school playing fields to organic. The project aims to demonstrate how utilizing a systems-based approach will yield durable, drought-tolerant fields that capture carbon, cool the environment, and be safer and healthier for our children. Plus, it’s less expensive than the chemical management of grass or toxic, heat-trapping plastic turf.

On Sept. 27, Chip will be coming to Novato to give a free presentation on the elements of organic field care at 6 p.m. The national director of Beyond Pesticides will also be there to speak about the funding available for Bay Area communities to implement pilot projects in their own communities.

On Sept. 28 in Petaluma, there will be an expert-led all-day technical training on the how to’s of organic field care, including a presentation by UC specialist on gopher management.

Get more information about both events is at nontoxicschools.org.

Piper Primrose

Novato

