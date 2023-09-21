We can no longer pretend

EDITOR: To say I’m heartbroken over the recent behavior of certain online audience members at both the Santa Rosa Schools board meeting and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting is an understatement.

I am saddened and deeply disturbed by the blatant display of racism and antisemitism by certain members of the public last week. As a parent, educator and as a human, I am concerned about the rhetoric and language being used in these public spaces. Especially last week, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the start of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, and the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the bombings that killed four Black girls; this open display of hate is unacceptable.

I stand with both the Santa Rosa City Schools District and the Sonoma County Office of Education in condemning hate, uplifiting marginalized communities and standing firm in our efforts of antiracism and empathy work.

We can no longer pretend that we are a post-racial society; for those who were still operating under this illusion, the disruptive, deplorable behavior last week should stand as a wake-up call and an example of how far we still have to go as a society. I call on my fellow educators, elected officials, community leaders and parents to stand with me in condemning this hate as well and working together to ensure all members of our community feel safe.

Joanna Paun

Petaluma City Schools Board President

Disappointed in Chick-fil-A decision

EDITOR: I recently read that Petaluma plans on replacing a perfectly fine steak house (Cattlemen’s) with another fast-food place (Chick-fil-A).

Do we really need another fast-food restaurant in Petaluma? I am very disappointed another good sit-down restaurant with good parking that is not located in our congested downtown is going away.

On top of it, according to the Argus-Courier article, this will not be a drive-thru as zoning does not allow it. You will have to walk up to pick up food. Really?!? You think people in the winter in the rain will do this? Or elderly who don’t feel safe outside their vehicles? Such idiots are proposing this option with no drive-thru.

I am sure we could have had a Cattlemen’s or some other nice restaurant weren’t it for the people in charge of these decisions. Did anyone ask the residents what they wanted? Come on Petaluma, we can do better than a Chick-fil-A.

D. McClelland

Petaluma

Petaluma Forever

EDITOR: There's a new city being proposed for Solano County. The project is called "California Forever" and is planned by a group of Silicon Valley billionaires who want to create a utopian city on Highway 12. It will have what they find ideal: a charming, walkable downtown; a river and a train running through it; eclectic home styles; and environmentally green with urban boundaries surrounded by agricultural open space.

Sound familiar? Sounds like they were inspired by Petaluma.

What the town won’t have is what money can’t buy: history and authenticity — the preservation of which has never been more valuable.

Our town’s number one asset is under threat by a proposal to place a zoning overlay on several areas of our historic downtown. This strategy was initiated by the applicant of a hotel developer for the lot on B Street and Petaluma Boulevard (next to Rex’s Hardware). The city quickly saw this as an opportunity to spread the zoning changes across larger areas, thus giving the “by right” ability to build high-rise structures.

It seems that “California Forever” wants to be like Petaluma, while some folks in our city want downtown to look like the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Where is this paradigm coming from? The photos promoting the overlay show pictures of parking lots or properties in transition, and label them “underused" or “blight.” They even show the graffiti-rich lot next to the Phoenix Theater. They find it an eyesore, but it looks like teen spirit to me.

There may be a place for higher rise around our town, but leave our Historic District out of it. The scale and design needs to be preserved with any new construction or remodeling. It's invaluable — the envy of billionaires everywhere.

Kathy Myers

Petaluma

