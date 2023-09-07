Community shows up for Wiseman Park

EDITOR: I’m a tree steward for ReLeaf Petaluma at Wiseman Park. Early on a recent morning, I was checking the trees and discovered there had been a party at the playground the night before.

There were dozens, maybe up to 100, of beer cans that littered the playground along with other trash. The Little Library installed by the Kiwanis Club had been kicked over and broken, leaving books scattered about. I was feeling pretty mad/sad about the thoughtless evil of some people while I started picking up the cans.

And then two dog walkers came hurrying over to help. Another woman gathered the fallen books. Two more neighbors walked by, checked out the shattered post of the library and said they’d be back with lag bolts and glue to fix it. We had the park cleaned up before 8 a.m. and the library was restored by 11 a.m.

There’s a lot of good people using Wiseman Park every day and I was grateful to be reminded of that. Thanks to all who care.

Rebecca Sartain

Petaluma

Remembering Ember

EDITOR: Ember was my best friend. On March 3, I had to go to Idaho to help family. I took a picture of her before I gave her a big hug goodbye. We kept in touch by email. The last I heard from her was May 20.

A friend contacted me June 27 and told me about her death and what happened. I haven't been able to contact you because the lost of her is too great.

She would have liked what you just wrote about homelessness. And I thank you for the articles you wrote about her and her four little angels.

David Anthony

Petaluma

Kiwanis supports teachers

EDIGTOR: It’s back to school again! Time for Kiwanis to support Petaluma teachers with our 2023 Garvey Grants program.

Since 2015, Petaluma Kiwanis Club has supported local teachers with micro-grants to purchase supplies, software and other classroom materials.

The Garvey Grants program honors deceased member Terence Garvey and his lifelong commitment to education, service and the community.

Now in its ninth year, Petaluma Kiwanis has awarded nearly 500 grants to teachers with an average award of $300. Over 60% of grant applications receive some level of funding.

The application and instructions are being emailed to school administrators in Petaluma this week. Teachers, be sure to ask your school administration for an application.

The 2023 application deadline is Friday, Sept. 22.

Submit applications via email to petalumakiwanisgrants@gmail.com. To contact us with questions about our Garvey Grants program, please email the same address.

Petaluma Kiwanis supports and appreciates community educators and looks forward to receiving applications!

Francesca Smith

2023 Garvey Grants Committee Chair

