Letters to the Editor

Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Having served on the Petaluma City Council for eight years, I know what it takes to be an effective councilperson. I've known Dennis Pocekay for several years now from working with him and our immigrant community through the Rapid Response Network. Dennis has what it takes.

As a retired physician, Dennis knows the value of listening before taking deliberate action. That's important because there are many significant issues facing Petaluma today: a decimated city budget, COVID-19, affordable housing, disintegrating streets and city infrastructure, racial parity and the increasing climate impacts of human pollution, to name a few.

The ability to act based on both knowledge and compassion are critical skills for guiding us through these challenges. Dennis does not shy away from difficult or controversial situations, but neither does he toot his own horn about his many volunteering efforts. He does his work with quiet dedication and persistence.

For instance, at the recent protest against the firing of Black staff at St. Vincent's high school, hostile counter-protesters tried to disrupt the event. Dennis acted as a crucial de-escalator there that kept events from getting out of control. He was there because of his support for Black Lives Matter and his commitment to racial equality. That's Dennis: cool head, warm heart.

Dennis is smart, honest, selfless, generous with his time and money, is already fully engaged and ready to serve the people of Petaluma now.

Go to www.pocekayforcouncil2020.com to learn about what he's been working on, and to check out his bio and platform. I think you'll see Dennis is the right person for our times. Please join me in voting for Dennis Pocekay for City Council. We need him now more than ever.

Matt Maguire

Petaluma

Miller, Kearney, Healy for Council

EDITOR: On Nov. 3 I plan to cast my ballot for Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy for Petaluma City Council. This is a tumultuous time and we’ve seen that electing people without previous experience isn’t a recipe for success.

None of the challengers have served on any city commissions, whereas all three of the incumbents served on city commissions or committees before being elected.

Making the best use of limited city funds, some of their recent accomplishments include re-paving Sonoma Mountain Parkway last summer, re-paving Maria Drive this summer, beginning construction on the Rainier under-crossing (which 72% of Petalumans voted for), creation of a Climate Commission, and raising the minimum wage ahead of the state mandate to bring us closer to a livable wage.

Miller, Kearny and Healy are thoughtful and considerate leaders who have spent much of their free time working to make Petaluma a better place to live. They deserve our votes. They have mine.

Allan Jaffe

Petaluma

Riverbend development

EDITOR: Recently the Argus-Courier labeled the proposed Riverbend development in the Payran district an "Infill project on a vacant lot, long been an eyesore." We the people who live nearby have a different story to tell.

Kids on bikes use the area, innumerable birds, bats and bees within an ecosystem bordering the river exist on this land, and the collective 1,000 years of live oak growth slated to be cut down to make way for this unwise project is an ecosystem in and of itself. It was a crime at one time to cut down a live oak.

The public should know that houses nearest the dairy will have inoperable windows on the dairy side, and necessary air filtration systems to mitigate odors and exhaust from trucks just feet away from them.

There are three 75-year-old trees growing on the border of this property that are planned to be cut down. As it is, at least three mature trees could be left not only to absorb dairy noise, but the development itself from noise and visual pollution (a huge wood fence is proposed in place of these trees; probably both will be necessary).

We neighbors prefer not to stare at fully bared 30-foot tall giant steel tanks, now shielded by trees, which are lit at night adding to light pollution along the river. We neighbors have common sense and justifiable objections to the manner in which this out of town project is being forced on us, and on the environment.

The three City Council incumbents, Healy, Miller, and Kearney clear the way for this kind of abuse of environment and people living within it. Please attend the next City Council meeting; we the people will tell our side of the story. And let's not give deals to developers; they make enough money as it is.

Stephanie Sanchez

Petaluma