Letters to the Editor

Wallack for Council

EDITOR: Petaluma and its residents have critical issues in our shared future.

The COVID restrictions, which are likely to continue for many more months, have wreaked havoc on local businesses and household budgets. We're desperately short of housing, especially for those most impacted by COVID.

Climate change is looming ever closer, with fire and areas of inundation as steadily increasing risks. The municipal budget, still reeling from the great recession of a decade ago, is again under stress with only limited and unsatisfactory options.

The General Plan that will map our steps through the next two decades will be written over the next few years.

Council members who can think about only one problem at a time are not suited to address this uncertain future. Instead, we need Petalumans who can grasp the interactions of multiple problems and build coalitions around comprehensive solutions.

We would benefit from leaders with design backgrounds, which build the ability to interweave multiple threads, and also from leaders with a deep and sincere empathy for those most impacted by the coming challenges.

We have several Council candidates worthy of our support but Lizzie Wallack best integrates the skills we need for our looming future. That's the reason I'm playing a role in her campaign. I ask you to join me in supporting her.

Dave Alden

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The first time I saw Brian Barnacle, he made a big impression on me. He was making what would be the first of many passionate public comments at a Petaluma City Council meeting.

Brian had recently returned to his hometown and had wasted no time jumping in with both feet. It became immediately clear to me that he was someone who would do everything in his power to keep the climate crisis front and center in our town.

Here’s just a small sample of the impact Brian has had since returning:

He helped draft the urban planning and transportation portion of the City’s Climate Emergency Framework. He sent a detailed overview about transit-oriented development to the City Council.

He challenged the Lomas Partners’ Corona SMART Station project because it failed to address affordable housing, mixed-use amenities dictated by our General Plan, traffic congestion, and pedestrian safety.

He argued publicly and repeatedly for all-electric city vehicles. He brought specific grant opportunities to the attention of the City Council.

He made Slow Streets recommendations at the beginning of the pandemic to help create safe spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists.

But this is only the public side.

Privately, Brian is a man with a positive plan and a vision for Petaluma. Time and again, he’s spent countless hours reviewing City Council agendas and offered ideas to help improve our city.

Brian is also never afraid to ask for feedback and to listen. For example, when controversies about the Corona Station project emerged, he went directly to the neighborhood and sought residents’ opinions about the proposed development.

At a time when many seem to revere individualism above all else, it is incredibly heartening to know a Petaluma resident who consistently shows up, speaks up, and steps up for the common good.

I urge you to support Brian Barnacle for City Council — a strong, new voice for Petaluma’s future.

Annie Stuart

Petaluma

No bathtub art

EDITOR: A lot has changed since last Sept. 16 when the City Council voted six to one to reject the appeals asking to keep the bathtub sculpture Fine Balance off historic Water Street. Mayor Barrett requested a 10-year installation resolution. Also an environmental impact report was requested because legal precedents say that history and aesthetics impact a project site. These haven’t been done yet.

And thank goodness, because a lot has changed since last September. Consider this:

Having the Water Street plaza available for flexible use as it was originally intended has been a lifesaver for adjacent businesses that can provide outdoor dining.

The river will be dredged. Public Works now needs Water Street open for staging construction equipment such as land-based cranes to repair the boat dock and our historic trestle.

The artist has said that when he renews his expired contract he will now require $245,000 instead of his original $150,000 bid.

PPAC is contracting to clean the Cherry Soda sculpture at Theater Square for $6,000, an indication that the cost of maintaining five 25-foot tall structures for a decade will be substantial.

A city sales tax increase will be on the November ballot to cover budget shortfalls and pension obligations. Voters may scrutinize city spending no matter what the funding source.