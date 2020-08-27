Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

August 27, 2020, 10:34AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Wallack for Council

EDITOR: Petaluma and its residents have critical issues in our shared future.

The COVID restrictions, which are likely to continue for many more months, have wreaked havoc on local businesses and household budgets. We're desperately short of housing, especially for those most impacted by COVID.

Climate change is looming ever closer, with fire and areas of inundation as steadily increasing risks. The municipal budget, still reeling from the great recession of a decade ago, is again under stress with only limited and unsatisfactory options.

The General Plan that will map our steps through the next two decades will be written over the next few years.

Council members who can think about only one problem at a time are not suited to address this uncertain future. Instead, we need Petalumans who can grasp the interactions of multiple problems and build coalitions around comprehensive solutions.

We would benefit from leaders with design backgrounds, which build the ability to interweave multiple threads, and also from leaders with a deep and sincere empathy for those most impacted by the coming challenges.

We have several Council candidates worthy of our support but Lizzie Wallack best integrates the skills we need for our looming future. That's the reason I'm playing a role in her campaign. I ask you to join me in supporting her.

Dave Alden

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The first time I saw Brian Barnacle, he made a big impression on me. He was making what would be the first of many passionate public comments at a Petaluma City Council meeting.

Brian had recently returned to his hometown and had wasted no time jumping in with both feet. It became immediately clear to me that he was someone who would do everything in his power to keep the climate crisis front and center in our town.

Here’s just a small sample of the impact Brian has had since returning:

He helped draft the urban planning and transportation portion of the City’s Climate Emergency Framework. He sent a detailed overview about transit-oriented development to the City Council.

He challenged the Lomas Partners’ Corona SMART Station project because it failed to address affordable housing, mixed-use amenities dictated by our General Plan, traffic congestion, and pedestrian safety.

He argued publicly and repeatedly for all-electric city vehicles. He brought specific grant opportunities to the attention of the City Council.

He made Slow Streets recommendations at the beginning of the pandemic to help create safe spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists.

But this is only the public side.

Privately, Brian is a man with a positive plan and a vision for Petaluma. Time and again, he’s spent countless hours reviewing City Council agendas and offered ideas to help improve our city.

Brian is also never afraid to ask for feedback and to listen. For example, when controversies about the Corona Station project emerged, he went directly to the neighborhood and sought residents’ opinions about the proposed development.

At a time when many seem to revere individualism above all else, it is incredibly heartening to know a Petaluma resident who consistently shows up, speaks up, and steps up for the common good.

I urge you to support Brian Barnacle for City Council — a strong, new voice for Petaluma’s future.

Annie Stuart

Petaluma

No bathtub art

EDITOR: A lot has changed since last Sept. 16 when the City Council voted six to one to reject the appeals asking to keep the bathtub sculpture Fine Balance off historic Water Street. Mayor Barrett requested a 10-year installation resolution. Also an environmental impact report was requested because legal precedents say that history and aesthetics impact a project site. These haven’t been done yet.

And thank goodness, because a lot has changed since last September. Consider this:

Having the Water Street plaza available for flexible use as it was originally intended has been a lifesaver for adjacent businesses that can provide outdoor dining.

The river will be dredged. Public Works now needs Water Street open for staging construction equipment such as land-based cranes to repair the boat dock and our historic trestle.

The artist has said that when he renews his expired contract he will now require $245,000 instead of his original $150,000 bid.

PPAC is contracting to clean the Cherry Soda sculpture at Theater Square for $6,000, an indication that the cost of maintaining five 25-foot tall structures for a decade will be substantial.

A city sales tax increase will be on the November ballot to cover budget shortfalls and pension obligations. Voters may scrutinize city spending no matter what the funding source.

Even art committee goals have changed since last September. They’re now looking to develop permanent sites around town for temporary artwork. They define temporary as two years.

Maybe it’s time for the art committee and council to review past decisions and adapt for change. Since council hasn’t voted on the 10-year resolution yet, the artist’s contract has expired, and a costly EIR is pending, maybe that time is now.

Kathy Myers

Petaluma

Climate-drive disasters

EDITOR: Here’s a great quote from an article in the New York Times about the recent extreme heat event we experienced in Petaluma and throughout California.

“Over the weekend, the heat, the rolling blackouts and the fires (not to mention the fire tornadoes) converged on top of the pandemic, giving Californians an unpleasant taste of what feels more and more like an inevitable future plagued by layered, climate-change-driven disasters.”

I could not agree more that our future will probably be plagued by layered, climate-change-driven disasters. The good news is that our government (at least some parts of it) is preparing for the disasters, but the bad news is that some of the government agencies that are acting are not moving fast enough. The recent rolling blackouts are evidence that the government must move more quickly and decisively.

In Petaluma, the City has declared a climate emergency and established a Climate Commission, and the Commission has been working hard. All of these of course are good steps but they are only first steps down a long road.

Unfortunately the City and the Commission are not taking decisive action which is imperative in the face of the dire nature of the problem. For example, the City has not dedicated a full time staff person to support the Commission, and the Commission recently held a virtual Town Hall meeting which was “attended” by only 44 people. In my opinion this newspaper, the public, you and I, must step up and let the City know that we are deeply concerned, and we all must demonstrate our support for the Commission.

Hal Bohner

Petaluma

School reopening task force

EDITOR: I am a parent in Petaluma City Schools (PCS) and a tax-paying citizen in Petaluma. I am asking that our school district create a task force of community members to work on a plan and recommendations to safely reopen our elementary and secondary schools in compliance with all federal, state and county health and safety guidelines when allowed.

I believe the committee could include representatives from various industries including: healthcare, construction, janitorial/maintenance, technology, marketing, finance, rentals, human resources, and teachers, classified staff, parents and students. (As part of the school reopening toolkit, the CDC recommends a “cross sectional” task force of community members who can support and identify mitigation strategies for their community given their local context.)

This is a monumental project that requires a great deal of time, money and planning. We cannot expect our District personnel to take this on without additional assistance and resources.

Community members and parents are eager to help and participate in the process so let’s utilize our resources now. Most families who responded to a PCS survey about learning models wanted in-person learning as soon as it is allowed. The families are integral stakeholders in education so it is important to give them a voice and enlist their support and ideas to safely re-open our campuses.

I also believe it is time that the District send some positive, concrete messages about the ideas and plans for re-opening our schools. The safe reopening of the campuses is one of the most important processes that PCS will ever go through and one that will impact the lives of our children for years to come.

I am asking that the District be transparent as to the conditions that need to be met in order to reopen the schools and inclusive with community members in the planning process to maximize the chance for success and efficiency. More brains and hands on this task can only help.

Phoebe Ellis

Petaluma

Shollenberger and water

EDITOR: I, and many others here in town, use Shollenberger Park as a nice exercise walk with the added bonus of all the nature we get to see. Here in the late summer with almost all of the water gone almost all of the nature is gone as well.

A short walk over to the Ellis Creek polishing ponds shows that water and nature go hand in hand, and there is a never ending supply of clean water flowing out of the bottom pond into the Petaluma River. We spend the money to pipe this clean water to irrigate our many parks around the City and I got started wondering just why we can't keep water at Shollenberger using the same method? It seems like a win/win to me.

Rick Alexander

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The third highest temperature ever recorded in the world, 130 degrees, happened just recently in Death Valley. Phoenix has had more consecutive days over 110 this summer than ever before, and summer’s not even over.

Here in Petaluma we had a sustained heat wave, which included electrical storms two days in a row, that sparked numerous local fires, many of them extreme. As I write this evacuations are being ordered in Sonoma County, and Petaluma has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Climate change is probably the most important issue our planet faces today. It must be tackled globally, but very important to that is how it is acted upon locally. Brian Barnacle has made addressing climate change, specifically with clean energy and the elimination of fossil fuels, his lifetime goal.

In his professional life he has worked with private companies and public agencies to help achieve their energy goals through electric vehicles, solar energy, battery storage, and other strategies. Petaluma has adopted a goal of carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner, Brian’s experience makes him well qualified to help achieve that goal. We need his vision on our city council. Please vote him in on Election Day, for the sake of Petaluma and our global future.

LaRee Maguire

Petaluma

Wallack for Council

EDITOR: We have an opportunity to elect Petaluma CIty Council members who will lead our City during this time of catastrophe and anxiety. We need visionary and expert City leadership to grapple with complexities of urban planning and budget constraints in this time of climate crisis. We need leadership committed to the social and physical well being of all of our CIty’s residents including seniors, young families and our residents struggling with the fallout of the COVID pandemic.

Lizzie Wallack is an architect and small business owner with experience in neighborhood transformation and preservation. She works daily with strategic plans, and budget constraints.

Lizzie has the long view. She sees the possibilities and obstacles within each decision, for example how to create enough affordable housing for our residents, or how to best transform our Fairgrounds into a vibrant center for all our residents, or how to create a better transportation system for our City. Lizzie is a leader in parent groups, working to ensure our children thrive in an environment supporting diversity.

We cannot continue to do business as usual. We need leadership focused on supporting our City’s unique neighborhoods, meeting the needs of our vulnerable residents, while planning for a challenging future.

Join me in voting for Lizzie Wallack for Petaluma City Council.

Elizabeth Emery Mori

Petaluma

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine