Letters to the Editor

Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: I write to correct some inaccuracies in a reader’s comment supporting the incumbents for Petaluma City Council.

First, experience as a council member is not necessarily a good thing in a city that is near bankruptcy, a situation that existed far before the pandemic. Some new blood might be just what it takes to get Petaluma rolling again.

Healy, Miller, and Kearney may be “responsible and considerate” but they incessantly back development projects that harm people and the environment. Our traffic is that of a city of 200,000; the signals aren’t even synchronized, our water costs are exponentially rising. High cost housing, a Rainier undercrossing and arming our police with semi-automatic rifles are not now and should never be our priorities.

Second, it’s simply not true that “none of the challengers have served on any city commissions.” Dr. Dennis Pocekay served with distinction on the Petaluma City Youth Commission and currently sits on the Ad Hoc Committee on Equity as part of the Petaluma Climate Action Committee. He also was the Petaluma representative to the Stakeholder Advisory Committee of Sonoma County Climate Action 2020.

Dennis’s stances on climate, housing for the poor and underpaid, the health of our citizens-during and after COVID-19, street repair and traffic control, are correct and necessary for Petaluma in these uncertain and chaotic times. As a physician, Dennis has the ability to get his ideas across with empathy and compassion. He’s accustomed to delivering good and bad news to people of every background, origin, and income level. Dennis es el hombre para los ciudadanos de Petaluma. Dennis is the man for the citizens of Petaluma.

James Pointer

Petaluma

Plan to vote

EDITOR: Many thanks to the Argus-Courier for the several articles on women’s suffrage. It’s good to be reminded of the long history of the drive for voting rights and of the continued work that was needed even after the 19th Amendment was passed 100 years ago to ensure that all women of every race and class be allowed to vote.

The best tribute we can give to this history is for each one of us to commit to vote. Confirm that you are registered at registertovote.ca.gov. Make a plan for how you will vote; there are multiple options for returning the ballot that each registered Californian will receive by mail. Encourage your friends and family to do the same.

Honor the late civil rights leader John Lewis who wrote: “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.” VOTE!

Jean Reed

AAUW Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The three City Council members running for re-election, Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller, must be voted out in November.

I have watched them continue to make false promises, failing to fix our City for far too long. They keep making the same false promises of traffic relief, fixing our roads and restoring City finances. Yet, in fact, we were worse off, thanks to them, even before COVID hit.

Something is very wrong, and if one looks at the details, the story is revealed. Healy, Kearney and Miller are all three funded by major out-of-town real estate developers. They vote as a block to approve every development (by some developers that fund their campaigns). They vote to give away excessive concessions and our taxpayer money to developers (again, the same developers that fund their campaigns).

I say their kind of “experience” is not what Petaluma needs. Quite the opposite. Now, more than ever, we need people with integrity, who understand science, and have new, innovative ideas to finally fix Petaluma’s problems. I will vote for Brian Barnacle who is an environmental and city planning expert.

Joan Bennett

Petaluma

School opening’s other side

EDITOR: I appreciate your article on school reopening in Petaluma. Certainly it is a year like no other.

I was struck, however, by a glaring omission in this article. I saw no mention of how the pandemic and distance learning will have a disproportionate impact on low-income families. Many families do not have an extra bedroom to convert into a home classroom. And families of essential workers, who are disproportionately BIPOC, often have no parent who is able to be home to help students.

A primary reason I decided to run for Petaluma School Board is because I often have seen and felt that less affluent families' stories are not being told. I intend to ensure that our School Board addresses the opportunity gap and supports families who have been negatively impacted by system racism. I urge you and your reporters to make a concerted effort to include all Petalumans in the telling of our shared story.