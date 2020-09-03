Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

September 3, 2020, 7:35AM
Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: I write to correct some inaccuracies in a reader’s comment supporting the incumbents for Petaluma City Council.

First, experience as a council member is not necessarily a good thing in a city that is near bankruptcy, a situation that existed far before the pandemic. Some new blood might be just what it takes to get Petaluma rolling again.

Healy, Miller, and Kearney may be “responsible and considerate” but they incessantly back development projects that harm people and the environment. Our traffic is that of a city of 200,000; the signals aren’t even synchronized, our water costs are exponentially rising. High cost housing, a Rainier undercrossing and arming our police with semi-automatic rifles are not now and should never be our priorities.

Second, it’s simply not true that “none of the challengers have served on any city commissions.” Dr. Dennis Pocekay served with distinction on the Petaluma City Youth Commission and currently sits on the Ad Hoc Committee on Equity as part of the Petaluma Climate Action Committee. He also was the Petaluma representative to the Stakeholder Advisory Committee of Sonoma County Climate Action 2020.

Dennis’s stances on climate, housing for the poor and underpaid, the health of our citizens-during and after COVID-19, street repair and traffic control, are correct and necessary for Petaluma in these uncertain and chaotic times. As a physician, Dennis has the ability to get his ideas across with empathy and compassion. He’s accustomed to delivering good and bad news to people of every background, origin, and income level. Dennis es el hombre para los ciudadanos de Petaluma. Dennis is the man for the citizens of Petaluma.

James Pointer

Petaluma

Plan to vote

EDITOR: Many thanks to the Argus-Courier for the several articles on women’s suffrage. It’s good to be reminded of the long history of the drive for voting rights and of the continued work that was needed even after the 19th Amendment was passed 100 years ago to ensure that all women of every race and class be allowed to vote.

The best tribute we can give to this history is for each one of us to commit to vote. Confirm that you are registered at registertovote.ca.gov. Make a plan for how you will vote; there are multiple options for returning the ballot that each registered Californian will receive by mail. Encourage your friends and family to do the same.

Honor the late civil rights leader John Lewis who wrote: “The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.” VOTE!

Jean Reed

AAUW Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The three City Council members running for re-election, Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney and Kathy Miller, must be voted out in November.

I have watched them continue to make false promises, failing to fix our City for far too long. They keep making the same false promises of traffic relief, fixing our roads and restoring City finances. Yet, in fact, we were worse off, thanks to them, even before COVID hit.

Something is very wrong, and if one looks at the details, the story is revealed. Healy, Kearney and Miller are all three funded by major out-of-town real estate developers. They vote as a block to approve every development (by some developers that fund their campaigns). They vote to give away excessive concessions and our taxpayer money to developers (again, the same developers that fund their campaigns).

I say their kind of “experience” is not what Petaluma needs. Quite the opposite. Now, more than ever, we need people with integrity, who understand science, and have new, innovative ideas to finally fix Petaluma’s problems. I will vote for Brian Barnacle who is an environmental and city planning expert.

Joan Bennett

Petaluma

School opening’s other side

EDITOR: I appreciate your article on school reopening in Petaluma. Certainly it is a year like no other.

I was struck, however, by a glaring omission in this article. I saw no mention of how the pandemic and distance learning will have a disproportionate impact on low-income families. Many families do not have an extra bedroom to convert into a home classroom. And families of essential workers, who are disproportionately BIPOC, often have no parent who is able to be home to help students.

A primary reason I decided to run for Petaluma School Board is because I often have seen and felt that less affluent families' stories are not being told. I intend to ensure that our School Board addresses the opportunity gap and supports families who have been negatively impacted by system racism. I urge you and your reporters to make a concerted effort to include all Petalumans in the telling of our shared story.

Linda Judah

Petaluma

Huffman article

EDITOR: The title “Huffman faces easy path to reelection” is a fact. But the article is campaign literature. Printing Huffman’s statement of the current conspiracy theory as unquestioned fact without mention of the timing of the USPS reforms (fought by unions), or even mention of the real problem of local governments giving mail in voter time limits that do not allow enough time according to longstanding USPS published service time scales is reporting Huffman’s campaign points, not reporting the news.

I realize that being owned by Sonoma Media pushed the Argus politically to the left of its historical editorial policy. Your editorial clearly states your Democrat position. I would hope that the Argus could refrain from blatant bias in news reporting as you remain our only source of local news.

Karla Van Meter

Petaluma

Two parties

EDITOR: I am a moderate voter, neither Republican nor Democrat. I watched every televised minute of both the Republican and Democratic conventions. I came away with the impression that the Democrats are not serious, and the Republicans are inspired.

I find it strange that the Democrats did not put on a show especially since most of the entertainment people are avid Democrats, but the Republicans put on a show that I related to. I saw excellent speakers, an emphasis on patriotism, and an uplifting message. I even loved the fireworks. The best thing I can say about the Democratic show was that it was depressing.

In contrast, Mr. Biden, who has a 47-year history in government, said almost nothing about his accomplishments while in office. What does he stand for? What makes him think that he will be able to execute his plans in the face of a divided Congress? He says he will follow the scientists in all things, but what if the scientists disagree as they do today with COVID?

Most people think they are voting for a single candidate, but you are really voting for a party which has a cast of thousands.

As always, I will wait until the last minute to decide on whom I am going to vote for – in politics you never know what time will bring. But if I had to vote today, I would vote Republican.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Questions for council candidates

EDITOR: Times and city finances call for new political questions for City Council aspirants. Here are some that probably need to be asked.

Petaluma is under a continuing declaration of emergency that is now more than a year old. Can an emergency go on forever? Should an emergency declaration have a time limit?

Do you consider that the top organizers of Black Lives Matter represent the views of Petaluma residents?

Is theft of food an excusable offense if done because the person was hungry? Is looting ever an excusable offense?

If a street protest became unruly, what priority among the following would you give the police? Ensure physical protection of residents, ensure protection of property, ensure the protest continues in order to protect the political right to petition government?

Explain what conditions would have to exist in order for you to request law re-enforcement to assist in crowd control.

With the COVID-19 epidemic ongoing, how are you going to match the needs of Petaluma to the decline in General Fund revenues as indicated by tax sources? How should Petaluma City Council deal with increasing liabilities created by CalPERS?

Do you expect that the Federal Government will bail Petaluma out of its fiscal and financial shortfalls? Should the City Council contemplate ahead of time the issues surrounding filing for protection under bankruptcy or other state authorized procedure? If so when?

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Yes on Measure P

EDITOR: This November, we have a chance to significantly strengthen oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff. Measure P provides a prudent, cost effective approach to improving the quality of policing in Sonoma County.

Measure P would provide our Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO) with 1% of the Sheriff's budget and strengthen its oversight powers to help address and correct abusive actions while strengthening the quality of county policing. While 1% may seem like a tiny amount to oversee such a large county law enforcement agency, it is nevertheless a significant step forward in strengthening the effectiveness of oversight and the quality of policing in Sonoma County.

We all deserve the most effective and responsive Sheriff’s Office possible. Community-oriented policing that includes strong collaboration with independent civilian oversight is critical to achieving this goal. Effective civilian oversight increases transparency, which is necessary for building trust between law enforcement and our communities. Our county Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed, voting 5-0 in favor of moving the ballot measure forward. Transparency empowers both the public and the police themselves to identify successes and failures, and to make critical improvements to help keep everyone in the county safer.

You can help right now. First, please read more about law enforcement oversight and donate to socoeffectiveoversight.org to build awareness for this important measure. Next, please contact your local elected officials including Petaluma’s city council. Ask that they too publicly support Measure P. Then, share your support of Measure P to your friends and family through social media. Vote for progressive change, including for Petaluma City Council candidates Brian Barnacle, Dennis Pocekay and Lizzie Wallack — three terrific Petalumans who support strengthening oversight. Finally, be sure to vote Yes on Measure P.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

Smart devices?

EDITOR: Come on everyone, think. Take a minute to contemplate, apart from COVID-19, the wildfires and politics. Our “smart” devices are clearly dumbing us down.

This past Sunday morning I woke to find, for the second time, an Amazon plastic package thrown into my front yard addressed to 200 Walnut St. I live at 200 Oak St. Streets named after trees, apparently whatever device is being used to tell the driver where to drop a package doesn’t know that there are many breeds of trees.

Read the street sings, use it to double check if your device is right. Our “smart” phones and gadgets are dumbing down humanity. Take a stand. Let’s all use our fabulously natural computer inside our head.

I see people making U-turns frequently at a four-way intersection that is visually obstructed by a hill and a hedge. It’s a four-way intersection with only two stop sings and no signs letting people know that the “Hill Blocks View.” Clearly these drivers are following instructions given by devices rather than their head, such maneuvers are the antithesis of “smart.”

Christine Kierstead Sheeter

Petaluma

Against Sid Commons

EDITOR: Sid Commons is a disaster in the making. Northern California is now in its fourth year of extreme fires. The fires have increased our understanding of the importance of adequate emergency evacuation.

Yet, with three years of fire devastation behind us, this past February Healy, Kearney and Miller approved homes for hundreds more residents in a neighborhood that is literally locked in.

Our Graylawn neighborhood is locked in on the west by the SMART cyclone fence, and on the east by the Petaluma River. In the case of fire, thousands of residents will have only one road out: an already jammed Payran.

And when winds shift, people trying to get out will abandon their cars and run in either direction: to crawl over the SMART fence or swim across the river. Young children and the elderly will be the most vulnerable. We are one of those families, with two small children.

Thank you developer-profit-focused Healy, Kearney, Miller, for your “experience” of worsening our traffic, road conditions, quality of life and safety. In November, I will vote for any type of experience other than yours.

Alex Kamages

Petaluma

