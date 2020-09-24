Letters to the Editor

No duncecaps

EDITOR: Heartfelt thanks to Beverly Voloshin, Steven DeLue and Jim Blaine for speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s hand puppet and our so-called “president.” I do, every chance I get.

But I must also speak out against Trumputin’s supporters as well. Last Friday, I was shopping at Safeway on McDowell. As my groceries were being scanned, I noticed an elderly gentleman in the next aisle wearing a “Trump 2020” hat. I remembered seeing him in Safeway about two years ago in a MAGA hat, and I just shrugged it off. After all, he had every right to wear it and express his opinion. But this day was very, very different.

It was only a few days prior that our Draft Dodger-in-Chief called retired vets (I am one), current members of the military, and those who gave their lives for this country, “losers” and “suckers.” Since it was Sept. 11, the 19th anniversary of the attack on America when almost 3,000 people were killed, my thoughts naturally went to the hundreds of first responders (police, fire, medical) who act like soldiers in battle to help and rescue us. Were they “losers” and “suckers” as well for acting so selflessly?

Added to that, recordings were also released of our fearless “leader” admitting to willfully and casually allowing tens of thousands of Americans to die of COVID-19 in a twisted interpretation of leadership. Hence, the American strain of this disease is now being rightfully called “Trump’s virus.”

We must remember something important: Trumputin is not a real president. He just plays one on TV – and very badly at that. But if you wish to vote for him, that’s your right, your private business. Just please do not flaunt your ignorance, lack of sensitivity, integrity, patriotism and respect for our fallen heroes, retired vets, brave soldiers, first responders – and your fellow Americans. Leave your Donald Duncecaps at home.

An aluminum-foil hat is an apt alternative.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Civil discourse

EDITOR: I was disappointed by the letter in the Sept. 10 edition of the Argus-Courier signed by Mayor Barrett, former mayor Torliatt and former mayor Glass. I have in the past voted for some of these mayors and know one of the current candidates that they wrote to support. I know that candidate to be a fine person whose integrity I would not question if we disagreed on the matter of policy.

What was disappointing in the mayors’ letter was the attack on the character of the incumbents Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney. I know two of these incumbents professionally. They are intelligent, hardworking and care deeply about our community. They act in accordance with what they believe is in the best interests of the citizens of Petaluma.

The mayors stated in their letter, “For too long Petaluma decisions have been directed by out of town developers approved by the counsel majorities controlled by these incumbents.” The letter goes on to paint a picture of these dedicated public servants as tools of developers who are bought and paid for by developers.

The letter does not allow for the possibility that there are times when the interest of home builders and the interest of the City of Petaluma converge. Nor does it allow for the fact that the incumbents may have a different view of what is best for our community.

The personal attack by the mayors on the character of the incumbents is a page out of the tactics employed by the divider in chief in the White House who attacks the character of the those with whom he disagrees. The tactic avoids the work of having a substantive discussion of issues and appeals to our worst instincts. The mayors have done a substantial disservice to our community in debasing the public discourse. We should all be better than that.

Irv Piotrkowski

Petaluma

Supports SMART station, council incumbents

EDITOR: Even though I live on the west side of Petaluma, I know that many east siders eagerly anticipate using the long-promised Corona Road SMART Station to commute to their jobs, especially once we’re past the virus and more normal patterns of living and working fully resume.

To show my support for the Corona Station, I attended the January and February council hearings and spoke in favor of the project which would move the station forward to reality, and which the Council approved. Finally, some forward movement on our second train station.

But, not so fast. It was very disappointing to learn in May that a vocal project opponent, and now city council candidate, Brian Barnacle filed an expensive and draining lawsuit suing the City of Petaluma to prevent the station from being built. It is clear that this wasteful lawsuit’s purpose, courtesy of Mr. Barnacle, is to stop the station, to the detriment of the east side of our town. I just have to wonder, what exactly is the real angle here?