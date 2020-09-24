Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

September 24, 2020, 6:43AM
Updated 5 hours ago

No duncecaps

EDITOR: Heartfelt thanks to Beverly Voloshin, Steven DeLue and Jim Blaine for speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s hand puppet and our so-called “president.” I do, every chance I get.

But I must also speak out against Trumputin’s supporters as well. Last Friday, I was shopping at Safeway on McDowell. As my groceries were being scanned, I noticed an elderly gentleman in the next aisle wearing a “Trump 2020” hat. I remembered seeing him in Safeway about two years ago in a MAGA hat, and I just shrugged it off. After all, he had every right to wear it and express his opinion. But this day was very, very different.

It was only a few days prior that our Draft Dodger-in-Chief called retired vets (I am one), current members of the military, and those who gave their lives for this country, “losers” and “suckers.” Since it was Sept. 11, the 19th anniversary of the attack on America when almost 3,000 people were killed, my thoughts naturally went to the hundreds of first responders (police, fire, medical) who act like soldiers in battle to help and rescue us. Were they “losers” and “suckers” as well for acting so selflessly?

Added to that, recordings were also released of our fearless “leader” admitting to willfully and casually allowing tens of thousands of Americans to die of COVID-19 in a twisted interpretation of leadership. Hence, the American strain of this disease is now being rightfully called “Trump’s virus.”

We must remember something important: Trumputin is not a real president. He just plays one on TV – and very badly at that. But if you wish to vote for him, that’s your right, your private business. Just please do not flaunt your ignorance, lack of sensitivity, integrity, patriotism and respect for our fallen heroes, retired vets, brave soldiers, first responders – and your fellow Americans. Leave your Donald Duncecaps at home.

An aluminum-foil hat is an apt alternative.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Civil discourse

EDITOR: I was disappointed by the letter in the Sept. 10 edition of the Argus-Courier signed by Mayor Barrett, former mayor Torliatt and former mayor Glass. I have in the past voted for some of these mayors and know one of the current candidates that they wrote to support. I know that candidate to be a fine person whose integrity I would not question if we disagreed on the matter of policy.

What was disappointing in the mayors’ letter was the attack on the character of the incumbents Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney. I know two of these incumbents professionally. They are intelligent, hardworking and care deeply about our community. They act in accordance with what they believe is in the best interests of the citizens of Petaluma.

The mayors stated in their letter, “For too long Petaluma decisions have been directed by out of town developers approved by the counsel majorities controlled by these incumbents.” The letter goes on to paint a picture of these dedicated public servants as tools of developers who are bought and paid for by developers.

The letter does not allow for the possibility that there are times when the interest of home builders and the interest of the City of Petaluma converge. Nor does it allow for the fact that the incumbents may have a different view of what is best for our community.

The personal attack by the mayors on the character of the incumbents is a page out of the tactics employed by the divider in chief in the White House who attacks the character of the those with whom he disagrees. The tactic avoids the work of having a substantive discussion of issues and appeals to our worst instincts. The mayors have done a substantial disservice to our community in debasing the public discourse. We should all be better than that.

Irv Piotrkowski

Petaluma

Supports SMART station, council incumbents

EDITOR: Even though I live on the west side of Petaluma, I know that many east siders eagerly anticipate using the long-promised Corona Road SMART Station to commute to their jobs, especially once we’re past the virus and more normal patterns of living and working fully resume.

To show my support for the Corona Station, I attended the January and February council hearings and spoke in favor of the project which would move the station forward to reality, and which the Council approved. Finally, some forward movement on our second train station.

But, not so fast. It was very disappointing to learn in May that a vocal project opponent, and now city council candidate, Brian Barnacle filed an expensive and draining lawsuit suing the City of Petaluma to prevent the station from being built. It is clear that this wasteful lawsuit’s purpose, courtesy of Mr. Barnacle, is to stop the station, to the detriment of the east side of our town. I just have to wonder, what exactly is the real angle here?

I support the Corona Road location because locating the train nearest the residents of the east side is plainly convenient and useful. The planning studies concluded the same. The other previously rejected location is the old Adobe Lumber site further north out on Old Redwood Highway, just outside the city limits. That location, in addition to being in the flood plain, is like planning for inconvenience.

I ask my fellow voters to reject Mr. Barnacle’s obstructions and not reward him with a council seat.

Because I support the Corona Road SMART station, I will be voting to reelect Kathy Miller, Mike Healy and Gabe Kearney, council members who also support the second train station. Please join me, and thanks for hearing me out.

Steven Aiello

Petaluma

Polly Klaas Theater

EDITOR: On behalf of the Polly Klaas Foundation Board of Directors, I'd like to extend our gratitude for the Sept. 17 article ( “Klaas Theater work set to begin”). As you may know, the Foundation and Board have always been a bit uneasy about this beautiful historic building falling into disrepair while boasting Polly's name on it. It was four years ago, at our strategic planning session, when we committed to turning the darkness of the 1993 event into a beam of light with a project uniting Polly's love of theater with the Petaluma community.

After 27 years, we felt a need to abscond the negative and grant the city of Petaluma, their citizens, our schools, youth and historic preservationists, a project to be proud of.

With the City Council's approval, and one critical milestone behind us, we feel the momentum building and are eager to move to the next most critical phase of fundraising. While our $800,000 goal is not minimal, we hope the Argus-Courier will continue to partner with us in our endeavor to convey an architecturally significant, historic building, to our youth and our Petaluma community.

We extend our appreciation and look forward to the proper honoring of Polly.

Daniel Mayer

Petaluma

Kirks for Council

EDITOR: Susan Kirks is uniquely qualified to be a City Councilwoman because of her extensive environmental background, knowledge, and hands-on work to save vital habitat in Petaluma and surrounding areas.

She is the President of the Madrone Audubon Society and leader in Climate Change programs as well as a tireless contributor and advocate for our community over the past 20 years. In talking to Susan, you soon realize that her depth of knowledge and devotion to getting things done are very apparent.

She has closely followed the Petaluma and Sonoma County General Plan, has served on many environmental councils and boards, and has significantly helped to save vital wetlands and habitat. Susan will work tirelessly to incorporate environmental science with sustainable and carefully planned growth, transportation, open spaces and community needs.

Her website, susankirkspetaluma.com provides the voter with a lot more detail, vision and background of Susan. This website describes a person who has enormous energy and dedication in her service to our community and well beyond to the state level.

Christine Cohen

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: Of the 17 years I have been able to vote, this upcoming election is the most important one to me yet. There is so much at stake and we all need to not only get ourselves out to vote, but urge those around us too.

Now more than ever, we need leaders who not only understand and take climate change seriously, but also have experience working with creative and effective ways for cities to reduce their carbon footprint. It is crucial that we act now to restructure our streets to decrease traffic, improve street safety and encourage alternative modes of transportation such as those adopted by European countries. If you care about climate action, take a look at which of our city council candidates have the overwhelming number of climate-related endorsements and be sure to vote for those candidates.

With home affordability continuing to get more challenging here in Petaluma, we need a leader that can advocate for a system that makes it possible and even encourages builders to build homes that put the first step back on the ladder of homeownership for entry level buyers. This is why I’m voting for Brian Barnacle. We need Brian’s dynamic energy and forward, innovative thinking to move our city in a positive direction. You can learn more about Brian and his priorities at www.brianbarnacle.com.

Steven Cozza

Petaluma

Affordable housing needed

EDITOR: On Tuesday night at the Petaluma City Council Candidates' forum affordable housing was the main topic. Everybody's for it. Current Council members and those running for their seats.

Today I look in the Argus-Courier and I see that huge KB Home Corporation is beginning construction of the last phase of the Quarry Heights subdivision at the south end of town. More than 270 homes with no affordable housing mentioned whatsoever.

Then I turn the page and see that new development is being considered for the Adobe Creek area. An earlier proposal was withdrawn, partly because the 15% affordable units required by the city made it too expensive, according to the investment company that owns the land. A new plan adds a battery storage facility, the kind of thing we all hope will allow us to store power, eventually wind and solar power, for an emergency. All good, but once again, no mention of affordable housing.

I heard from the incumbents on Tuesday that affordable housing is expensive and difficult. Frankly, I'd like to see some new Council Members give it a try. It looks to me as though Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay are strongly committed to this effort. Let's give them a shot at it.

Charles Little

Petaluma

