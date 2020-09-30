Letters to the Editor

Miller, Kearney, Healy for Council

EDITOR: Anyone who has ever studied politics knows that it is the art of compromise. It’s a process of taking disparate views and finding a way forward, trying to do what’s best for the entire community, not just a few vocal interests.

Experience matters. I have watched Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy go through this process for many years. They spend countless hours analyzing Petaluma’s problems, attending hearings and committee meetings, listening to constituents, reading through volumes of reports, sacrificing their own time so that Petaluma can be a better place for everyone who lives here. They are experienced, dedicated members of our Petaluma community who care enough to get involved in the process of moving us forward.

Not every project that comes before them is perfect – no one project will ever be without issues. And the Council can only work within the limited funding raised through state and local taxes and grants. But these Council members have worked hard to do what is best for us with the resources that Petaluma has.

The freeway is being rebuilt; we have a commuter train to get cars off the road; parks are being built and refurbished; street lights have been replaced; there is a modern wastewater treatment plant; solar arrays are being constructed on city locations; the river is finally being dredged; roads are being repaved; bike paths are being added; new sewer lines are being laid. In short, old, failing infrastructure is being rebuilt.

Our City Council by itself cannot answer larger policy issues such as climate change, wage disparity, and homelessness. But it can and does work to solve those needs of our town which are closer to home, which is its role in the greater scheme of things.

I am voting for Miller, Kearney and Healy because they have done an outstanding job of implementing changes that need to be made to keep Petaluma running.

Lynn Haggerty King

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The beauty and aesthetic of the universe and the earth from which we came has been shrouded of late by human focus on exponential economic growth. In Petaluma, that fog is lifting with fresh movement toward social justice and ecological balance: qualities essential for moving towards a functional integrity of the earth and its brethren.

We are blessed with an opportunity we must not miss: ‘tis time to seize the moment and boldly steer toward a vibrant future, not to run further aground with sprawl development, perpetuated fossil fuel dependency, outsized consumption of material goods, and denied opportunities for personal growth.

This pattern shift requires leaders of spirit, competence, humility, and passionate awareness of this pivotal time for life on earth; the latter to hold fast to a vision for a better future despite the inevitable headwinds invited by substantive change.

Accordingly, Brian Barnacle, native to our region, has earned my vote in his run for City Council. Please join me.

Ned Orrett

Petaluma

Campaign finance violations

EDITOR: The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) reported that that Gabe Kearney, incumbent candidate for the Petaluma City Council, has 16 violations.

Some of these violations appear to go back as far as 2012. Many of the violations are for failure to pay fees and fines. This this a red flag. Adding to voter concerns should be his failure to file a Statement of Organization and that he solicited and received a more than $5,000 in contributions before he was officially a candidate. Campaign signs and posters this year, which also include Miller and Healy, do not identify who paid for them as recommended by the FPPC.

This lack of transparency is cause for voters to question who is paying and how are the three candidates using their campaign contributions? Is it a coincidence that they not only all receive contributions from real estate developers but vote the same for all real estate developer application permits?

In summary, voters may reasonably conclude lack of transparency for the source of campaign contributions on posters and signs, together with known real estate developers contributions, these candidates may be unduly influenced in how they decide to vote? Kearnery's accepting money outside of a campaign is another cause for concern, especially it influenced how they voted.

Finding answers for all these questions would require an independent investigation with full subpoena powers.

Bernie Album

Petaluma

Wallack for Council

EDITOR: There could not be a more crucial time to get involved with Petaluma politics. With our economy in peril, businesses shuttering, a health crisis, an environmental meltdown and the General Plan on the docket, we absolutely need creative and compassionate leaders. I am supporting Lizzie Wallack’s campaign for city council because she is a leader that listens and acts with clarity.