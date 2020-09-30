Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

September 30, 2020
Updated 5 hours ago

Miller, Kearney, Healy for Council

EDITOR: Anyone who has ever studied politics knows that it is the art of compromise. It’s a process of taking disparate views and finding a way forward, trying to do what’s best for the entire community, not just a few vocal interests.

Experience matters. I have watched Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney and Mike Healy go through this process for many years. They spend countless hours analyzing Petaluma’s problems, attending hearings and committee meetings, listening to constituents, reading through volumes of reports, sacrificing their own time so that Petaluma can be a better place for everyone who lives here. They are experienced, dedicated members of our Petaluma community who care enough to get involved in the process of moving us forward.

Not every project that comes before them is perfect – no one project will ever be without issues. And the Council can only work within the limited funding raised through state and local taxes and grants. But these Council members have worked hard to do what is best for us with the resources that Petaluma has.

The freeway is being rebuilt; we have a commuter train to get cars off the road; parks are being built and refurbished; street lights have been replaced; there is a modern wastewater treatment plant; solar arrays are being constructed on city locations; the river is finally being dredged; roads are being repaved; bike paths are being added; new sewer lines are being laid. In short, old, failing infrastructure is being rebuilt.

Our City Council by itself cannot answer larger policy issues such as climate change, wage disparity, and homelessness. But it can and does work to solve those needs of our town which are closer to home, which is its role in the greater scheme of things.

I am voting for Miller, Kearney and Healy because they have done an outstanding job of implementing changes that need to be made to keep Petaluma running.

Lynn Haggerty King

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The beauty and aesthetic of the universe and the earth from which we came has been shrouded of late by human focus on exponential economic growth. In Petaluma, that fog is lifting with fresh movement toward social justice and ecological balance: qualities essential for moving towards a functional integrity of the earth and its brethren.

We are blessed with an opportunity we must not miss: ‘tis time to seize the moment and boldly steer toward a vibrant future, not to run further aground with sprawl development, perpetuated fossil fuel dependency, outsized consumption of material goods, and denied opportunities for personal growth.

This pattern shift requires leaders of spirit, competence, humility, and passionate awareness of this pivotal time for life on earth; the latter to hold fast to a vision for a better future despite the inevitable headwinds invited by substantive change.

Accordingly, Brian Barnacle, native to our region, has earned my vote in his run for City Council. Please join me.

Ned Orrett

Petaluma

Campaign finance violations

EDITOR: The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) reported that that Gabe Kearney, incumbent candidate for the Petaluma City Council, has 16 violations.

Some of these violations appear to go back as far as 2012. Many of the violations are for failure to pay fees and fines. This this a red flag. Adding to voter concerns should be his failure to file a Statement of Organization and that he solicited and received a more than $5,000 in contributions before he was officially a candidate. Campaign signs and posters this year, which also include Miller and Healy, do not identify who paid for them as recommended by the FPPC.

This lack of transparency is cause for voters to question who is paying and how are the three candidates using their campaign contributions? Is it a coincidence that they not only all receive contributions from real estate developers but vote the same for all real estate developer application permits?

In summary, voters may reasonably conclude lack of transparency for the source of campaign contributions on posters and signs, together with known real estate developers contributions, these candidates may be unduly influenced in how they decide to vote? Kearnery's accepting money outside of a campaign is another cause for concern, especially it influenced how they voted.

Finding answers for all these questions would require an independent investigation with full subpoena powers.

Bernie Album

Petaluma

Wallack for Council

EDITOR: There could not be a more crucial time to get involved with Petaluma politics. With our economy in peril, businesses shuttering, a health crisis, an environmental meltdown and the General Plan on the docket, we absolutely need creative and compassionate leaders. I am supporting Lizzie Wallack’s campaign for city council because she is a leader that listens and acts with clarity.

If you have met Lizzie, you know, right off the bat, that she is community-focused. She will immediately introduce you to someone with a common interest. She is, at her very core, someone who wants people to be resourced and connected. That mindset is imperative right now. We may not have an enormous city budget or endless manpower but we have the strength of our collective talents and devotion to Petaluma.

Lizzie is also a highly regarded designer and architect. She gets the nitty gritty of development and the long-term affects of growth. As Petaluma continues to attract new residents, I want someone in leadership that can steward that growth to foster social justice, environmental health and a vibrant community. Lizzie can do it. She has done it. I believe she will do it for Petaluma.

Marissa La Brecque

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: I’ve read Richard Brawn’s letter of Sept. 17 several times, and the first five paragraphs appear to be a general lament about the disappearance of the “good old days” and a complaint that people in Petaluma are too engaged in the issues.

But then, in paragraph six, he asserts that the government response to COVID-19 has stoked the “anti-democratic fires and imported the ugliness of East Germany into Sonoma County.”

Wow. I visited East Germany in the 1980’s, and I’d be willing to bet that Mr. Brawn never has. The comparison of that failed-police state to Petaluma is beyond laughable.

Enough is enough with this absurd view that the mask requirement is somehow an assault on so-called “personal freedom,” or even sillier, Constitutional rights. The claim is that each individual should decide “independently” whether to adhere to the mask mandate.

Should we allow each driver to decide how long they want to park on any street? How about stopping at a stop sign or even a red light? Those requirements limit individual action, but are based on public safety, and we take them for granted. Why are masks any different?

Dean Dizikes

Petaluma

No to incumbents

EDITOR: Ron Chestnut may be a newcomer to Petaluma but from his Sept. 17 letter he has a clear view of local politics. As a fourth generation Petaluman, great-grandfather came in 1855, grandfather was city assessor and tax collector for 37 years, my father was on the planning commission, and Mayor Helen Putnam was a friend of my mother’s.

I’m 74 and we must get some new people on the City Council or we will keep having the same poor leadership. When you see three people on the same sign, don’t vote for any.

I don’t care who you vote for, just not an incumbent.

Kim Arfsten

Petaluma

Yes on Measure CC

EDITOR: I am writing you today regarding the future of Petaluma Valley Hospital (PVH). Through my involvement on the Hospital Foundation and PVH Board, I have been able to view and appreciate the hospital as both an asset to all those living and working in Petaluma, as well as from an administrative/ management perspective as a past representative of both the PVH and Hospital Foundation Boards.

Through my community involvement with PVH, I’ve gained valuable insight into the financial and operational workings of the hospital over a period spanning nearly 40 years, and can attest to the quality service and patient care at PVH that has always been there for our community.

As I think about the longevity of the hospital and the end of the lease agreement between the Petaluma Health Care District and St. Joseph Health, I am hopeful that Measure CC on November’s ballot will help secure our hospital’s future by keeping it open for at least the next 20 years through the purchase agreement reached by the Health Care District and NorCal HealthConnect, a non-religious affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health. The purchase agreement helps secure PVH’s future at a time of increasing challenges for community-based hospitals.

To protect the health and well-being of Petaluma, join me in voting Yes on Measure CC.

Mike Tomasini

Petaluma

Healy, Miller, Kearney for Council

EDITOR: In the Petaluma City Council race, Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney are the only candidates who will keep making progress on paving streets, creating affordable housing and maintaining essential city services.

They are the only candidates with the experience to manage key projects for Petaluma’s future – updating our general plan and defining a new vision for our Petaluma Fairgrounds. They are candidates who will continue to work for all of Petaluma and not just a specific side of Petaluma.

Vote Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney for Petaluma City Council.

Warren L. Dranit

Petaluma

Yes on Measure U

EDITOR: The City of Petaluma needs money. Petalumans always respond in times of need. When the Palace of Fruit burned to the ground the response was immediate — a GoFundMe to help the owners recover and rebuild. When Rebuilding Together requests help, 500 people show up. When PPSC and PEP need a hand, Petalumans respond.

Our city needs help. COVID-19 has reduced city income by $3 million this year and projections are the same for next year. The 1-cent increase in sales tax will fix this, and continue to do so for years.

Petaluma is one of the few cites in Sonoma County without a sales tax to cover these costs, particularly street repair. Ever wonder why other towns have nice streets?

Now is not the time to reduce budgets. Increasing the sales tax will have a prodigious effect on how Petaluma will weather the storm. Instead of reducing services — which is what will happen if we don’t pass Measure U — we will maintain great police and fire departments. Reducing budgets is not going to make them better.

This is our city. No one else is going to take care of it. We can’t look for help from the state or the federal government. We must look to ourselves. Vote yes for Measure U.

David Freedman

Petaluma

Barnacle, Pocekay, Wallack for Council

EDITOR: Healy, Kearney and Miller have shown they have absolutely the wrong experience for Petaluma.

Their editorial defending their approving Sid Commons showcases their false promises. They say they will reduce traffic, improve streets, are for working families, etc., but their actions consistently show the opposite.

Clearly, the arrogance and recklessness demonstrated by Gabe Kearney extends to the entire Healy-Kearney-Miller slate (see Kearney’s FPPC 16 campaign finance violations). In their editorial, they self-righteously cling to claims Sid Commons is a great project, even despite all the testimony from scientists and even a National Emergency Evacuation Authority who testified Sid Commons is a disaster in the making.

Healy Kearney Miller claim to have “experience.” Yes, they do -- they have experience of swimming in the pockets of developers. They take developer money and then approve those same developers’ projects plus give away millions of taxpayer dollars to them in cash and “concessions.”

They have collectively given away over $19 million of our money to the same developers that fund their campaigns. By the way, Sid Commons is one of their many campaign contributing developers. No wonder city is nearly broke.

My neighbors and I did the homework: 76% of Healy’s campaign contributions in last election were from real estate-development interests, with Kearney and Miller closely following. Cleverly, the maximum contribution limit is exceeded by their taking money from developers, developers’ wives, their offspring, their property manager, their attorney, their attorney’s attorney, their maintenance man, etc.

No one is fooled any longer by their spinning of facts and false promises. Petaluma needs new, honest City Council members with demonstrated care for Petaluma. Vote for Brian Barnacle, Dr Dennis Pocekay and Lizzie Wallack.

Tony Lee

Petaluma

No to incumbents

EDITOR: Recent door hangers for the three incumbent council members have multiple claims. Let’s take a look.

They claim they secured federal funding for dredging the river. Mayor Barrett and Congressman Huffman led that effort. These three voted with the rest of the council, unanimously. PEP Housing, wonderful, council vote was unanimous, another no-brainer. Signed up for free solar panels at four city sites, again unanimous, this is a no-brainer. Funded repaving for Sonoma Mountain Parkway and Maria Drive. These three did not fund this as their flier implies, the vote was unanimous, a no-brainer. Voted for the Climate Emergency and the Climate Commission, the entire council did, a no-brainer.

They list more but you’re getting the picture here. So that’s what they claim to have done. Here is what they claim they will do.

Help local businesses recover from the pandemic. Sounds nice, but a no-brainer. Promote transparency in city government. If this is something they are planning on doing, what have they been doing while the three of them have been in office? Why is this a new idea? Continue Petaluma’s commitment to affordable housing. The record shows that these three have been largely responsible for 800% plus of market-rate housing and an ongoing deficit of affordable housing. Take bold action to combat climate change, sounds great, but these three have repeatedly voted for auto-centric development which creates more traffic, among other things.

There are a few others, but you get the idea. They have had opportunities to do something, and they haven’t. Claiming credit for no-brainer votes and posting lofty-sounding goals isn’t what we need. It is time for a change. We must stop electing the same council and expect different results. Now is time for a change.

Jerry Wilkinson

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: I’ve been a proud Sonoma County resident for 35 years, as a mom raising kids, writing books, and running a business on a small farm. My husband and I moved to the “big city” of Petaluma five years ago, restored an old house, and dove into community life.

I’ve attended many city and community meetings of all types, seen how projects rise, fall, and change (not always for the better) on issues close to my heart: quality of life, bike and pedestrian friendly streets and pathways, and ways for us all to enjoy our one-of-a-kind urban river.

I’ve had an up-close view of our City Council, Planning Commission, and Historical Review committee. I’ve often been disappointed to witness the triad of Kearney, Healy, and Miller weigh in on the side of developers instead of the people of Petaluma. I heard their fear-based views on the Corona Station development, where they shockingly dismissed Planning Commission recommendations for high density housing at the transit center, carrying the vote to benefit the developer.

It doesn’t surprise me to see the big builders and commercial real estate stakeholders speaking up and sporting signs for their re-election.

Yet at these same meetings some new voices were emerging. Brian Barnacle impressed me with his well thought out forward thinking ideas. At meeting after meeting, even before he was a candidate, he respectfully presented solutions regarding issues facing our city.

I think Brian’s intelligence, energy and creative approaches will be a big asset to our City Council and bring that “one more vote” to break the triad and get Petaluma back on the right track towards smart growth, transit oriented development, and with a fresh vision and sound ideas, especially during these challenging times. Our household is definitely voting for Brian Barnacle.

Carole Coates Herzog

Petaluma

Barnacle, Wallack, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: We waited a long time before the feds agreed to dredge the sludge out of the Petaluma River. Now we voters need to do our part to drain the swamp of Petaluma City Councilors who have sold us down the river for far too long.

Not only do we have a council member who, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, has neglected to correct serious funding errors, three receive a large proportion of contributions from companies and people who have scant connection with Petaluma. These three care about lining their own pockets, not improving life for Petalumans.

Let's chase them out of town by voting for Brian Barnacle, Dennis Pocekay, and Lizzie Wallack.

Anne Wurr

Petaluma

Opposes stance on housing

EDITOR: I note that city council candidate Lizzie Wallack's door-hanger promotes her position of “Housing for All.” That's a lovely aspiration, but let me offer two observations.

First, Ms. Wallack's door-hanger as well as her website offer only glib, feel-good and non-substantive solutions to fixing Petaluma’s affordable housing challenge. This is a multi-hundred million dollar problem, and Ms. Wallack proposes no serious path forward, aside from soothing rhetoric.

Second, the same door-hanger also features endorsements from local politicians who have been enthusiastically voting against housing in Petaluma, including affordable housing, for the last 20 years.

Taken together, it appears that Lizzie Wallack is trying to own all three sides of the issue of creating more affordable housing in Petaluma: yes, no and maybe. Petaluma voters deserve a more serious, substantive discussion of affordable housing issues than Lizzie Wallack appears to be prepared to provide.

Mike Harris

Petaluma

