Letters to the Editor

Yes on Meausre U

EDITOR: Our town has fallen upon hard economic times decades in the making. But now is the time for us to stand up and fix the problem. Armchair quarterbacks can tell you who was to blame but what are you and I going to do about it today? Yes, our town has stumbled financially over the years. Mistakes were made.

All six City Council members and the Mayor recently voted “yes” to place a 1% sales tax benefiting our town on the November ballot. Each of them can tell you with detailed precision about the $15 million dollar shortage between our town’s annual General Fund and the basic city services that we all expect our city to perform.

Our town has been tightening its belt for over 20 years. Compared to other North Bay cities, our current sales tax level is one of the lowest. Unlike many other cities, our sales tax doesn’t have a dedicated Petaluma portion. It is time that we do. Most of our current sales tax goes to the state but none funds our city.

In these crazy times let’s now stand up and make our town work. It is time for a positive vision conversation.

No one likes a new tax. But all candidates up for City Council election support this. Those who have studied this topic know that we need long term fiscal sustainability.

Petaluma’s sales tax increase would be one penny on every dollar spent here in town. Some will tell you that spending another penny would make us weaker. I say that spending an extra penny will make us stronger as a town.

Regardless of who you vote into office, let’s stand up and make ourselves financially more healthy and sustainable as a town. Together. Vote “yes” for Petaluma’s Measure U.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

Pivotal moment

EDITOR: Come on, really? Our current political hierarchy is truly unconscionable and unfathomably fueling civil unrest and possibly, face it, the potential for a civil war.

Seriously, no one will say it out loud yet this is the road we may be on. Why? Why would either political party want such a thing? I listen to both the right and left “credible” news sources. All use inflammatory language. Words are power.

We Americans have an obligation to subdue our subconscious reactions to words. We must use our eyes and minds to witness, critically think, discern and decide clearly how we want our country to be. Our nation and our world are at a pivotal point in history, I am hopeful.

Think. Be kind, fair and of service no matter skin color or political ideology. We can do this. We are all on this planet together trying to make sense of it all. Again, kindness, fairness and service. This is the space where happy people live, it’s available to all if you have the will.

CK Sheeter

Petaluma

Political vandalism

EDITOR: To the angry Trump supporter, I’m quite sure that my left of center social beliefs upset you to no end.

What I hadn’t counted on was your cowardly act of vandalism. You could have simply rubbed out the offending sidewalk message (Orange lies matter) with your foot — it’s just chalk. You could have really let off some steam and peed on it.

But not you. You decided to pour a quart of motor oil on it. That is an environmental crime.

There is a happy unintended consequence: you’ve just sealed the chalk to the sidewalk for some time to come.

Bradford Rex, Abigail Smyth

Petaluma

Barnacle, Wallack, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Over the years, we have watched our precious Petaluma decline at the hands of the same City Council members: Healy, Kearney, and Miller, whose adverse decisions have saddled us with the same persistent problems of traffic congestion, declining open space, degradation of our river and wetlands, and other ill-considered land-use decisions.

We don't need more problems. We need the people who will solve these problems: Barnacle, Pocekay, and Wallack. Time is long past due for positive change to preserve our precious Petaluma.

David Donnenfield

Petaluma

Healy, Miller, Kearney for Council

EDITOR: My goodness, the city council election is upon us, and the knives are out. I’ve learned in the last few weeks that Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney are all in the pockets of, and controlled by, developers. They are therefore against progress, and they are all reactionaries.

The first and second both sound like a subtle suggestion of at least a quid pro quo, if not a hint of bribery, by those who disagree with their past actions. The charge of being reactionary is rather dramatic. To me, Hitler was a reactionary; Mussolini was a reactionary; Franco was a reactionary. Our three incumbents, not so much.

If the local sales tax measure passes, the current council has pledged its position on how the provided funds will be used. The new candidates have not been quite so clear. I would rather trust the word and experience of the three incumbents on most fiscal matters. Certainly with no disrespect at all to the challengers, but their visions for future progress may lead some of them to more fanciful uses of the funds.