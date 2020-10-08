Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

October 8, 2020, 8:30AM
Yes on Meausre U

EDITOR: Our town has fallen upon hard economic times decades in the making. But now is the time for us to stand up and fix the problem. Armchair quarterbacks can tell you who was to blame but what are you and I going to do about it today? Yes, our town has stumbled financially over the years. Mistakes were made.

All six City Council members and the Mayor recently voted “yes” to place a 1% sales tax benefiting our town on the November ballot. Each of them can tell you with detailed precision about the $15 million dollar shortage between our town’s annual General Fund and the basic city services that we all expect our city to perform.

Our town has been tightening its belt for over 20 years. Compared to other North Bay cities, our current sales tax level is one of the lowest. Unlike many other cities, our sales tax doesn’t have a dedicated Petaluma portion. It is time that we do. Most of our current sales tax goes to the state but none funds our city.

In these crazy times let’s now stand up and make our town work. It is time for a positive vision conversation.

No one likes a new tax. But all candidates up for City Council election support this. Those who have studied this topic know that we need long term fiscal sustainability.

Petaluma’s sales tax increase would be one penny on every dollar spent here in town. Some will tell you that spending another penny would make us weaker. I say that spending an extra penny will make us stronger as a town.

Regardless of who you vote into office, let’s stand up and make ourselves financially more healthy and sustainable as a town. Together. Vote “yes” for Petaluma’s Measure U.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

Pivotal moment

EDITOR: Come on, really? Our current political hierarchy is truly unconscionable and unfathomably fueling civil unrest and possibly, face it, the potential for a civil war.

Seriously, no one will say it out loud yet this is the road we may be on. Why? Why would either political party want such a thing? I listen to both the right and left “credible” news sources. All use inflammatory language. Words are power.

We Americans have an obligation to subdue our subconscious reactions to words. We must use our eyes and minds to witness, critically think, discern and decide clearly how we want our country to be. Our nation and our world are at a pivotal point in history, I am hopeful.

Think. Be kind, fair and of service no matter skin color or political ideology. We can do this. We are all on this planet together trying to make sense of it all. Again, kindness, fairness and service. This is the space where happy people live, it’s available to all if you have the will.

CK Sheeter

Petaluma

Political vandalism

EDITOR: To the angry Trump supporter, I’m quite sure that my left of center social beliefs upset you to no end.

What I hadn’t counted on was your cowardly act of vandalism. You could have simply rubbed out the offending sidewalk message (Orange lies matter) with your foot — it’s just chalk. You could have really let off some steam and peed on it.

But not you. You decided to pour a quart of motor oil on it. That is an environmental crime.

There is a happy unintended consequence: you’ve just sealed the chalk to the sidewalk for some time to come.

Bradford Rex, Abigail Smyth

Petaluma

Barnacle, Wallack, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Over the years, we have watched our precious Petaluma decline at the hands of the same City Council members: Healy, Kearney, and Miller, whose adverse decisions have saddled us with the same persistent problems of traffic congestion, declining open space, degradation of our river and wetlands, and other ill-considered land-use decisions.

We don't need more problems. We need the people who will solve these problems: Barnacle, Pocekay, and Wallack. Time is long past due for positive change to preserve our precious Petaluma.

David Donnenfield

Petaluma

Healy, Miller, Kearney for Council

EDITOR: My goodness, the city council election is upon us, and the knives are out. I’ve learned in the last few weeks that Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney are all in the pockets of, and controlled by, developers. They are therefore against progress, and they are all reactionaries.

The first and second both sound like a subtle suggestion of at least a quid pro quo, if not a hint of bribery, by those who disagree with their past actions. The charge of being reactionary is rather dramatic. To me, Hitler was a reactionary; Mussolini was a reactionary; Franco was a reactionary. Our three incumbents, not so much.

If the local sales tax measure passes, the current council has pledged its position on how the provided funds will be used. The new candidates have not been quite so clear. I would rather trust the word and experience of the three incumbents on most fiscal matters. Certainly with no disrespect at all to the challengers, but their visions for future progress may lead some of them to more fanciful uses of the funds.

Mike Healy in particular has served our city on the council for many years, and his re-elections suggest he is doing something right. I will be voting for the three incumbents, counting on their experience to lead us through the next few years of these strange times.

Jim McGuire

Petaluma

Healy, Miller, Kearney for Council

EDITOR: Get involved and vote for those that work and have worked for the betterment of our community now and into the future. Kathy Miller, Mike Healy and Gabe Kearney have done this and you have seen results.

The Rainier crosstown connection is just one of the big issues that they have continued to push for. This project was first proposed in the 60s and in 2004, 72% of the voters backed an advisory ballot measure supporting the construction of Rainier. Because of that decision, part of the General Plan, the hospital and many doctors offices moved from the west side to the east side years ago anticipating Rainier.

The police, fire and ambulance operators all backed this plan. For years we have experienced gridlock on Washington, but thanks to Miller, Healy and Kearney, Rainier connection has started and it’s because these three never gave up.

Richard and Judy Hillery

Petaluma

Debate debacle

EDITOR: Before we are subjected to another presidential “debate” I suggest two simple administrative adjustments.

First, the moderator should have the ability to turn off the microphone of either candidate as soon as they violate the agreed-upon rules and procedures, and leave it silent until their next turn to speak.

Second, a running tally should appear at the side of the screen totaling the number of lies or misstatements from either candidate, as determined by an impartial, objective screening panel of three fact checkers.

Andy Eber

Petaluma

Solution to COVID boredom

EDITOR: Drive-in theaters would be a great solution to COVID boredom. I haven’t been in a drive-in for 50 years, but I remember them as being a lot of fun, something the whole family enjoyed at reasonable cost while maintaining social distance.

There are plenty of empty lots in Sonoma County suitable for a drive-in. They don’t cost much to build. The infrastructure consists of a projector, a screen and a bunch of speaker stations. Q.E.D.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Barnacle, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: After attending many City Council meetings, I observed frustration on the part of Petalumans and happiness from the developers. Petaluma is getting fleeced by developers.

It is time to put an end to the Mike Healy, Gabe Kearney, and Kathy Miller deception of voters. They have egregiously rubber-stamped developments, disregarding flood hazard, traffic, and livability. Don’t look at what they say, look at what they do.

Voters see that they say all sorts of things but their actions are the opposite. They take a lot of money from real estate developers that don’t even live in Sonoma County and then they approve every single one of those developer’s construction projects.

What did we expect? What were we thinking? We were fools to ever trust real estate lawyers who get their campaign money from real estate developers.

We need new, smart, younger people with up-to-date ideas and a genuine love for our town. Barnacle has a degree in city planning and career in clean energy. I trust him. Also, Dennis Pocekay is a highly regarded physician and community member. I trust him too.

Ahmed Obaid

Petaluma

Lois Roberts Park

EDITOR: As detailed in the Argus-Courier a few months ago, Lois Roberts has taken care of the beloved patch of grass at the top of Raymond Heights for decades. She manually watered and mowed the grass, raked the leaves and battled the dandelions.

Recently, she decided that with infrastructure problems too big for her to handle and a sore back from pulling those darn dandelions, it was time to retire.

All of us owe her a tremendous debt of thanks, and I’d like to suggest that one way to express that would be for the city to designate the space as “Lois Roberts Park” in her honor. The space was originally sold to the city by the developer, I.B. Raymond, in 1939 with the understanding that it would be maintained as a park, so to get that official designation now would be a very low cost way for the city to make things right.

Leif and Sherri Ortegren

Petaluma

