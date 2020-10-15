Letters to the Editor

Kirks for Council

EDITOR: It’s time for change. We need a leader who shares our values and that’s why I’m voting for Susan Kirks for Petaluma City Council.

We can count on Susan to listen. She is thoughtful, has experience, works hard, is a longtime resident with a proven track record, and she’s devoted to our community.

The Petaluma Wetlands are a designated Ramsar site because Susan, as President of Madrone Audubon Society, led the effort. This means that our wetlands are recognized for their international importance and Petaluma benefits from related tourism.

The Paula Lane Open Space Preserve exists because Susan, as President of the Paula Lane Action Network, led the effort and sustained it for more than 12 years. This space preserves habitat used by many species of wildlife, preserves it forever, and remains a quiet place for all of us.

Susan Kirks’ interests extend beyond wildlife and nature. She participated in Petaluma General Plan sessions for the last update and is well prepared to serve beginning on day one. Susan understands our needs and will prioritize affordable housing, traffic problems and safe streets. She understands budget issues, but recognizes the importance of stringent and accurate environmental review.

We all benefit when open space is integrated with affordable housing and services. We all benefit from diversity and inclusion. Let’s elect someone with experience and a fresh perspective.

Please join me and vote for Susan Kirks.

Kathleen Barker

Petaluma

For a balanced Council

EDITOR: Hold on, Petaluma. The way some of us are thinking about the City Council election may lead to unintended and very unfortunate consequences. An anti-incumbent sentiment seems to be on the rise.

We are not in a battleground state here in California and so our votes may not affect the national scene as much as voters in Wisconsin or Georgia might. But let's not make Petaluma a battleground city. There's too much to lose.

We could lose a combined total of almost 40 years of experience if Healy, Miller, and Kearney are voted off the Council. We face multiple problems of affordable housing, transportation, public health and business health, racial equity, fire hazards, a fragile environment, and the lack of sufficient sales tax revenue. It is important to have Council leadership that has demonstrated experience in marshaling city, county, state and federal as well as philanthropic resources to meet the needs of Petaluma.

Some of our fellow citizens may have a favorite challenger to vote for, but before voting against all three incumbents, consider this:

No one knows better how to thread through the multiple agencies, priorities, and regulations to find the best answer than the dean of the Council, Mike Healy. Do we want to lose his talent?

Kathy Miller is the only Council member who lives on the east side, where most voters live. Do we want all seven people on the Council to be from the west side of town?

Gabe Kearney is the only person of color on the Council and among the eight candidates. Do we want an all-white Council?

In these times, we need experience as well as new voices and ideas. We need racial and geographical diversity. We need a balance of interests and perspectives. We don’t demonize or polarize, like that awful flier we just got in the mail with the three incumbents’ faces crossed out.

In order to find the best way forward for the whole city, we bring people together. That is what democracy looks like.

Greg Colvin

Petaluma

Barnacle, Wallack, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Healy-Kearney-Miller have over-approved luxury housing to an obscene 820% of state guideline, while de-prioritizing affordable housing at just 68%.

This excessive over-approval of luxury homes by Healy-Kearney-Miller equates to thousands more homes in Petaluma. You can’t yet see the extent to which Petaluma will be impacted. Construction has barely started, and when it does, you are not going to believe your eyes.

The added traffic will be horrendous: approximately 45,000 additional cars driving on our roads per city calculation, which uses Traffic Authority standards. We are a town of 65,000 population. Traffic congestion will be beyond horrendous.

Substantial traffic increases will majorly impact the east side. Casa Grande increase is estimated at 13,678 cars. Corona increase is estimated at 20,742 cars.

We will forbid our children from playing anywhere near the street, let alone biking or walking across streets to get to school.

Why did Healy-Kearney-Miller do this? Because they take political campaign money from developers, and luxury homes are highly profitable for these same developers.