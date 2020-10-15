Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

October 15, 2020, 8:50AM
Kirks for Council

EDITOR: It’s time for change. We need a leader who shares our values and that’s why I’m voting for Susan Kirks for Petaluma City Council.

We can count on Susan to listen. She is thoughtful, has experience, works hard, is a longtime resident with a proven track record, and she’s devoted to our community.

The Petaluma Wetlands are a designated Ramsar site because Susan, as President of Madrone Audubon Society, led the effort. This means that our wetlands are recognized for their international importance and Petaluma benefits from related tourism.

The Paula Lane Open Space Preserve exists because Susan, as President of the Paula Lane Action Network, led the effort and sustained it for more than 12 years. This space preserves habitat used by many species of wildlife, preserves it forever, and remains a quiet place for all of us.

Susan Kirks’ interests extend beyond wildlife and nature. She participated in Petaluma General Plan sessions for the last update and is well prepared to serve beginning on day one. Susan understands our needs and will prioritize affordable housing, traffic problems and safe streets. She understands budget issues, but recognizes the importance of stringent and accurate environmental review.

We all benefit when open space is integrated with affordable housing and services. We all benefit from diversity and inclusion. Let’s elect someone with experience and a fresh perspective.

Please join me and vote for Susan Kirks.

Kathleen Barker

Petaluma

For a balanced Council

EDITOR: Hold on, Petaluma. The way some of us are thinking about the City Council election may lead to unintended and very unfortunate consequences. An anti-incumbent sentiment seems to be on the rise.

We are not in a battleground state here in California and so our votes may not affect the national scene as much as voters in Wisconsin or Georgia might. But let's not make Petaluma a battleground city. There's too much to lose.

We could lose a combined total of almost 40 years of experience if Healy, Miller, and Kearney are voted off the Council. We face multiple problems of affordable housing, transportation, public health and business health, racial equity, fire hazards, a fragile environment, and the lack of sufficient sales tax revenue. It is important to have Council leadership that has demonstrated experience in marshaling city, county, state and federal as well as philanthropic resources to meet the needs of Petaluma.

Some of our fellow citizens may have a favorite challenger to vote for, but before voting against all three incumbents, consider this:

No one knows better how to thread through the multiple agencies, priorities, and regulations to find the best answer than the dean of the Council, Mike Healy. Do we want to lose his talent?

Kathy Miller is the only Council member who lives on the east side, where most voters live. Do we want all seven people on the Council to be from the west side of town?

Gabe Kearney is the only person of color on the Council and among the eight candidates. Do we want an all-white Council?

In these times, we need experience as well as new voices and ideas. We need racial and geographical diversity. We need a balance of interests and perspectives. We don’t demonize or polarize, like that awful flier we just got in the mail with the three incumbents’ faces crossed out.

In order to find the best way forward for the whole city, we bring people together. That is what democracy looks like.

Greg Colvin

Petaluma

Barnacle, Wallack, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Healy-Kearney-Miller have over-approved luxury housing to an obscene 820% of state guideline, while de-prioritizing affordable housing at just 68%.

This excessive over-approval of luxury homes by Healy-Kearney-Miller equates to thousands more homes in Petaluma. You can’t yet see the extent to which Petaluma will be impacted. Construction has barely started, and when it does, you are not going to believe your eyes.

The added traffic will be horrendous: approximately 45,000 additional cars driving on our roads per city calculation, which uses Traffic Authority standards. We are a town of 65,000 population. Traffic congestion will be beyond horrendous.

Substantial traffic increases will majorly impact the east side. Casa Grande increase is estimated at 13,678 cars. Corona increase is estimated at 20,742 cars.

We will forbid our children from playing anywhere near the street, let alone biking or walking across streets to get to school.

Why did Healy-Kearney-Miller do this? Because they take political campaign money from developers, and luxury homes are highly profitable for these same developers.

Healy-Kearney-Miller's over-approving luxury development comes at a high cost of traffic hazards and quality of life for our families. They are ruining Petaluma.

I am voting for Barnacle, Pocekay and Wallack, who, as the Argus-Courier noted in last week’s front page article, are supported by hundreds of citizens.

Taryn Obaid

Petaluma

Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Endorsing all three incumbents for City Council? Gabe Kearney with 16 campaign finance violations? You have the power. But dismissing the challengers as “a slate of self-styled progressives” with the claim that their “rigid ideology does not represent a majority of Petalumans” is outrageous. It’s not your ideology’s slate. We have elections for the majority to decide on how the character, competency and principles of the candidates best serve our future needs.

Dr. Dennis Pocekay is endorsed by our Congressman, our Mayor and Vice-Mayor, our two previous Mayors, and the majority of the Petaluma School Board. He’s a fresh, needed, caring voice.

In the debate he said: “We’re still taking about the same problems: Rainier, traffic, affordable housing and the worst roads in the Bay area. Instead, we should be working to make Petaluma a healthy, inclusive and sustainable community.”

COVID-19 speaks to the benefit he will bring as a doctor and, previously, as an Assistant Professor in Public Health at U.C. Davis. His life has been devoted to helping others. His degree in engineering from the prestigious California Institute of Technology further highlights his capacity to deal with the demands that challenge our future.

Dr. Dennis Pacekay, in retirement, has continued to contribute to our community on our city’s commissions and nonprofits that have helped our people in need, including having been chairman of the board for Mentor Me. His vision, character and intelligence warrant our vote.

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Wallack, Barnacle, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: I’m disappointed the Argus-Courier endorsed the incumbents for reelection to the City Council. You cite the “hyper-polarized times” for the need for leaders to “listen to all viewpoints” and “look toward the center, not just the fringe of their base.” I think you’re confusing our local election with the national one.

Here in Petaluma, as our Mayor has pointed out, the incumbents seem to be listening only to out-of-town developers. Where is the “much needed affordable housing, bike paths, parks and traffic mitigation” you say the incumbents have been able to extract?

According to the deputy planning manager, “(a)s of May 2020, Petaluma has met its goal for permitting/construction of above-moderate income housing, but not for housing for households earning 80% and below area median income.”

We also still have the worst streets in the Bay Area, congested traffic and increased flood hazards. Petaluma needs a change. We have three excellent candidates running to replace the incumbents and join Mayor Teresa Barrett and Vice Mayor D’Lynda Fisher to make decisions for a more sustainable and just Petaluma. Please join me in voting for Dr. Dennis Pocekay, Brian Barnacle and Lizzie Wallack. Petaluma’s future depends on it.

Ellen Obstler

Petaluma

No on Measure U

EDITOR: Congrats to the Press Democrat for finally getting it right and opposing “forever taxes.” Maybe the Argus-Courier will be awakened and oppose Measure U?

I served on the Petaluma City Council 20 years ago. And I will let you in on a little secret. The City of Petaluma is corrupt. The city doesn’t care about its citizens, its priority is to serve the public employees.

The City Council has given away benefits that our community simply can’t afford. The answer to this problem is to reduce the public employee benefits, not to raise taxes to our community.

Bryant Moynihan

Petaluma

Street for School Board

EDITOR: I am a math teacher at Petaluma Junior High and have worked with Carol Ann Street for the last 22 years. She has been a mentor, a friend, and an incredible support. She is one of the hardest working teachers I have ever worked with.

Junior high is not the easiest age group to teach, but Carol Ann has treated her students with respect and dignity, always asking them to do their best, and assuring them that they could. Her students’ success has always been her top priority.

Classroom teaching has undergone many changes over the years since I have been a teacher. Carol Ann, as a lifelong learner, always made sure that she learned and understood new technology and used it to the best advantage for her students. Still, the teacher to student personal connection was most important to her, and many students came to my classroom loving math after being taught by her.

Please join me in voting for Carol Ann Street for Petaluma City School Board, for her commitment to education, her integrity, and her deep devotion to the students of Petaluma. She will do the hard work that it takes to keep the schools of Petaluma on the right track.

Molly Behm

Petaluma

Vote for change

EDITOR: The city council has seven members. Presumably they are elected on their perspectives, promises, plans, and areas of expertise. Ideally, we would have a range of perspectives and expertise, and it would be even better if those areas of expertise related to issues that often come before the council.

This election we have three incumbents who are running as a slate. They run together, they post their signs together, and they certainly vote together. Three votes plus one of the four others creates a controlling block. And that is exactly what we currently have. If you wonder why we never see any real change, there's your answer. If you simply vote for the familiar names, we will get the familiar results.

At this point I would remind you the city is in the red, we have the worst roads in the Bay Area, and we continue to have a lack of affordable housing. Same old same old.

The current council has three lawyers, an engineer, an urban planner, an emergency services liaison, and a researcher.

This election we could add an architect (Lizzie Wallack), that would fit well with planning and housing issues, an energy and environmental expert (Brian Barnacle), think climate and efficiency, and a retired medical doctor (Dennis Pocekay), think health and housing.

This is the chance to make the changes Petaluma needs to get on track with climate, transportation, and housing as well as jobs and create a self-sustainable city. Vote for the change.

Mark Reed

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: Politics is a tough business, but intimidation and threats should never be part of it. A local business who allowed signs for Brian Barnacle have been threatened in a letter that they will be boycotted if they don’t remove these signs.

The letter did not come from any one of the incumbents, but the policy positions touted in the letter is suspiciously close to campaign literature and public statements made by the three incumbents. We need change in this town to meet the new challenges with creative ideas. We could start with ending the nasty political tricks the incumbents have been using for years to save their positions of power.

Leadership is about bringing people together. Brian Barnacle is a leader we can trust.

Janice Cader Thompson

Petaluma

No gas here

EDITOR: What a surprise to see the editorial cartoon by Pete McDonnell in the Oct. 1 edition of the Argus-Courier showing a Safeway EV charging station with the caption, “Governor Newsom calls for a ban on new gas-powered cars in California by 2035.”

Was the cartoonist trying to send Safeway a message that we don’t need any more gas stations built? Rest assured, when it comes to their proposed gas station at the corner of S. McDowell and Maria Drive, they fully intend to build a station loaded with 16 fuel hoses ready to spew gasoline’s toxic side effects into the air of school children.

Safeway and property owner Fulcrum Properties, have absolutely no intention to make that location a place for electric vehicles to recharge. Their current plan calls for one charging station. In the meantime, they intend to spew gasoline for the next 15 years and beyond with zero care about the health and safety of children.

Anyone wishing to join us to protect the children in the preschools and elementary school next to this proposed toxic gas station can go to nogashere.com for more information.

Rebecca Carpenter

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: Since moving to the east side of Petaluma, I have been subjected to terrible traffic problems. The impending development of property on the corner of Corona/N. McDowell will consist of a SMART train depot and homes. This will increase traffic jams.

The Council needs to take care of traffic first before adding more than 111 homes and depot traffic. The developer went to the Planning Commission to change the plan. He proposed more houses with only 5% affordable housing, a few lawns, no play areas for children, and no commercial businesses.

The property boundaries are railroad tracks, Corona Creek and N. McDowell/Corona. The planning Commission rejected the developer’s modified plans twice. The developer then bypassed this decision and went to the city council.

I am rebutting Steven Aiello’s letter saying Brian Barnacle was not for the SMART train. Brian is in favor of the train depot but not in favor of the developer’s housing plan as approved by incumbents on the city council, Healy, Kearney, King and Miller.

Brian is part of a group alliance that sued the city over this developer’s plans that was not part of the city’s guidelines for building on this site.

The Rainier crossing is also to be built in a flood zone. We need crossings but let’s be sensible and do it right. Brian Barnacle is for the residents and coming up with plans that will make sense for all.

Pat Vollmer

Petaluma

Corona lawsuit

EDITOR: Petaluma City Council candidate Brian Barnacle claims that he is all about transparency in city government. But he has brought a lawsuit against the City of Petaluma, suing to overturn the council’s decision to put a second train station within the city limits in an area that will serve commuters on the east side of Petaluma, provide low income housing, and get cars off the road.

His attorneys from the large, expensive San Francisco law firm of Hansen Bridgett LLP, have required that Mr. Barnacle sign a nondisclosure agreement, which prevents him from telling the voters who is financing the lawsuit. Why?

Certainly he must know that if he gets elected he will have to recuse himself from every discussion and decision regarding this project due to a conflict of interest. Who is behind this suit?

Cyd Lowe

Petaluma

Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: Dr. Dennis Pocekay is my first choice for Petaluma City Council. His values are why he stands out from the other candidates. I trust Dennis Pocekay because he has a track record. I know whom and what he will stand up for because I know whom and what he has consistently stood up for. His decisions on the Council will be informed by his dedication to social and economic justice.

He believes that housing is a human right. He will fight for truly affordable housing, not just affordable for the middle class. He understands the connection between poor health outcomes and crowded living conditions. He believes that those who work here should be able to live here.

Dennis Pocekay has a track record of protecting the most vulnerable, especially undocumented immigrants which number in the many thousands in Sonoma County. From the It Won’t Happen Here movement to the North Bay Rapid Response Network, Dennis Pocekay has been there every step of the way, serving and caring for the families most affected.

He stands on the front lines against racism and knows the importance of listening to Black and indigenous people of color, especially related to their interactions with law enforcement. He supports civilian oversight of the police department.

Dennis Pocekay understands that what is happening to the climate has political and ethical implications. He stands for climate justice and recognizes the significance of addressing the climate crisis at the local level. He supports a fully-funded Climate Action Commission, and will make sure that every development project and procurement decision is made within the context of this crisis.

We need Dennis Pocekay’s voice and values on the Petaluma City Council. Vote for Pocekay because, as he says, “We’re all in this together.”

Carol Crabill

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The other day I received a call from someone named Dick Sharkey telling me about a corrupt city council candidate named Brian Barnacle. I had never heard of Brian Barnacle, so of course, as a proud Petaluman, I had to look into this “monster.“

I have reviewed Barnacle's credentials, endorsements, and issues and cannot find anything to oppose, but rather find a qualified candidate with priorities aligned with science, decency and optimistic grit. His main priority seems to be the environment, which a majority of Americans now agree with.

Sharkey's voice message also stuck with me because of the obvious adorable shark vs barnale image that came to mind. So for those of us who love metaphor: Barnacles are a filtration system for the ocean ecology, cleaning the environment for other organisms. Barnacles are also particularly vulnerable to pollution because of their janitorial role in the ecosystem.

I am so proud of Petaluma for the ambitious steps we are taking on climate action. I plan to vote for Brian Barnacle because he supports those efforts.

Amy Atchley

Petaluma

Yes on Measure CC

EDITOR: The public health crisis that currently has its grip on the nation is a reminder of the importance of local hospitals. We need local hospitals to stay open and have the resources they need to protect the health of the communities they serve, which is why I’m supporting Measure CC.

Petaluma Valley Hospital’s future has been uncertain for some time, but the District was able to find a buyer in NorCal HealthConnect. Not only will they continue operating the hospital for the next few decades, but the sale price of $52.6 million will open a lot of opportunities for the District to invest in programs taking on some of the toughest health care issues facing our community.

In my time as pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church I witnessed first-hand the need we have for our hospital and can’t imagine Petaluma without it. It has especially been a literal lifesaver for low income families in our community. Its emergency room has never turned away anyone based on their insurance status or ability to pay.

I am voting yes on Measure CC and encourage all of you to do the same.

Fr. Gary Lombardi

Petaluma

Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: I’m writing to offer my strong support of Dr. Dennis Pocekay for the Petaluma City Council. He is, in my opinion, well-qualified for the position and the city would be fortunate to have him in this role. He brings his powerful caring for the people of Petaluma and expertise mixed with a desire to serve his fellow beings. He will work very hard to bring about the improvements that are needed in Petaluma.

I’ve known Dr. Pocekay since I met him while working on his last campaign for City Council where he came so close to winning. Since then, I’m proud to say that we’ve become friends. He told me at the time that his priorities were affordable housing and health care access for those who needed it, and that as a physician he saw so many cases where access to healthcare would have brought better patient outcomes.

As a registered nurse, I discussed with him the unfortunate patients I’ve seen with no healthcare coverage and he expressed the desire to see that people and their families were able to get the proper health care they need. Since then, I know that he’s added climate change as one of his priorities, particularly in view of recent fires and unprecedented hot temperatures.

Dr. Pocekay is a long-time resident of Petaluma and understands the needs of its citizens. He will work tirelessly for us. He is an excellent listener and will listen to the voters about what will make living in Petaluma easier, more affordable, and more enjoyable.

Leslie R. Crane

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: To listen to the forum comments of our City Council incumbents, you’d think it was the 1960s or even the 1990s. In fact, we are now entering the third decade of the 21st century.

We face huge challenges on almost every front. Even so, claiming their extensive experience, the current City Council incumbents want to continue to give us more of what got us here. The special character of our town is at stake.

In a world where retail has shifted toward the online access of Amazon, we don’t need more retail malls. Where there are few precious building opportunities, we don’t need to exclude our working class by building more market-rate and luxury housing. Where an increasing number of 911 calls are for homeless and mental health issues, we don’t need to devote scarce resources to military-style weapons.

We have a clear choice. We can go back to the well and vote for leadership that hangs onto power by voting for projects favored by campaign donors and their special interests. Or we can cast our vision forward and select young leaders like Brian Barnacle, who is from Petaluma and has a strong background in climate policy and city planning.

We can make the most of our chance for a new vision for the fairgrounds. We can bring a laser-like focus on building a General Plan for the future. He has the bold ideas that can guide this town toward a secure future, and away from the dogmas of the past.

David Powers

Pertaluma

