Letters to the Editor

Yes on Prop. 15

EDITOR: I am a homeowner and a small business owner and I support Proposition 15.

1978’s Proposition 13 had unintended consequences. In a nutshell, Proposition 13 limited property tax to 1% of the purchase price with a maximum annual increase of 2%. It also eliminated future assessments with a few exceptions.

Prop. 13 was sold to California voters as a way to help senior citizens keep their homes, but big corporations also benefited from this tax relief. For example, major property owners like Disney and Chevron are still paying taxes based on 1970s property values.

In California, counties, cities, schools and special districts all depend on property taxes as their main source of revenue. That is everything from schools and parks to health departments, public safety and fire prevention. Since the passage of Prop. 13, budgets have been tight for all of these essential services.

Prop. 15 will not raise property tax on homeowners, residential rental or agricultural properties. It will only impact commercial and industrial property valued at $3 million or more. It will not change the extremely low 1% tax rate for anyone. Under Prop. 15, 92% of the total revenues will be paid by 10% of the wealthiest companies in California.

Prop. 15 is phased in over several years and also eliminates the tax on “business personal property.” This includes things like office furniture, computers, forklifts and restaurant equipment. Proposition 15 eliminates this tax for small businesses and provides a $500,000 exemption for all other businesses.

California has so many urgent needs right now. Proposition 13 has caused a perpetual budget crisis for our state and local governments. Big companies have gotten a free ride and it is about time they pay their fair share.

Angelo Sacerdote

Petaluma

Webster for School Board

EDITOR: I am writing this letter, as a PCS teacher, in support of Ellen Webster for the PSC school board. I have known Ellen Webster for 34 years as a respected teacher. Looking back over the past four years since Ellen has been on the PCS School Board, she has been responsive to issues brought to her attention. She listens, and she acts.

She has shown her support of staff and students in many ways including: bringing concerns to the board and ensuring those issues are placed on the agenda, speaking to classes, meeting with teachers and staff whenever asked, and working to make our schools welcoming and safe for everyone. She has written the board resolution against systemic racism in our schools, and followed up by bringing CircleUp to our district, including training to be a trainer herself.

Ellen has been an involved and active board member. She clearly represents all stakeholders in a positive, receptive and conscientious manner. She is a valuable and valued member of the current board, and she deserves to be reelected.

Paula L. Biancalana

Rohnert Park

Yes on Measure U

EDITOR: A commonly heard argument against Measure U, the incremental sales tax to improve city finances, is that it lacks a sunset provision. The argument confounds me.

Measure U is latest attempt to address the impact of 1978's Proposition 13 which severed the link between municipal expenses and municipal revenues. More than four decades of leaders have tried to accommodate the reality of Prop. 13 with politically-acceptable service cuts, new fees, frozen salaries, deferred expenses, and more.

All the while, the collision between reduced revenues and the unavoidable costs of running a city remained unavoidable, with the point now reached where a further 10% reduction in city services may be required next year absent the passage of Measure U.

And yet never, in all those 40-plus years, have more than a few folks said “You know, maybe Prop. 13 should have had a sunset clause.” It's perfectly fine for a radical and almost inevitably unsustainable change to municipal revenues to continue unabated into perpetuity but an attempt to stem the red ink is unacceptable unless it fades away in a few years.

The inconsistency is breath-taking.

Dave Alden

Petaluma

No on CC

EDITOR: The Measure CC flier sent out by the very institution that wants to purchase and privatize our local health care is very misleading. We do not need to “Save Our Hospital.”

If Measure CC does not pass, the hospital will not close. It is already under contract for operation into 2023.

The contract on which we are asked to vote is not even finalized, hence the last-minute filing for ballot inclusion. Pretty sneaky.

Women and young mothers loose out especially. No more babies born in Petaluma. Health care workers get treated without respect and without a good wage.