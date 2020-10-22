Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

October 22, 2020, 8:54AM
Yes on Prop. 15

EDITOR: I am a homeowner and a small business owner and I support Proposition 15.

1978’s Proposition 13 had unintended consequences. In a nutshell, Proposition 13 limited property tax to 1% of the purchase price with a maximum annual increase of 2%. It also eliminated future assessments with a few exceptions.

Prop. 13 was sold to California voters as a way to help senior citizens keep their homes, but big corporations also benefited from this tax relief. For example, major property owners like Disney and Chevron are still paying taxes based on 1970s property values.

In California, counties, cities, schools and special districts all depend on property taxes as their main source of revenue. That is everything from schools and parks to health departments, public safety and fire prevention. Since the passage of Prop. 13, budgets have been tight for all of these essential services.

Prop. 15 will not raise property tax on homeowners, residential rental or agricultural properties. It will only impact commercial and industrial property valued at $3 million or more. It will not change the extremely low 1% tax rate for anyone. Under Prop. 15, 92% of the total revenues will be paid by 10% of the wealthiest companies in California.

Prop. 15 is phased in over several years and also eliminates the tax on “business personal property.” This includes things like office furniture, computers, forklifts and restaurant equipment. Proposition 15 eliminates this tax for small businesses and provides a $500,000 exemption for all other businesses.

California has so many urgent needs right now. Proposition 13 has caused a perpetual budget crisis for our state and local governments. Big companies have gotten a free ride and it is about time they pay their fair share.

Angelo Sacerdote

Petaluma

Webster for School Board

EDITOR: I am writing this letter, as a PCS teacher, in support of Ellen Webster for the PSC school board. I have known Ellen Webster for 34 years as a respected teacher. Looking back over the past four years since Ellen has been on the PCS School Board, she has been responsive to issues brought to her attention. She listens, and she acts.

She has shown her support of staff and students in many ways including: bringing concerns to the board and ensuring those issues are placed on the agenda, speaking to classes, meeting with teachers and staff whenever asked, and working to make our schools welcoming and safe for everyone. She has written the board resolution against systemic racism in our schools, and followed up by bringing CircleUp to our district, including training to be a trainer herself.

Ellen has been an involved and active board member. She clearly represents all stakeholders in a positive, receptive and conscientious manner. She is a valuable and valued member of the current board, and she deserves to be reelected.

Paula L. Biancalana

Rohnert Park

Yes on Measure U

EDITOR: A commonly heard argument against Measure U, the incremental sales tax to improve city finances, is that it lacks a sunset provision. The argument confounds me.

Measure U is latest attempt to address the impact of 1978's Proposition 13 which severed the link between municipal expenses and municipal revenues. More than four decades of leaders have tried to accommodate the reality of Prop. 13 with politically-acceptable service cuts, new fees, frozen salaries, deferred expenses, and more.

All the while, the collision between reduced revenues and the unavoidable costs of running a city remained unavoidable, with the point now reached where a further 10% reduction in city services may be required next year absent the passage of Measure U.

And yet never, in all those 40-plus years, have more than a few folks said “You know, maybe Prop. 13 should have had a sunset clause.” It's perfectly fine for a radical and almost inevitably unsustainable change to municipal revenues to continue unabated into perpetuity but an attempt to stem the red ink is unacceptable unless it fades away in a few years.

The inconsistency is breath-taking.

Dave Alden

Petaluma

No on CC

EDITOR: The Measure CC flier sent out by the very institution that wants to purchase and privatize our local health care is very misleading. We do not need to “Save Our Hospital.”

If Measure CC does not pass, the hospital will not close. It is already under contract for operation into 2023.

The contract on which we are asked to vote is not even finalized, hence the last-minute filing for ballot inclusion. Pretty sneaky.

Women and young mothers loose out especially. No more babies born in Petaluma. Health care workers get treated without respect and without a good wage.

Our children may find that after the 20-year “promise,” there is no hospital for them, or their children.

Say NO on CC to prevent privatization. Vote NO on CC to send the district back to the drawing board to get an operator that cares about our city.

Peter deKramer

Petaluma

Yes on Measure U

EDITOR: On Nov. 3 Petalumans will have the opportunity to invest in our city. The 1% sales tax will be used for roads, public safety and parks with citizen oversight.

Those who disagree with all taxes say the city should cut more costs. Petaluma’s budget is public. Our city has done more than most to cut nonessentials; all proscribed by the perpetually anti-tax Sonoma County Taxpayer Association.

Employees hired after July 2010 pay a larger share of their pension costs. Contractors handle planning and animal control. Employees have had no cost of living increase for eight years.

Our professionals have done more with less to serve us for over a decade. With revenues down, severe cuts will come if we don’t invest in our town. Just as with our cars and homes, when maintenance is deferred, breakdowns are expensive.

Exempt from U are groceries, Cal Fresh purchases, health services, prescription medicines, and utilities. When more people have discretionary income, our city will also fair better.

There’s never a good time for a tax. In better times (2014) Measure Q failed. If we don’t invest in Petaluma, infrastructure will deteriorate, and we’ll lose firefighters and police officers. Let’s invest in Petaluma.

Allan Jaffe

Petaluma

Wallack, Pocekay, Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: Like a lot of Petalumans I used to not pay attention to the workings of the City Council, but a series of bad decisions caught my attention and I started to attend their meetings. What I saw not only disappointed me, it disgusted me.

I watched as Healy, Miller and Kearney would pretend to listen to the citizens of Petaluma and then proceed to steamroll their agenda through against the will of the majority, as indicated by both polls, and the large crowds present at the meeting.

I watched as they pretended to be open-minded and talk about how "difficult” a vote they were facing. Then they, with council member King, would vote in lockstep against the interests of Petaluma citizens and taxpayers again and again.

These bad proposals were often put on the agenda at the last minute to limit opposition, even though some of the council members had been corresponding with the developers for months in advance. They apparently knew these issues were controversial, so they would put these agenda items at the very end of the meeting, and chairs would be set up in the hallway for the overflow crowd who wanted to speak out against these proposals.

These 6:30 p.m. council meetings would often go until 11 p.m. or even 1 a.m. They apparently counted on people leaving early since many who wanted to speak out were elderly or had to go to work the following morning.

I’ve had enough of the three incumbents degrading our town financially and environmentally. That is why I support Brian Barnacle, Dennis Pocekay, and Lizzie Wallack for City Council. Petaluma’s future can be brighter if we can get people who serve us, instead of rich out-of-town real estate interests.

Lance Kuehne

Petaluma

Yes on U, incumbents

EDITOR: This November's election is significant for numerous reasons at the national and local levels. First off, Petaluma's financial future is at stake with Measure U. The 1-cent sales tax measure would raise an estimated $13 million per year. These much needed funds would go to road repairs, replacing our aging city infrastructure and improving our public safety response times. The entire City Council voted unanimously to place Measure U on the ballot.

Also on the ballot are our City Council candidates. We have experienced incumbents running for re-election that have experience balancing budgets, protecting the environment and supporting affordable housing. We need trusted experience we can count on as we face a daunting financial future given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please vote Yes on Measure U and for Council members Healy, Miller and Kearney.

Scott Alonso

Petaluma

Kirks for Council

EDITOR: I'm writing to urge Petaluma voters to vote for Susan Kirks for a change on Nov. Susan is the most qualified City Council candidate of all five challengers.

The usual donors to campaigns are giving their money to the slate of three progressives as challengers. Money does not define experience or integrity in elections. Susan is a progressive Democrat, with substance and experience.

She has been involved in our community and government for 20 years. Susan leads the Paula Lane Action Network, an excellent conservation nonprofit recognized in the Bay Area and California for getting results, saving habitat and educating about conservation. She has served three terms as President of the Audubon Society, one of the largest and longest-serving nonprofits in Sonoma County.

Susan helped write the Wind Energy portion of Sonoma County's Renewable Energy Ordinance. She has served on the Board of Rebuilding Together Petaluma. She was part of the small group that helped achieve the open space sale of the Cardoza Ranch, now Today Lake Regional Park.

Susan can help us in Petaluma get results, take action and have more effective government. She knows traffic, transportation and housing issues. She is ready to serve on day one, updating our General Plan and addressing climate change impacts and actions; she is very experienced in both.

Susan is articulate, honest and, as important, knows Petaluma City government and where we need changes to serve the community better. Don't be fooled by money equating to qualifications. Vote for a positive change, vote Susan Kirks. Let's add integrity to City Hall and a leader who will work with everyone to benefit the community and get results.

Kirsten F. Gilstrap

Petaluma

Barnacle, Pocekay, Wallack for Council

EDITOR: Oddly enough, my votes for the Petaluma City Council are being informed by the TV show "Survivor." In that show, when participants form an alliance and start to vote together, they are targeted by the other participants as having too much power.

That's what I feel is going on now with the three incumbents, particularly since a newer member of the council, Dave King, is now pushing for those three to be re-elected. The four of them together mean that their voting bloc can decide whatever they want.

Time to break things up and get some fresh perspectives on the council. As a result, I'm voting for Brian Barnacle, like me, an energy consultant; Dr. Dennis Pocekay, a physician; and Lizzie Wallack an architectural consultant.

I've read their statements, admire their courage in choosing to run for public office, and hope their independent and fresh perspectives will benefit Petaluma and all its residents.

Ken Egel

Petaluma

Miller, Healy for Council

EDITOR: I am casting my ballot for Kathy Miller and Mike Healy for Petaluma City Council. Both Kathy and Mike served on commissions or committees before being elected, and we’ve seen that electing people without previous experience isn’t an automatic recipe for success.

Kathy and Mike are well aware of the tight budget we face and have helped the city work towards project completion of re-paving Sonoma Mountain Parkway, re-paving Maria Drive, beginning construction on the Rainier under-crossing (which 72% of our residents voted for), creation of a Climate Commission, dredging the river and raising the minimum wage ahead of the State mandate, to name a few.

Kathy had a big hand in bringing to fruition the much needed river dredging and even traveled to Washington to lobby for us. Mike continues to be a leader in advocating for us on issues such as housing, transportation and climate.

As a participant in the informative Government Affairs Committee of our Petaluma Chamber, I find Kathy and Mike’s input to be thoughtful, considerate and mindful of our economic situation. They are also extremely transparent in the reasoning behind their feedback and recommendations.

We have many important issues before us. Miller and Healy are dedicated leaders who have spent much of their free time working to make Petaluma a better place to live. Experience Matters. They deserve our vote. They have mine.

Anthy O’Brien

Petaluma

Reformed criminal

EDITOR: I am glad to see that Petaluma is having the same success as we are having here in southern California with helping criminals reform and turn to a better way of life.

In reading the Police Log in the Sept. 26 issue of your paper I noticed that a gentleman was arrested on Sept. 19 for several felonies, one of which included assault with a deadly weapon. He was obviously released from custody so that he could straighten his life instead of sitting in jail. On Sept. 21 he was again arrested for two more felony charges, but it was nice to see that he had become a better person because he used no deadly weapon during his second crimes.

Richard A. Smith

El Monte

No on Measure U

EDITOR: I am voting No on Measure U because it saddles Petalumans with a 1% sales tax forever, unless the City Council puts another measure on the ballot to remove it (unlikely), or a group of citizens organizes and pays for a measure to eliminate it (difficult).

Secondly, there are absolutely no guarantees the money will be spent on our health and safety, despite the claims/scare tactics of the City Manager. The proceeds go into the General Fund, and as the measure states: “Measure U proceeds could therefore be used for purposes approved by the City Council other than those staff has recommended.”

The money collected could just as easily be spent on developer-friendly projects like the Rainier crossing as on repairing existing city streets. Lastly, we know sales tax measures are most burdensome on those who struggle to feed and house their families, which is more and more of us as the pandemic and fires take their toll. So while the city need funds to provide health and safety services, Measure U is the wrong way to do this. Measure U is no guarantee, and it's not fair, but it is forever.

Beth Meredith

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: My husband and I were split on whether to vote for Brian Barnacle for City Council. His lawsuit against the city left a bad taste in our mouths, and we were under the impression that he was against the Corona Road train station.

We realized we didn’t understand this lawsuit thing. So instead of reading opinions on social media and in print, we reached out to Brian personally. We don’t know him and have never met him. We sent Brian a private message via Facebook stating our concerns and questions. Within 30 minutes he replied. We were surprised and impressed. Below is Brian's reply:

"Thank you for reaching out. I am 100% in favor of having the train station at that site. I did file the suit against the city. It was not to stop the project from happening there. It was because they violated the general plan, ignored safety, gave away $2 million illegally, and then pushed affordable housing to the far south edge of our community (basically under the freeway) so the developer could build only luxury apartments in downtown."

Brian has developed an FAQ page on his website (BrianBarnacle.com/Issues) because there’s been been so much misinformation about the lawsuit and the development of the station and housing project at Corona Road. We learned many things from the FAQ and it helped us make our decision.

Brian gave us his phone number and invited us to call him directly if we had more questions. His honesty, straight answers, clarity on his positions, quick response, and determination to make better the city he has always called home are the reasons Brian Barnacle has our votes.

Julie Wilder-Sherman

Petaluma

Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: I write to give my unwavering support for candidate Brian Barnacle and urge this wonderful community of Petaluma to vote for him for City Council.

Brian is a hardworking fourth generation Petaluman. Not only is he advocating for affordable housing, good jobs, traffic management, street safety, and community recovery from COVID-19, but he also has strong climate leadership. It is now that we desperately need this leadership.

It is clear that climate change is happening now. We can feel it with the relentlessly increasing wildfires, the consecutive days of heat, and soon rising sea levels that will directly impact our river-centric town.

We need a candidate like Brian to bring his 10 years of experience with city planning and clean energy to the table as well as his fresh perspective to face these issues. Incumbents Kearney, Miller and Healy may have experience, but when looking to the future and the change that needs to happen, do they have the right perspective that will get this town where we need to go? Or do they have more interest in satisfying the wants and needs of developers over those of Petaluma citizens?

Not only does Brian have climate leadership, but he is a well-rounded, hardworking candidate with integrity that wants to listen to the needs of you and me.

So as a concerned citizen that wants a better future for our town, join me in voting for Brian Barnacle.

Marie Kneemeyer

Petaluma

Time for change

EDITOR: I moved to Petaluma in 2006. The problems that the city faces are the same today as they were then. I haven’t a clue how the new City Council candidates will do, but the incumbents have a track record which is not good. I believe that it is time for a change. There is a reason why many political seats have term limits. I wish our City Council had them.

A vibrant city needs new ideas and five years is sufficient for anyone to become an expert. I do not buy the claim that long experience on the council matters. As I said, we are facing the same problems today as were evident 14 years ago.

My votes will not go to incumbents.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Questionable mailing

EDITOR: I got a hand addressed letter to “Folks” from a “fellow Petaluman” which criticizes Barnacle for his lawsuit against the Corona SMART station. I was inclined to pay attention to the argument until I read the last sentence. “Besides Stormy Daniels & the crooks working with Trump, who signs a non-disclosure agreement?”

My question is, who sends out an unsigned letter, claiming to be a concerned citizen, that tries to link Barnacle to Stormy Daniels and Trump? Could it be outside money interests? Just wondering.

Karen DeLue

Petaluma

