Letters to the Editor

Retirement from Postal Service

EDITOR: That sure was a thoughtful article that Houston Porter wrote about me in last week's Argus-Courier. I am a common workman, and it surprises me that my career or retirement from the Postal Service would warrant space in this fine newspaper.

But, this is Petaluma, and there just seems to be goodness here, all around, all the time. My family and I are grateful.

Sean Lanham

Petaluma

Kindness counts in art

EDITOR: Last Thursday the Petaluma Public Art Committee heard from the youth leaders of the Kindness Project. The students have been in the news lately for expressing their feelings with art in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. PPAC members applauded their work and kindly offered them some art supplies.

The art committee was not so kind to artist Maxfield Bala, a popular Petaluma muralist. He was fired from a project to paint a mural on the east wall of the Keller Street garage. Bala’s initial partner Ryan Petersen was given the $25,000 commission.

Bala expressed his surprise and hurt feelings. The committee openly admitted they still begrudge him for painting the “Welcome to Petaluma” mural on a storage facility south of town saying, “That should have been ours.” I observed first hand the discomfort Bala and Petersen endured in multiple meetings when almost every aspect of their submissions was picked apart.

That was not the first unkind treatment I’ve observed from some on this committee. During one meeting a member mockingly insulted David Best, a renowned local artist. There have also been examples of favoritism.

Multiple concepts were demanded from Best, yet only one from Brian Goggin for Fine Balance, and its five bathtubs on stilts. During Thursday’s meeting the committee denied a $2,500 request from Rivertown Revival group to help produce a televised music and art program. That amount seems like chicken feed compared to the cost of having five paid support staff — which included the city’s attorney and planning manager — attending the 4-hour PPAC meeting.

As the Leghorns Park youth so creatively demonstrate, kindness counts. Let’s expect kindness, fairness, and professional behavior from our city representatives.

Kathy Myers

Petaluma

Slow Streets

EDITOR: I agree with the recent editorial regarding Slow Streets. I would go even further and say Slow Streets don’t belong in residential neighborhoods. While they make the designated streets quieter, traffic is increased on the other streets in the neighborhood. Some residents benefit and some are penalized, seemingly without rhyme or reason.

It would make more sense to me to locate slow streets in the downtown area, like they do in Italy. You could have extra outside seating for restaurants and people could stroll the business district. We have a shoe store named Passeggiata, why not the real thing?

Or just leave things as they were.

Bob Boinski

Petaluma

Wearing masks

EDITOR: I was out hiking the other day, and once again I encountered a large number of bicyclists and walkers out without masks, passing closely by myself and others on narrow trails.

On my travels I also saw, in a window, two drawings. The first one was titled "Social Distancing: What it feels like," which showed people in the windows of their homes, alone and separate. The second one was titled "What it feels like," which showed a heart surrounded by a circle of people saying "Thank you for protecting me" and "We are all protecting each other."

As someone who is in love with someone who has cancer, a compromised immune system and the reality that getting coronavirus might mean great illness or worse, this is an issue that hits very close to home for me.

I am writing to ask you to please wear a mask and help keep our fellow Petalumans safe. I know part of the mystique of citizens of our country is a broad streak of independence, but this is the time we need to draw together as a community and work to keep each other safe.

As you breathe and speak it is proven that particles are ejected up to 6 feet or more from your mouth or nose, which is why everyone needs to wear a mask, when within 6 feet of another (excluding people with whom you live). If you are hiking and bicycling, wear the mask around your neck, and just pull it up as you approach another person.

For all of you wearing masks, I can not thank you enough. One note, I see many people wearing masks over their mouths, but not their noses. Thanks for wearing a mask, but it absolutely must be over your nose as well as your mouth.

Please, whenever you leave your home, think about your parents, your grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, anyone you know who is in their 60s or older, as well as those with asthma, diabetes or any other medical condition and please put on a mask to keep them safe. Also, please encourage everyone you know to do likewise. The only way we can keep our loved ones healthy is to act together, as in the drawing, surrounding them with love.