Letters to the Editor

July 9, 2020, 3:59PM
Retirement from Postal Service

EDITOR: That sure was a thoughtful article that Houston Porter wrote about me in last week's Argus-Courier. I am a common workman, and it surprises me that my career or retirement from the Postal Service would warrant space in this fine newspaper.

But, this is Petaluma, and there just seems to be goodness here, all around, all the time. My family and I are grateful.

Sean Lanham

Petaluma

Kindness counts in art

EDITOR: Last Thursday the Petaluma Public Art Committee heard from the youth leaders of the Kindness Project. The students have been in the news lately for expressing their feelings with art in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. PPAC members applauded their work and kindly offered them some art supplies.

The art committee was not so kind to artist Maxfield Bala, a popular Petaluma muralist. He was fired from a project to paint a mural on the east wall of the Keller Street garage. Bala’s initial partner Ryan Petersen was given the $25,000 commission.

Bala expressed his surprise and hurt feelings. The committee openly admitted they still begrudge him for painting the “Welcome to Petaluma” mural on a storage facility south of town saying, “That should have been ours.” I observed first hand the discomfort Bala and Petersen endured in multiple meetings when almost every aspect of their submissions was picked apart.

That was not the first unkind treatment I’ve observed from some on this committee. During one meeting a member mockingly insulted David Best, a renowned local artist. There have also been examples of favoritism.

Multiple concepts were demanded from Best, yet only one from Brian Goggin for Fine Balance, and its five bathtubs on stilts. During Thursday’s meeting the committee denied a $2,500 request from Rivertown Revival group to help produce a televised music and art program. That amount seems like chicken feed compared to the cost of having five paid support staff — which included the city’s attorney and planning manager — attending the 4-hour PPAC meeting.

As the Leghorns Park youth so creatively demonstrate, kindness counts. Let’s expect kindness, fairness, and professional behavior from our city representatives.

Kathy Myers

Petaluma

Slow Streets

EDITOR: I agree with the recent editorial regarding Slow Streets. I would go even further and say Slow Streets don’t belong in residential neighborhoods. While they make the designated streets quieter, traffic is increased on the other streets in the neighborhood. Some residents benefit and some are penalized, seemingly without rhyme or reason.

It would make more sense to me to locate slow streets in the downtown area, like they do in Italy. You could have extra outside seating for restaurants and people could stroll the business district. We have a shoe store named Passeggiata, why not the real thing?

Or just leave things as they were.

Bob Boinski

Petaluma

Wearing masks

EDITOR: I was out hiking the other day, and once again I encountered a large number of bicyclists and walkers out without masks, passing closely by myself and others on narrow trails.

On my travels I also saw, in a window, two drawings. The first one was titled "Social Distancing: What it feels like," which showed people in the windows of their homes, alone and separate. The second one was titled "What it feels like," which showed a heart surrounded by a circle of people saying "Thank you for protecting me" and "We are all protecting each other."

As someone who is in love with someone who has cancer, a compromised immune system and the reality that getting coronavirus might mean great illness or worse, this is an issue that hits very close to home for me.

I am writing to ask you to please wear a mask and help keep our fellow Petalumans safe. I know part of the mystique of citizens of our country is a broad streak of independence, but this is the time we need to draw together as a community and work to keep each other safe.

As you breathe and speak it is proven that particles are ejected up to 6 feet or more from your mouth or nose, which is why everyone needs to wear a mask, when within 6 feet of another (excluding people with whom you live). If you are hiking and bicycling, wear the mask around your neck, and just pull it up as you approach another person.

For all of you wearing masks, I can not thank you enough. One note, I see many people wearing masks over their mouths, but not their noses. Thanks for wearing a mask, but it absolutely must be over your nose as well as your mouth.

Please, whenever you leave your home, think about your parents, your grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, anyone you know who is in their 60s or older, as well as those with asthma, diabetes or any other medical condition and please put on a mask to keep them safe. Also, please encourage everyone you know to do likewise. The only way we can keep our loved ones healthy is to act together, as in the drawing, surrounding them with love.

Jim Blaine

Petaluma

Supporting the police

EDITOR: Petalumans have to show support for our police. I am not in law enforcement. I too, have had what I thought was unfair treatment by the police. But I am not about to throw out the baby with the bath water.

I recall the Vietnam era and returning from Vietnam. I do not want that treatment to fall on our police. Sure, they are better paid than I was back then. But people who earn more are able to walk away from a job more easily. I do not want those skills lost. I want to be sure that when I call 911, I receive a police response.

We are watching how fragile the patina is on civilization. We may have gained experience as we aged, but our character really does not change.

The bullies are still in our midst. The violent ones are there as well. What has changed is that social media now allows the few anarchists in the U.S. to assemble as a crowd.

So, what is going on? What exactly is it that the rioters and arsonists want? Nobody seems to be able to address what they want and why American politicians just seem so timid in the face of it all.

Americans are like people everywhere. A key difference is that Americans abhor racism. But like everyone else on this planet we have hooligans who take pleasure in destroying what others sought to create. People can dislike each other. And we do. But fundamental fairness says do not blame someone for the color of their skin or things they were born with or without.

All of this misunderstanding and spleen seems to be directed against those who are our safety from the collapse of civilized society. We really need to speak out. Tomorrow may be too late. And we also must speak out against abuse from those we entrust.

I want to thank the Petaluma police for their amazing work trying to guide and safeguard this community. They are us and we are them. They too, have a home here.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Monkey symbol

EDITOR: On July 2, you ran a story online about a monkey hanging from a tree that described a series of "complaints" as the source of a controversy. Language matters.

Your language in this article demonstrates that you not only have a fundamental misunderstanding of your own racism, but you also are also failing to understand the perspective of the people in the community who felt threatened and harmed by what others saw as essentially a lawn ornament.

By describing actions as "complaints," you inherently belittled what our local BIPOC were trying to express about their experience living in our community. You cast them as characters in tired racial tropes. They weren't complaining at all. Rather, they were showing extreme courage by daring to speak up about something that has kept them from feeling comfortable (let alone safe) merely existing in a neighborhood.

They spoke up even though they knew the white community would punish them for it by yelling about BIPOC people's outrageous "over-sensitivity" and by bemoaning "Why does everything have to be about race these days? Can't we all just get along?"

The subtext of the white community's complaints is: "Can't you just shut up and let us enjoy things the way they've always been? We don't care if you feel unsafe." The Argus-Courier either blindly or knowingly joined that bandwagon by using language that represents the perspective of the white community and not the perspective of our BIPOC neighbors.

Please choose to either do better or move this kind of schlock to the editorial pages.

Jessica Umphress

Petaluma

Dementia caregiver support

EDITOR: These are difficult, isolating times, particularly for hands-on caregivers of dependent adults with dementia. Our Dementia Caregivers Support Group is not currently meeting in person, because the Petaluma Senior Center is not open. I am still, however, committed to serving the community by facilitating Zoom meetings, for our community members who are caring for loved ones with dementia and who are willing and able to participate in our group via Zoom.

I’m aware that conducting meetings via Zoom can be a challenge for some of our members, because discussing dementia caregiving issues in the same space as your loved one who has dementia could be disturbing to him/her, so you’ll have to determine if you have a private enough space in your home where you can have such a confidential discussion with other group members using Zoom as the medium.

If you would like to consider participating in our Dementia Caregivers Support Group via Zoom, please send your full name, phone number, email address and a short description of the caregiving you’re currently doing to me at: susankaygilbert@yahoo.com. After receiving that information, I’ll be in touch.

Thanks and wishing you all good health and peace of mind during these challenging times.

Susan Kay Gilbert

Petaluma

Black lives do matter

EDITOR: For people who respond with “All Lives Matter” when they hear “Black Lives Matter,” try thinking of it this way.

Let’s say your mother dies. You are distraught and in pain. You go to a neighbor and say, “My mother died.” Your neighbor replies with “All mothers die.”

If you don’t get it by now, then I got nuthin’.

Julie Sherman

Petaluma

More housing

EDITOR: With retail on the ropes and mall anchor stores not far behind, perhaps our city should begin talking to real estate investors and developers with an eye toward repurposing all those square feet of existing parking, walls, electricity and plumbing.

With little or no “not in my neighborhood” pushback, and a commitment to some open, public space, might we find a path toward serving everyone’s interests by developing low and middle-income housing at those sites. Repurposing existing structures should be more cost effective than building from scratch, and the additional housing would bring more customers right to the doorstep of the remaining retailers. Is this too simple an idea to be viable? What am I missing?

Marvin Weinbaum

Petaluma

Free speech matters

EDITOR: I was disgusted by the Argus-Courier Editorial page. People I know to be intelligent, educated and well-intended have been brain-washed and are uttering psycho-babble.

Go to the website: blacklivesmatter.com and better understand what this movement is all about. It is a prejudice organization led by Marxists and is anti-family, anti-religion and Anti-American.

Human beings do matter. And so, does our constitutional right to free speech. Don’t let any thug or woke idealist intimidate you and take away your rights and the rights of your family and friends.

Bryant Moynihan

Petaluma

