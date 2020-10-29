Letters to the Editor
Yes on Measure P
EDITOR: If you are still on the fence about Sonoma County’s Measure P, please know that Measure P will not defund the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Measure P will provide funding – equal to 1% of the sheriff’s budget – to the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO). The sheriff’s budget is $184 million. One percent of the sheriff’s budget is $1.8 million. But the money will not come out of the sheriff’s budget.
Despite what you see on the huge No on P signs, Measure P’s funding will come from the county’s general fund and there is nothing about defunding the sheriff in Measure P.
As the Argus-Courier recently indicated in its pro-Measure P editorial, “Sonoma County spent $6.6 million on legal settlements involving sheriff’s personnel in the past year. Attorney fees added another $2.5 million to the taxpayers’ tab, and liability insurance premiums for the Sheriff’s Office shot up 46% to $5.9 million a year. That’s $15 million altogether.”
Measure P will provide the IOLERO with subpoena power, access to body camera and other records, and required cooperation from the sheriff. It’s long past time for meaningful oversight over the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Vote yes for Measure P.
Carol Crabill
Petaluma
Yes on Measure CC
EDITOR: Petaluma Valley Hospital is a cornerstone of our Community and is near and dear to our hearts. As physicians and advanced care providers of the hospital, we dedicate ourselves to you and your family on a daily basis and we are now asking for your support in return by Voting yes on Measure CC.
Measure CC approves the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital between the Petaluma Health Care District and NorCal HealthConnect, a secular, non-religious affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health. This is a tremendous opportunity to ensure our hospital and emergency room remain open for years to come without raising taxes. Other community hospitals have closed or drastically altered services and we believe Petaluma Valley may close without the support of this measure. A yes on CC is a yes for good health.
Measure CC will preserve all services offered by the hospital today, including access to a 24/7 emergency room. As you know, the emergency room takes care of anyone in need, regardless of their insurance coverage, and handles approximately 19,000 patient visits each year. Additionally, as NorCal HealthConnect is a secular business, obstetric services will continue without restrictions. A yes on CC is a yes for the community.
We strongly urge you to Vote this November. Vote for Health. Vote for Community. Vote Yes on CC
Endorsed by 34 physicians, advanced care providers
Petaluma Valley Hospital
No on Measure CC
EDITOR: We urge a no vote on measure CC, the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to a Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate.
We have witnessed a decline in health care quality, access, and convenience during the tenure of Providence St. Joseph Health at Petaluma Valley Hospital in the last 24 years, particularly in the field of general surgery and the ancillary services which support our specialty. We have also observed a reduction in specialties and services to our patients, unfair treatment of our nurses, a shift of services to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, a loss of medical specialists and specialty services in the emergency department, more transfers of patients to other hospitals due to the loss of specialty services and restriction on medication available to surgeons and anesthesiologist through our pharmacy.
The Petaluma Health Care District has made numerous well-publicized attempts to find an operator other than Providence St. Joseph. The current attempt to sell the hospital to a Providence St. Joseph subsidiary seems drastic, premature and lacks any disclosure of other attempts to find more suitable purchasers or operators or explanation why only one appraisal for the purchase price. Converting our local hospital will leave us with a private hospital insulated from public oversight or input.
If no sale, dissolve Petaluma Health Care District and use the proposed purchase funds ($52 million) instead for improvement of the facility and improvement of professional staff morale and working conditions. It makes no sense to have a health care district without a hospital. Therefore we recommend a no vote on Measure CC.
Peter V. Leoni, MD; Michael I. Bozuk, MD
Petaluma
The Election Ode 2020
EDITOR: To the voters who must decide. To the three incumbents, Healy, Kearney and Miller, all good people, none is perfect. To the three for whom I shall vote, Barnacle, Pocekay and Wallack, all good people, none is perfect. With apologies to esteemed Japanese poet Ono no Komachi, 834-880 CE, from whom this first stanza was stolen, in admiration.