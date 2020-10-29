Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

October 29, 2020, 8:58AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Yes on Measure P

EDITOR: If you are still on the fence about Sonoma County’s Measure P, please know that Measure P will not defund the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Measure P will provide funding – equal to 1% of the sheriff’s budget – to the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO). The sheriff’s budget is $184 million. One percent of the sheriff’s budget is $1.8 million. But the money will not come out of the sheriff’s budget.

Despite what you see on the huge No on P signs, Measure P’s funding will come from the county’s general fund and there is nothing about defunding the sheriff in Measure P.

As the Argus-Courier recently indicated in its pro-Measure P editorial, “Sonoma County spent $6.6 million on legal settlements involving sheriff’s personnel in the past year. Attorney fees added another $2.5 million to the taxpayers’ tab, and liability insurance premiums for the Sheriff’s Office shot up 46% to $5.9 million a year. That’s $15 million altogether.”

Measure P will provide the IOLERO with subpoena power, access to body camera and other records, and required cooperation from the sheriff. It’s long past time for meaningful oversight over the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Vote yes for Measure P.

Carol Crabill

Petaluma

Yes on Measure CC

EDITOR: Petaluma Valley Hospital is a cornerstone of our Community and is near and dear to our hearts. As physicians and advanced care providers of the hospital, we dedicate ourselves to you and your family on a daily basis and we are now asking for your support in return by Voting yes on Measure CC.

Measure CC approves the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital between the Petaluma Health Care District and NorCal HealthConnect, a secular, non-religious affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health. This is a tremendous opportunity to ensure our hospital and emergency room remain open for years to come without raising taxes. Other community hospitals have closed or drastically altered services and we believe Petaluma Valley may close without the support of this measure. A yes on CC is a yes for good health.

Measure CC will preserve all services offered by the hospital today, including access to a 24/7 emergency room. As you know, the emergency room takes care of anyone in need, regardless of their insurance coverage, and handles approximately 19,000 patient visits each year. Additionally, as NorCal HealthConnect is a secular business, obstetric services will continue without restrictions. A yes on CC is a yes for the community.

We strongly urge you to Vote this November. Vote for Health. Vote for Community. Vote Yes on CC

Endorsed by 34 physicians, advanced care providers

Petaluma Valley Hospital

No on Measure CC

EDITOR: We urge a no vote on measure CC, the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to a Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate.

We have witnessed a decline in health care quality, access, and convenience during the tenure of Providence St. Joseph Health at Petaluma Valley Hospital in the last 24 years, particularly in the field of general surgery and the ancillary services which support our specialty. We have also observed a reduction in specialties and services to our patients, unfair treatment of our nurses, a shift of services to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, a loss of medical specialists and specialty services in the emergency department, more transfers of patients to other hospitals due to the loss of specialty services and restriction on medication available to surgeons and anesthesiologist through our pharmacy.

The Petaluma Health Care District has made numerous well-publicized attempts to find an operator other than Providence St. Joseph. The current attempt to sell the hospital to a Providence St. Joseph subsidiary seems drastic, premature and lacks any disclosure of other attempts to find more suitable purchasers or operators or explanation why only one appraisal for the purchase price. Converting our local hospital will leave us with a private hospital insulated from public oversight or input.

If no sale, dissolve Petaluma Health Care District and use the proposed purchase funds ($52 million) instead for improvement of the facility and improvement of professional staff morale and working conditions. It makes no sense to have a health care district without a hospital. Therefore we recommend a no vote on Measure CC.

Peter V. Leoni, MD; Michael I. Bozuk, MD

Petaluma

The Election Ode 2020

EDITOR: To the voters who must decide. To the three incumbents, Healy, Kearney and Miller, all good people, none is perfect. To the three for whom I shall vote, Barnacle, Pocekay and Wallack, all good people, none is perfect. With apologies to esteemed Japanese poet Ono no Komachi, 834-880 CE, from whom this first stanza was stolen, in admiration.

*

Color of the flower

Has already passed away

While on trivial things

I've set my gaze

In this journey through the world.

*

“Trivial” only now, for me,

(One and one half score years long,

my public life of active work)

As others fresher newer rise

To fight for air, for earth, for sea.

*

When I stepped back

From leadership with meetings, packets, votes

Tho’ I remained an “activist”

A friend chastised me then:

“You will lose all your power.”

*

And was Friend right?

Is that what moves us?

Power? to choose sides and stay there?

Power? to be seen and lauded?

Power? to count votes?

*

I've done all that.

So tiring, and now I think:

“Is wisdom knowing to let GO?”

And so: I do. And so can you.

The unclenched hand gives rise to New.

*

Defer to newer fresher folks.

To fill the gaps our vision misses.

Faded bloom?: Yes, so it goes.

But also: tiny vibrant buds

So many busy years unseen.

*

The commentary: Will I really truly “let go?” Don't know. Haven't I been “counting votes?” (Touting just those 3 not 5?) Many questions and few answers. There may be just one prime truth: “Stay the same” just does not work, in an ever-turning world. Thus whoever are the “winners” must not glibly, smugly sneer. (Oh how sadly normal that is!) Rather: reach out to the vanquished, (and I don't mean only one time!) This in mind: “we're equals all.” Note their wisdoms; truly HEAR.

Patricia Tuttle Brown

Petaluma

Barnacle, Pocekay for Council

EDITOR: I am writing in support of Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay for Petaluma City Council. They will both bring excellent personal qualities and experience to our city leadership.

As former Executive Director of Mentor Me, I was fortunate to work with Dennis in his capacity as a mentor, a board member, and board president. He was always thoughtful, passionate about the work we did, full of ideas, flexible, kind, and fun.

His experience as a physician and the variety of volunteer work he’s done in the community, along with his strong work ethic and his determination to make this a more just world, will make him a fabulous council member.

I have only met Brian recently, but true to our still-small-city environment, my daughters have known him since high school. In fact, Brian was one of the team of seniors that welcomed my younger daughter’s freshman class to PHS. She was in his group; for the rest of the school year, when he saw her in the hallway he would greet her by name. This helped a young freshman feel more at home and to me, speaks volumes about his character.

A small business owner in town who introduced me to Brian said that in all her dealings with him, he was one person who could always be counted on to stay until the very end of any event, making sure everything was done and put away and finished. That’s a stellar quality in my book. His youth and enthusiasm and love for his home town, along with his education and experience in city planning and clean energy, make him an ideal candidate in this critical time for Petaluma.

As we take on the General Plan for the next 20 years, Dennis Pocekay and Brian Barnacle are two players I definitely want on our team.

Val Richman

Petaluma

Miller, Kearney, Healy for Council

EDITOR: The dirty politics of supporters of Kathy Miller’s opponents this election is unprecedented. What is even more concerning is her opponents have failed to denounce these unethical tactics, including stealing signs (a crime), to bald face lies in public forums. This tells you more about a candidate than their supporters when the candidates remain mute.

Character counts. Miller, Kearney and Healy have character. We need experience, calm and integrity to help this community heal and recover from a turbulent, scary time in our country. I trust them to do what’s right for our community rather than what’s in their own interest. It saddens me to think their opponents do not share these values as their silence speaks volumes.

Diana Gomez

Petaluma

Pocekay, Wallack, Barnacle for Council

EDITOR: The three people we elect to the Petaluma City Council next week will be in office until mid January 2025. They will be in office making decisions during what is clearly a new paradigm. Their decisions will tremendously affect all of our lives in this community.

I believe the next 10 years will bring a whole new set of issues and opportunities. It is my heartfelt belief that we must venture to be forward thinking, invite new ideas, and for this, we need new people sitting on our City Council. The time to pass the baton is now.

For these reasons, I will be voting for Dennis Pocekay, Lizzie Wallack and Brian Barnacle.

I encourage you to look forward to this new age by also considering a new City Council; a City Council ready to meet the demands of our time with innovative positive initiatives to face this new decade.

John Crowley

Petaluma

No on Measure U

EDITOR: “Petaluma faces a pension crisis created more than 20 years ago by doling out plush employee benefits backed by under-performing investments.” This quote is from an Argus-Courier article published earlier this year. Instead of fixing the problem, the city wants to raise taxes, asking a 1% increase in the sales tax, thereby increasing the rate to 9.25%, among the highest in the country.

As I understand it, the money goes into the General Fund. Supposedly, it will be subject to “citizen oversight.” I have no clue what that means. Who are those citizens? How will they be appointed or elected? What authority will they have? How can the tax increase be separated from other income that goes into the General Fund? How will that oversight work? I am not about to vote for a tax unless I know where it is going and how it will be managed.

There is another proposition on the ballot this year wanting an increase in the sales tax. Also without any stipulation as to how it will be managed. A pox on all of them.

At 10.25%, Chicago has the highest sales tax in the country. Oregon’s sales tax is zero. Little Petaluma will be challenging Chicago for the record if these measures pass. Personally, I like the Oregon model.

Given its huge population, California ought to enjoy the benefit of scale. Instead, it is one of the most heavily taxed and expensive places to live in the country. The state is $152 billion in debt and its annual budget is $139 billion. The annual budget when Reagan left office as Governor in 1975 was $1 billion. In that same period the Consumer Price Index rose by a factor of 5 from 54 to 260. Enough said.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

No on Measure CC

EDITOR: Selling our hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic makes no more sense than selling our fire department during a firestorm.

Duane Bellinger

Petaluma

To Serve Scott

EDITOR: After the last Trump-Biden debate I was talking to a friend in L.A about some of the more outlandish Trumpisms that Donald Trump was spewing that night: the 545 children who cannot be united with their families that Trump had the audacity to say were brought here by “cartels and coyotes,” and his echoing the conspiracy-theory nonsense that Biden got $3.5 Million from Russia. But the worst, we agreed, was his claim that “we’re rounding the corner” on the coronavirus.

With 80,000 new daily cases, a record high number, my friend asked, “Did you ever see ‘The Twilight Zone’ episode that had aliens from another planet come to Earth and befriend us, curing cancer and other major diseases, and inviting us to their planet for a visit?”

I saw exactly where she was going with that question. That was the classic “To Serve Man” episode which was the title of the aliens’ cookbook.

Trump was probably signaling that “we’re rounding the corner” on the first 500,000-death goal in Dr. Scott Atlas’ plan for herd immunity. When Trump is not serving Putin in some way, “To Serve Scott” seems to be his favorite alternative.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Do the math

EDITOR: On Oct. 15, the Argus-Courier’s front page headline read: “Forum leads to calls for police reform.” This is the number one, most important, news item to tell the people that subscribe to your paper.

Reading the article, I note that 150 people virtually got together and recommended several changes, including police oversight and defunding the police department. Petaluma’s current population is roughly 60,000. One hundred and fifty people equates to .25%.

How could this possibly be the number one front page news item? Yeah, I know: It sells papers.

David Dohn

Petaluma

Reporting health violations

EDITOR: Would Germans ever turn on their Jewish neighbors? Never. Or so, the German Jews thought before 1935.

I lived in West Berlin, a city encircled by East Germany, from 1969 until 1972. Yes, the East German government did use both paid and unpaid public vigilantes to report to the police on their neighbors. The COVID-19 policy implemented by the Board of Supervisors uses the same means.

The policy establishes the use by the police of unpaid, un-vetted vigilantes with unknown backgrounds to report on health policy violations. The Supervisors backed this up with abusive, punitive “administrative” measures and forfeitures.

I searched for a legal basis for this policy only to find that it is resting on torturing administrative authority going up through layers of government. It has no feet in actual criminal law that we associate with policing.

The whole policy is tottering on state laws governing administration, and operation of the Office of Emergency Services. And this “policy” will become a precedent for any future declaration of an emergency. That is how this process works. Petaluma has already declared a never-ending “emergency” relating to climate. Nothing seems to restrict the meaning of “emergency” yet it specifically sets aside procedural protections and individual rights all Californians are supposed to possess in perpetuity.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Racism in Petaluma

EDITOR: On Facebook I read of several recent incidents of racial harassment here in Petaluma. In one instance, a Black Petaluman was flipped off by a man in a truck. In another, a teenager revved his engine and swerved his car at her. In another, a different Black Petaluman, out for a walk, was harassed by young people in a blue pick-up truck. They revved their engine, and came close enough to say she needed her a-- kicked.

In addition, according to one Facebook post, in response to the Petaluma Kindness Committee, made up of middle-school children, there is a counter group calling themselves the Petaluma Crimeless Committee who are sending out threatening letters to people in the community who support BLM and social justice.

I am convinced most people in Petaluma do not embrace this sort of racist behavior. So it is up to us, the majority, to step up and keep our eyes open. If we see a person of color in need of assistance or back up, we need to be there. If we know who the young people in the blue pick-up truck are, we need to talk with them. We need to teach them better. No one anywhere deserves to be harassed, for any reason, ever, and all of us should be able to walk the streets of Petaluma without fear.

Sarah Fleming

Petaluma

Maria Drive repave

EDITOR: Kudos to the team who completed the renovations on Maria Drive. The improvements were badly needed and long overdue.

The project appeared to be well planned and throughout the process our neighborhood remained accessible. The workers were cordial and efficient. Maria Drive is now smooth, the sidewalks are accessible to those with disabilities, the striping sets the bike lane apart from the residential parking, and the new crosswalks create a safe walking path for all. Driving, biking, or walking along Maria Drive will now put a smile on your face. Thank you.

Deborah Waggoner

Petaluma

