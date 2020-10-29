Letters to the Editor

John Crowley

Petaluma

No on Measure U

EDITOR: “Petaluma faces a pension crisis created more than 20 years ago by doling out plush employee benefits backed by under-performing investments.” This quote is from an Argus-Courier article published earlier this year. Instead of fixing the problem, the city wants to raise taxes, asking a 1% increase in the sales tax, thereby increasing the rate to 9.25%, among the highest in the country.

As I understand it, the money goes into the General Fund. Supposedly, it will be subject to “citizen oversight.” I have no clue what that means. Who are those citizens? How will they be appointed or elected? What authority will they have? How can the tax increase be separated from other income that goes into the General Fund? How will that oversight work? I am not about to vote for a tax unless I know where it is going and how it will be managed.

There is another proposition on the ballot this year wanting an increase in the sales tax. Also without any stipulation as to how it will be managed. A pox on all of them.

At 10.25%, Chicago has the highest sales tax in the country. Oregon’s sales tax is zero. Little Petaluma will be challenging Chicago for the record if these measures pass. Personally, I like the Oregon model.

Given its huge population, California ought to enjoy the benefit of scale. Instead, it is one of the most heavily taxed and expensive places to live in the country. The state is $152 billion in debt and its annual budget is $139 billion. The annual budget when Reagan left office as Governor in 1975 was $1 billion. In that same period the Consumer Price Index rose by a factor of 5 from 54 to 260. Enough said.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

No on Measure CC

EDITOR: Selling our hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic makes no more sense than selling our fire department during a firestorm.

Duane Bellinger

Petaluma

To Serve Scott

EDITOR: After the last Trump-Biden debate I was talking to a friend in L.A about some of the more outlandish Trumpisms that Donald Trump was spewing that night: the 545 children who cannot be united with their families that Trump had the audacity to say were brought here by “cartels and coyotes,” and his echoing the conspiracy-theory nonsense that Biden got $3.5 Million from Russia. But the worst, we agreed, was his claim that “we’re rounding the corner” on the coronavirus.

With 80,000 new daily cases, a record high number, my friend asked, “Did you ever see ‘The Twilight Zone’ episode that had aliens from another planet come to Earth and befriend us, curing cancer and other major diseases, and inviting us to their planet for a visit?”

I saw exactly where she was going with that question. That was the classic “To Serve Man” episode which was the title of the aliens’ cookbook.

Trump was probably signaling that “we’re rounding the corner” on the first 500,000-death goal in Dr. Scott Atlas’ plan for herd immunity. When Trump is not serving Putin in some way, “To Serve Scott” seems to be his favorite alternative.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Do the math

EDITOR: On Oct. 15, the Argus-Courier’s front page headline read: “Forum leads to calls for police reform.” This is the number one, most important, news item to tell the people that subscribe to your paper.

Reading the article, I note that 150 people virtually got together and recommended several changes, including police oversight and defunding the police department. Petaluma’s current population is roughly 60,000. One hundred and fifty people equates to .25%.

How could this possibly be the number one front page news item? Yeah, I know: It sells papers.

David Dohn

Petaluma

Reporting health violations

EDITOR: Would Germans ever turn on their Jewish neighbors? Never. Or so, the German Jews thought before 1935.

I lived in West Berlin, a city encircled by East Germany, from 1969 until 1972. Yes, the East German government did use both paid and unpaid public vigilantes to report to the police on their neighbors. The COVID-19 policy implemented by the Board of Supervisors uses the same means.

The policy establishes the use by the police of unpaid, un-vetted vigilantes with unknown backgrounds to report on health policy violations. The Supervisors backed this up with abusive, punitive “administrative” measures and forfeitures.

I searched for a legal basis for this policy only to find that it is resting on torturing administrative authority going up through layers of government. It has no feet in actual criminal law that we associate with policing.

The whole policy is tottering on state laws governing administration, and operation of the Office of Emergency Services. And this “policy” will become a precedent for any future declaration of an emergency. That is how this process works. Petaluma has already declared a never-ending “emergency” relating to climate. Nothing seems to restrict the meaning of “emergency” yet it specifically sets aside procedural protections and individual rights all Californians are supposed to possess in perpetuity.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Racism in Petaluma

EDITOR: On Facebook I read of several recent incidents of racial harassment here in Petaluma. In one instance, a Black Petaluman was flipped off by a man in a truck. In another, a teenager revved his engine and swerved his car at her. In another, a different Black Petaluman, out for a walk, was harassed by young people in a blue pick-up truck. They revved their engine, and came close enough to say she needed her a-- kicked.

In addition, according to one Facebook post, in response to the Petaluma Kindness Committee, made up of middle-school children, there is a counter group calling themselves the Petaluma Crimeless Committee who are sending out threatening letters to people in the community who support BLM and social justice.

I am convinced most people in Petaluma do not embrace this sort of racist behavior. So it is up to us, the majority, to step up and keep our eyes open. If we see a person of color in need of assistance or back up, we need to be there. If we know who the young people in the blue pick-up truck are, we need to talk with them. We need to teach them better. No one anywhere deserves to be harassed, for any reason, ever, and all of us should be able to walk the streets of Petaluma without fear.

Sarah Fleming

Petaluma

Maria Drive repave

EDITOR: Kudos to the team who completed the renovations on Maria Drive. The improvements were badly needed and long overdue.

The project appeared to be well planned and throughout the process our neighborhood remained accessible. The workers were cordial and efficient. Maria Drive is now smooth, the sidewalks are accessible to those with disabilities, the striping sets the bike lane apart from the residential parking, and the new crosswalks create a safe walking path for all. Driving, biking, or walking along Maria Drive will now put a smile on your face. Thank you.

Deborah Waggoner

Petaluma