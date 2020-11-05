Letters to the Editor

Veterans Day in Petaluma

EDITOR: Veterans Day is next Wednesday, Nov. 11. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no parade. It is Petaluma's loss, because we have had one of the best parades in California. Even the military has noted ours, and have supported us with the Air Force band for years.

This was going to be my 16th and last parade as organizer. Age catches up with us all. There are two good things that have happened. Joe Noriel, the History Connection and past president of the Petaluma Museum, has volunteered to continue Petaluma's tradition. He will organize the 2021parade and onward.

I plan to help make certain it lives up to the parade of the past. We must always remember our Veterans and the sacrifices they make for us. That said, Petaluma will have a mini parade this year.

Joe Noriel and Police Chief Ken Savano, are planning a small parade. It will start at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Hopefully, it will leave the Veterans Building if the County approves, or other sites are possible. Less than 100 people will participate with a police escort. It will circumnavigate Petaluma.

Motorcycles, jeeps, cars with a Grand Marshal will be involved. Veterans of WWII, Korea, Viet Nam, etc. will be involved. Men and women veterans will participate. We can not let COVID-19 stop us from remembering our veterans. When this is over, we have to get stronger and look to the future.

Steve Kemmerle

Petaluma

Stop 6th St. project

EDITOR: We recently learned of the major renovation located at 26 6th St. It is our understanding that the project was rubber stamped by the HCPC, with little review of the plans. Their position is that a CEQA review is unnecessary for the project. We strongly disagree.

The integrity of the Brainerd Jones home must be preserved and cannot be with the approved renovations. There is a natural spring that runs from the La Cresta hill down to the river. (Where do you think Spring Street got its name?)

The ground water level is high. In the winter the gravel in our far backyard floats after a heavy rain. By constructing 9-foot underground walls, the flow of the water will be disrupted, possibly causing water to back up and flood property above the wall. Also, it’s my understanding that sump pumps can reduce the amount of ground water permanently.

Messing with the water is not good anyway you look at it. Approximately 80 loads of dirt will be removed, which equals 80 trips of heavy trucks traveling over the newly paved streets. The house will be raised, so neighbors will lose their privacy. We had this happen next door to us 20 years ago. A darling home was ruined and our backyard is in full view of the neighbor’s first and second floor windows.

Why in the world does someone need an underground garage with an elevator and turntable? What kind of noise will be caused by the use of the elevator and turntable?

Please review this project and stop it. Historical homes must be preserved. Neighborhoods must be preserved.

Thomas and Kathy Brandal

Petaluma

Praise for Community section

EDITOR: I've been thinking about how thankful I am for Community section editor David Templeton and thought you would like to know how much I value his contributions to the Argus-Courier.

Templeton is a gem in the Argus-Courier treasure chest, providing a beneficial service to our community with “Out & About in Petaluma.”

I appreciate his dedication to bringing event information to readers as well as the articles he has written. I’ve had the pleasure to attend events I wouldn’t have known about if it weren’t for his updates in “Out & About In Petaluma.”

I am thankful for all the work he does to bring news to readers and appreciate his thoughtfulness for detail.

Marlene Cullen

Petaluma

No house remodel

EDITOR: I would like to register my objections to the proposed massive remodel of the historic home at 26 6th St.

With so much destruction going on in the world, it is important that we stay connected to the beauty of our historic community. It’s preservation is paramount. Once dismantled, it cannot be replaced.

Those who do not get it should be kept in check, no matter how much money they have to throw around.

Susan Vonhed

Petaluma

Over Nextdoor

EDITOR: Boy, am I old school Petaluma. I remember when Nextdoor was a network that brought neighbors together. As the network’s website says, “We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world.”

I remember giving away a high chair that my granddaughter had outgrown. I found quart canning jars on Nextdoor, when none were to be found in the stores. I posted a request for and collected first aid supplies to send to our troops in Iraq. Teenagers found part time jobs there.