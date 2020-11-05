Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

November 5, 2020, 1:22PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Veterans Day in Petaluma

EDITOR: Veterans Day is next Wednesday, Nov. 11. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no parade. It is Petaluma's loss, because we have had one of the best parades in California. Even the military has noted ours, and have supported us with the Air Force band for years.

This was going to be my 16th and last parade as organizer. Age catches up with us all. There are two good things that have happened. Joe Noriel, the History Connection and past president of the Petaluma Museum, has volunteered to continue Petaluma's tradition. He will organize the 2021parade and onward.

I plan to help make certain it lives up to the parade of the past. We must always remember our Veterans and the sacrifices they make for us. That said, Petaluma will have a mini parade this year.

Joe Noriel and Police Chief Ken Savano, are planning a small parade. It will start at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Hopefully, it will leave the Veterans Building if the County approves, or other sites are possible. Less than 100 people will participate with a police escort. It will circumnavigate Petaluma.

Motorcycles, jeeps, cars with a Grand Marshal will be involved. Veterans of WWII, Korea, Viet Nam, etc. will be involved. Men and women veterans will participate. We can not let COVID-19 stop us from remembering our veterans. When this is over, we have to get stronger and look to the future.

Steve Kemmerle

Petaluma

Stop 6th St. project

EDITOR: We recently learned of the major renovation located at 26 6th St. It is our understanding that the project was rubber stamped by the HCPC, with little review of the plans. Their position is that a CEQA review is unnecessary for the project. We strongly disagree.

The integrity of the Brainerd Jones home must be preserved and cannot be with the approved renovations. There is a natural spring that runs from the La Cresta hill down to the river. (Where do you think Spring Street got its name?)

The ground water level is high. In the winter the gravel in our far backyard floats after a heavy rain. By constructing 9-foot underground walls, the flow of the water will be disrupted, possibly causing water to back up and flood property above the wall. Also, it’s my understanding that sump pumps can reduce the amount of ground water permanently.

Messing with the water is not good anyway you look at it. Approximately 80 loads of dirt will be removed, which equals 80 trips of heavy trucks traveling over the newly paved streets. The house will be raised, so neighbors will lose their privacy. We had this happen next door to us 20 years ago. A darling home was ruined and our backyard is in full view of the neighbor’s first and second floor windows.

Why in the world does someone need an underground garage with an elevator and turntable? What kind of noise will be caused by the use of the elevator and turntable?

Please review this project and stop it. Historical homes must be preserved. Neighborhoods must be preserved.

Thomas and Kathy Brandal

Petaluma

Praise for Community section

EDITOR: I've been thinking about how thankful I am for Community section editor David Templeton and thought you would like to know how much I value his contributions to the Argus-Courier.

Templeton is a gem in the Argus-Courier treasure chest, providing a beneficial service to our community with “Out & About in Petaluma.”

I appreciate his dedication to bringing event information to readers as well as the articles he has written. I’ve had the pleasure to attend events I wouldn’t have known about if it weren’t for his updates in “Out & About In Petaluma.”

I am thankful for all the work he does to bring news to readers and appreciate his thoughtfulness for detail.

Marlene Cullen

Petaluma

No house remodel

EDITOR: I would like to register my objections to the proposed massive remodel of the historic home at 26 6th St.

With so much destruction going on in the world, it is important that we stay connected to the beauty of our historic community. It’s preservation is paramount. Once dismantled, it cannot be replaced.

Those who do not get it should be kept in check, no matter how much money they have to throw around.

Susan Vonhed

Petaluma

Over Nextdoor

EDITOR: Boy, am I old school Petaluma. I remember when Nextdoor was a network that brought neighbors together. As the network’s website says, “We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world.”

I remember giving away a high chair that my granddaughter had outgrown. I found quart canning jars on Nextdoor, when none were to be found in the stores. I posted a request for and collected first aid supplies to send to our troops in Iraq. Teenagers found part time jobs there.

But now Nextdoor has become a place for political bashing and misinformation. It is worse than Twitter and Facebook. There are no standards over what gets posted. It is a free for all of innuendo, verbal abuse, political attacks and distortions. Yes, you can still sell a coffee table or give away some seedlings, but those items are few and far between.

It is too bad that what once started as a platform for creating a kinder world and a connected neighborhood has become distorted and lost its way.

Carol Eber

Petaluma

NIMBYism on 6th Street

EDITOR: I am the architect for the remodel at 26 6th St. After reading the posts and letters regarding this project, I feel compelled to respond.

This 1906 Brainerd Jones home needs some TLC. It is relatively modest compared to the two- and three-story homes surrounding it. It has gone through several owners and at one time had been subdivided into three units. There is no garage. At the rear, a bedroom and deck addition will be removed that are not original. Very little historic detail remains on the interior.

Despite the concerns of some, the proposed work is mostly renovation. The exterior will be refurbished, repainted, and completely re-roofed. Porches are being restored. All that is being added at the rear is a 585-square-foot family room with a deck at the current floor level. Above the family room, surround by roof, is another deck accessed from a home studio. The attic is not being expanded. The living area is not being tripled.

More hullabaloo surrounds the garage, planned to go under the house. The crawl space is being excavated five feet, less than the depth of a swimming pool. This requires meticulous work because there is no room for big equipment. Because the garage dimensions and entrance are tight, a turntable will be installed to facilitate maneuvering. These are common at indoor car exhibits.

Other concerns include living space in the garage and commercial storage of hazardous materials. None of it true. Furthermore, claims that the excavation will impact the aquifer, cause damage to neighboring houses, and should require further environmental review are unfounded and contrary to geotech and hydrology studies. The city’s thorough review process, with the modest scope of the project, warranted the categorical exemption from CEQA, as other projects in the Historic District have been.

Bill Wolpert

Petaluma

Freedom of expression vs religious persecution

EDITOR: In France, a satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo published cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad. Then a teacher showed these cartoons to the students in his class while teaching freedom of expression.

Muslim students objected but he continued to show these cartoons and told them if you don’t like go out. A young Muslim man 18 years of age retaliated and killed the teacher. That set off major tension.

Nearly 70 mosques were shut down, two Muslim women were stabbed. There were attacks on local churches. French President Macron defended Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon and the teacher for showing cartoons to the class. Macron put fuel on the fire by honoring the slain teacher with the highest civilian award and displayed the cartoons in Paris on the government buildings.

Nearly 1.6 billion Muslims around the world felt extremely disrespected, and objected. But Macron vowed not to back off his stance because he said it is freedom of expression. Muslims don’t condone the killing of the teacher, because that is not the teachings of Islam.

Why do Muslims feel disrespected if someone mocks or ridicules the Prophet Mohammad? Because Prophet Mohammad lives in their hearts and they love him more than their parents, their kids and anything in the world. Just think for a moment if someone was ridiculing your significant other, you would feel the same way unless you don’t have emotions or empathy for them. That is why in U.S. law, there is something called fighting words:

“Fighting words are first defined by the Supreme Court. Words which by their very utterance inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of peace,” according to the Cornell School of Law website.

They are unprotected under the First Amendment.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine