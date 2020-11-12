Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

November 12, 2020, 9:10AM
EDITOR: Boy, am I old school Petaluma. I remember when Nextdoor was a network that brought neighbors together. As the network’s website says, “We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world.”

I remember giving away a high chair that my granddaughter had outgrown. I found quart canning jars on Nextdoor, when none were to be found in the stores. I posted a request for and collected first aid supplies to send to our troops in Iraq. Teenagers found part time jobs there.

But now Nextdoor has become a place for political bashing and misinformation. It is worse than Twitter and Facebook. There are no standards over what gets posted. It is a free for all of innuendo, verbal abuse, political attacks and distortions. Yes, you can still sell a coffee table or give away some seedlings, but those items are few and far between.

It is too bad that what once started as a platform for creating a kinder world and a connected neighborhood has become distorted and lost its way.

Carol Eber

Petaluma

NIMBYism on 6th Street

EDITOR: I am the architect for the remodel at 26 6th St. After reading the posts and letters regarding this project, I feel compelled to respond.

This 1906 Brainerd Jones home needs some TLC. It is relatively modest compared to the two- and three-story homes surrounding it. It has gone through several owners and at one time had been subdivided into three units. There is no garage. At the rear, a bedroom and deck addition will be removed that are not original. Very little historic detail remains on the interior.

Despite the concerns of some, the proposed work is mostly renovation. The exterior will be refurbished, repainted, and completely re-roofed. Porches are being restored. All that is being added at the rear is a 585-square-foot family room with a deck at the current floor level. Above the family room, surround by roof, is another deck accessed from a home studio. The attic is not being expanded. The living area is not being tripled.

More hullabaloo surrounds the garage, planned to go under the house. The crawl space is being excavated five feet, less than the depth of a swimming pool. This requires meticulous work because there is no room for big equipment. Because the garage dimensions and entrance are tight, a turntable will be installed to facilitate maneuvering. These are common at indoor car exhibits.

Other concerns include living space in the garage and commercial storage of hazardous materials. None of it true. Furthermore, claims that the excavation will impact the aquifer, cause damage to neighboring houses, and should require further environmental review are unfounded and contrary to geotech and hydrology studies. The city’s thorough review process, with the modest scope of the project, warranted the categorical exemption from CEQA, as other projects in the Historic District have been.

Bill Wolpert

Petaluma

Thanks for U support

EDITOR: As the chair of the campaign for Measure U, I have been writing a lot of “Thank You” notes for all those who helped get the word out about this important ballot issue. However, the note that I wanted to write the most is a thanks to the voters in Petaluma.

Asking a community to increase taxes is a challenging effort even in the best of times. And as we know, this is not the best of times given all the personal and real stories of COVID induced hardship. So this is a big thank you to all those voters who heard the message of the City’s dire financial situation and all those who saw this tax as an opportunity to finally start investing in the important infrastructure that has been neglected for so long.

The City has spent the last year in a very transparent and inclusive communication effort to connect residents with the constraints of a city budget, which cannot deliver the basic services that we all need. Since the City Goal Setting meeting in April 2019, the financial health of the City and the scope of the deferred infrastructure investment has been central to all City decisions.

In the end, voters strongly supported this new tax. However, this is not the end of the story of Measure U. Critically important is that this new revenue is spent wisely and with the continued support of the public. People need to know that their priorities are being fulfilled. So in addition to this being a “Thank You” note, this is a call for the public to continue to engage, to speak your thoughts on the City spending efforts and to continue to hear the City messages of financial stewardship.

Kevin McDonnell

Petaluma

Freedom of expression vs religious persecution

EDITOR: In France, a satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo published cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad. Then a teacher showed these cartoons to the students in his class while teaching freedom of expression.

Muslim students objected but he continued to show these cartoons and told them if you don’t like go out. A young Muslim man 18 years of age retaliated and killed the teacher. That set off major tension.

Nearly 70 mosques were shut down, two Muslim women were stabbed. There were attacks on local churches. French President Macron defended Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon and the teacher for showing cartoons to the class. Macron put fuel on the fire by honoring the slain teacher with the highest civilian award and displayed the cartoons in Paris on the government buildings.

Nearly 1.6 billion Muslims around the world felt extremely disrespected, and objected. But Macron vowed not to back off his stance because he said it is freedom of expression. Muslims don’t condone the killing of the teacher, because that is not the teachings of Islam.

Why do Muslims feel disrespected if someone mocks or ridicules the Prophet Mohammad? Because Prophet Mohammad lives in their hearts and they love him more than their parents, their kids and anything in the world. Just think for a moment if someone was ridiculing your significant other, you would feel the same way unless you don’t have emotions or empathy for them. That is why in U.S. law, there is something called fighting words:

“Fighting words are first defined by the Supreme Court. Words which by their very utterance inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate breach of peace,” according to the Cornell School of Law website.

They are unprotected under the First Amendment.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Have uncomfortable conversations

EDITOR: In Petaluma Police Department’s appearance on “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man,” multiple officers expressed feeling the heat of public scrutiny, and wondered how they can become role models.

My uncomfortable advice is to resign, and help build systems that address societal ills at the root. When you represent an institution that has always maintained injustices against specific communities, you forfeit the privilege of trust within those communities.

With growing public awareness of the role that even well-intentioned police have always played in maintaining racialized oppression, from slavery to modern mass incarceration, many people will not be satisfied with anything less than your resignation. As long as you wear the badge, you will not be seen as a protector within communities facing criminalization.

If you want to serve and protect, find ways to do it that don’t involve enforcing a system of laws that perpetuates racist cycles of systemic and interpersonal violence. If you want to build trust, work hard to understand why someone doesn’t trust you and change the protocols and behavior that erode trust. With that in mind, I encourage you to contend with the paradigm-shifting possibility that policing is a fundamentally ineffective approach to healing the deepest wounds in our communities.

I am white, and can’t speak for BIPOC, but those whose opinions I’ve directly heard want more meaningful action than PPD is taking, and have said that the “Uncomfortable Conversation” felt like a PR stunt. Officers did say unequivocally that Black lives matter, and express support for transferring responsibilities away from police, but that is only a start, and it is long overdue. I hope we all continue to have these uncomfortable conversations off camera until the roots of our discomfort are eradicated and lasting change takes root in its place.

Noah Miska

Petaluma

Christmas wish

EDITOR: Every December as I grew up in Petaluma, there was a beautiful Christmas tree in the big window of Carithers Department store. I have missed seeing it so much.

My Christmas wish is for the people of Sonoma County to enjoy a Christmas tree with twinkling lights in the window once again.

Please, Santa. This is my only wish.

Susan R. O’Connor

Petaluma

Stop house project

EDITOR: As a 9-year west Petaluma resident on D Street, I wanted to express my deep concern about a residential project on a historic 1905 home at 26 6th St. in the A Street Historic District, that has been approved by the city, but appealed and is set to go before the City Council on Dec. 7.

I have a number of concerns about this troubling proposal:

Although I strongly believe that internal renovations should generally be approved should they meet code, this project creates significant external changes which will dramatically change the character of the home.

Approval of such wholesale changes will make it much more difficult for the city to maintain historically significant architecture in future, should other homeowners wish to dramatically alter their homes

The upper level changes will have a big quality of life impact on the residents surrounding this home. It is desperately unfair to them to suddenly have their privacy and views so dramatically compromised.

The below grade engineering design is quite frankly ridiculous. The A St. historic district is absolutely no place for a massive underground garage with vehicle turntable and elevator, especially when it requires the kind of water management that can impact the soil composition that is supporting neighboring structures.

The construction project itself will bring extraordinary disruption as well as wear and tear from massive dump truck activity throughout a build of more than a year.

I strongly encourage both the planning commission and City Council to at a minimum require a CEQA review before any work begins. In reality, the most appropriate path forward is to simply reject the application and recommend that the applicant return with something that is much more in fitting with the existing neighborhood, and that demonstrates a willingness to be a collaborative and thoughtful neighbor.

Neil Smith

Petaluma

Best day

EDITOR: Joe Biden winning the presidential election was the best day of the worst year of my life!

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Elated for Biden

EDITOR: On hearing that Joe won and D.T. lost, these words came into my mind:

It must have been cold there in Obama’s shadow/ To never reason in your mind/ You were content to lie forever, that’s your way/ But you always walked so far behind.

He was the one with all the glory/ While you paled at all his strengths/ A beautiful Black man we had for eight years/ A beautiful family and we had no fears.

Yes, he was our hero/ And everything we wanted a President to be/ He could fly higher than our Eagle/ For he was the wind beneath democracy.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was also our hero/ And all the veterans who fought for democracy/ And Dr. Fauci who warned us to wear masks/ While all you Republicans hid the facts.

Yes, we have our heroes/ Biden and Kamala will get us through/ The dark days are over of immorality and hypocrisy/ Because we have the wind beneath our democracy.

I know now why the caged bird sings/ Because he has a song to sing/ Let freedom ring.

Thank you God. Thank you America.

Becky Winslow

Petaluma

Veterans Day

EDITOR: As we mark Veterans Day in the year 2020, it certainly does not resemble the ones of the past. The pandemic has indeed altered the rules this year, but not the spirit of the women and men who have served our country.

To all my sisters and fellow veterans of Sonoma County, thank you for serving and continuing to serve in a different capacity as we work to support one another. I look forward to the time we can again meet and continue to carry on the good works we do through our Veterans Service Organizations in our communities. I salute all of you.

Rose K. Nowak

Petaluma

