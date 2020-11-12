Letters to the Editor

Over Nextdoor

EDITOR: Boy, am I old school Petaluma. I remember when Nextdoor was a network that brought neighbors together. As the network’s website says, “We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world.”

I remember giving away a high chair that my granddaughter had outgrown. I found quart canning jars on Nextdoor, when none were to be found in the stores. I posted a request for and collected first aid supplies to send to our troops in Iraq. Teenagers found part time jobs there.

But now Nextdoor has become a place for political bashing and misinformation. It is worse than Twitter and Facebook. There are no standards over what gets posted. It is a free for all of innuendo, verbal abuse, political attacks and distortions. Yes, you can still sell a coffee table or give away some seedlings, but those items are few and far between.

It is too bad that what once started as a platform for creating a kinder world and a connected neighborhood has become distorted and lost its way.

Carol Eber

Petaluma

NIMBYism on 6th Street

EDITOR: I am the architect for the remodel at 26 6th St. After reading the posts and letters regarding this project, I feel compelled to respond.

This 1906 Brainerd Jones home needs some TLC. It is relatively modest compared to the two- and three-story homes surrounding it. It has gone through several owners and at one time had been subdivided into three units. There is no garage. At the rear, a bedroom and deck addition will be removed that are not original. Very little historic detail remains on the interior.

Despite the concerns of some, the proposed work is mostly renovation. The exterior will be refurbished, repainted, and completely re-roofed. Porches are being restored. All that is being added at the rear is a 585-square-foot family room with a deck at the current floor level. Above the family room, surround by roof, is another deck accessed from a home studio. The attic is not being expanded. The living area is not being tripled.

More hullabaloo surrounds the garage, planned to go under the house. The crawl space is being excavated five feet, less than the depth of a swimming pool. This requires meticulous work because there is no room for big equipment. Because the garage dimensions and entrance are tight, a turntable will be installed to facilitate maneuvering. These are common at indoor car exhibits.

Other concerns include living space in the garage and commercial storage of hazardous materials. None of it true. Furthermore, claims that the excavation will impact the aquifer, cause damage to neighboring houses, and should require further environmental review are unfounded and contrary to geotech and hydrology studies. The city’s thorough review process, with the modest scope of the project, warranted the categorical exemption from CEQA, as other projects in the Historic District have been.

Bill Wolpert

Petaluma

Thanks for U support

EDITOR: As the chair of the campaign for Measure U, I have been writing a lot of “Thank You” notes for all those who helped get the word out about this important ballot issue. However, the note that I wanted to write the most is a thanks to the voters in Petaluma.

Asking a community to increase taxes is a challenging effort even in the best of times. And as we know, this is not the best of times given all the personal and real stories of COVID induced hardship. So this is a big thank you to all those voters who heard the message of the City’s dire financial situation and all those who saw this tax as an opportunity to finally start investing in the important infrastructure that has been neglected for so long.

The City has spent the last year in a very transparent and inclusive communication effort to connect residents with the constraints of a city budget, which cannot deliver the basic services that we all need. Since the City Goal Setting meeting in April 2019, the financial health of the City and the scope of the deferred infrastructure investment has been central to all City decisions.

In the end, voters strongly supported this new tax. However, this is not the end of the story of Measure U. Critically important is that this new revenue is spent wisely and with the continued support of the public. People need to know that their priorities are being fulfilled. So in addition to this being a “Thank You” note, this is a call for the public to continue to engage, to speak your thoughts on the City spending efforts and to continue to hear the City messages of financial stewardship.

Kevin McDonnell

Petaluma

Freedom of expression vs religious persecution

EDITOR: In France, a satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo published cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad. Then a teacher showed these cartoons to the students in his class while teaching freedom of expression.