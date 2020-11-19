Letters to the Editor

Rainier facts

EDITOR: Regarding the op-ed on Nov. 5, "Time to rethink Rainier." The author in providing context left out events important to the origin then decade long delay in completing the Rainier Crossing.

The Petaluma Valley Hospital, which our voters recently elected to retain, was situated based on the fact that a large majority voted for the Rainier crosstown connector. Due to the nimbyesque efforts of Peter Gang's unnamed council member and others of like persuasion the crossing has been obstructed for decades driving up the cost.

Perhaps it is no longer practical? If so is he suggesting we rezone the once proposed ambulance crossing and reincorporate in Marin County? Home prices have already so moved.

George Flynn

Petaluma

Masks outdoors

EDITOR: Walking across an almost empty Petaluma Market parking lot a voice said: “Put your mask on, man.” Will that kind of rudeness ever go away? We can hope.

But it does raise the issue of mask effectiveness. Disclaimer: despite a health emergency, the poisonous political environment prevents health professionals from addressing this subject faithfully. So as a non-health professional, I researched some useful facts.

Masks are similar to dust filters on an air conditioner with efficiency meaning percent of particle penetration. A COVID-19 virus is about 3 microns in diameter or 1/25,400 of an inch.

An N95 mask is quite effective but still allows 5% of the ambient airborne COVID-19 virus to pass through. As for the cloth or blue paper masks, the effectiveness is around 20-60% depending upon the mask, meaning it lets 40-80% of airborne COVID-19 through.

However, paper and cloth masks are effective at protecting other people from the wearer by blocking large particle droplets or splashes getting into the air and contaminating others. But an awful lot of airborne virus can still get through.

You do yourself no favor if you wear a mask and then touch the mask, either to adjust it or take it off in the wrong way. The virus wedged in the mask will just contaminate your fingers. Also, a wet mask is less effective at filtering any sort of respiratory particulate matter you the wearer is breathing out.

As a bottom line, except for very specialized masks, airborne virus can penetrate all masks. Paper and cloth masks are useful only to protect others from the wearer who is emitting spit particles that can linger in the air and contaminate others. Those fine mist particles usually disappear within 6 feet or so of the source. I hope these facts allow you to evaluate if masks are useful outdoors.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Petaluma democracy

EDITOR: I suggest three possible takes on our recent City Council race:

Grassroots organizing, with authentic candidates seeking to build community, can still out-compete developer-funded project rubber stampers.

Sleazy political tactics, like knowingly lying about other candidates on social media, will not work in Rivertown.

Incumbency doesn't guarantee reelection when you make a habit of coming to council meetings unprepared to take the people's business seriously.

Andrew Packard

Petaluma

Don’t get rid of police

EDITOR: I wanted to respond to anyone who is in favor of the total removal of a police department in their community. I am completely on board with removing many of the non-policing duties that have been dumped on departments and officers across the hundreds of law enforcement agencies in our country. But what I don't hear from anyone advocating for "defunding" of the police is, who is going to enforce the law, investigate crimes, arrest individuals and come to the aid of those unable to defend themselves? And what is the plan around what to call them?

We absolutely need to reform the way we police in this country, but getting rid of them isn't really a solution, and it takes away from the sacrifices the majority these brave men and women make every day.

Remember that these are the people who run towards danger, towards the bullets, into the burning building. These were the people who sacrificed their lives on 9/11 and ran into the collapsing towers. Don't diminish their bravery and their contributions. Work with them to make things better.

David Borin

Petaluma