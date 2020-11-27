Letters to the Editor

Stop home renovation

EDITOR: I am writing in response to a letter submitted by the architect of the 26 6th St. project, which attempts to refute concerns regarding the enormous renovation he designed for the homeowners. I am an adjacent homeowner and am dumbfounded that he continues to misrepresent this project as minor and risk-free.

The architect states that this Brainerd Jones home is modest compared to homes around it. This is false. This project upon completion will be completely out of scale with the surrounding neighborhood.

The architect claims that non-original additions will be removed at the rear of the home, but fails to divulge that an original historically significant dormer and chimney will be destroyed along with the entire rear façade including an historic porch.

The architect indicates this project was thoroughly reviewed prior to approval. He does not acknowledge that the Historical and Cultural Preservation Committee (HCPC) did not have access to hard copy full sized drawings or story pole representations of the work prior to their decision.

The architect states community concerns around the underground commercial sized parking garage with vehicle turntable and elevator are unfounded. This despite the fact that an excavation of this magnitude for a subterranean parking structure has never occurred within a protected historic district in Petaluma.

The architect states that the excavation will not deplete the aquifer but does not admit that the homeowner's own hydrology report indicates there will be a reduction of ground water in the soils surrounding the project.

This project is precedent setting if allowed to proceed as approved and the community deserves to hear the facts, not misrepresentations. Community members are invited to communicate their well-founded concerns to City Council in writing prior to the December appeal hearing. Visit Preservepetaluma.com to learn more.

Margie Turrel

Petaluma

Move to district elections

EDITOR: Now that the city council race has been decided, it’s time to address two fundamental issues in Petaluma’s electoral process.

First, with the take-down of Kathy Miller, there is no one on the Council residing in and representing the east side of town. The lack of a voice for east side residents as well as people of color is not only patently inequitable but further-discourages political participation in city government.

It’s high time that Petaluma follows the lead of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and other cities and adopts district elections, thereby insuring that all residents have representation on the City Council.

Second, the trend toward recruiting and running a slate of candidates tied to a particular ideological platform and beholden to a political faction must end. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed the repeated failure of such political blocks to effectively provide leadership and to address basic city issues such as pensions, roads, and Petaluma’s ongoing financial challenges.

Now, more than ever we need thoughtful, impartial and independent candidates who are not bound by pre-determined positions and lock-step voting expectations.

Andy Eber

Petaluma

Making Corona better

EDITOR: I think it’s great the city is moving forward with more affordable housing. We desperately need it. There are a few things that bother me about the Corona Station project, however.

The project should have reliable high speed internet built in along with the other utilities.

The 1.2 parking places per household are too few. Most lower income households have two working adults that don’t have the ability to work from home. If they can’t make it on one car, where will the second car end up?

The 14 charging stations should be increased. Few renters currently have electric cars because they don’t have a way to charge them, however it doesn’t take much of a crystal ball to know that the future of the automobile is electric. The city should require the electric infrastructure to connect many more spaces in the future.

The planners stated they didn’t want it to be “car-centric.” Is secure individual storage for bicycles provided?

It’s great to build housing next to mass transportation (SMART). What is the city going to do to insure SMART’s survival?

I hope the city can find a way to make this a project that really meets the needs of those who will live there.

Leif Ortegren

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: From Sept, 1940 to May, 1941, Nazi bombers hammered the population of London. During the period, the British government required that every household and commercial establishment use blackout curtains to darken the city entirely in order to thwart pinpoint navigation and targeting.