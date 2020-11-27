Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

November 27, 2020, 8:48AM
Stop home renovation

EDITOR: I am writing in response to a letter submitted by the architect of the 26 6th St. project, which attempts to refute concerns regarding the enormous renovation he designed for the homeowners. I am an adjacent homeowner and am dumbfounded that he continues to misrepresent this project as minor and risk-free.

The architect states that this Brainerd Jones home is modest compared to homes around it. This is false. This project upon completion will be completely out of scale with the surrounding neighborhood.

The architect claims that non-original additions will be removed at the rear of the home, but fails to divulge that an original historically significant dormer and chimney will be destroyed along with the entire rear façade including an historic porch.

The architect indicates this project was thoroughly reviewed prior to approval. He does not acknowledge that the Historical and Cultural Preservation Committee (HCPC) did not have access to hard copy full sized drawings or story pole representations of the work prior to their decision.

The architect states community concerns around the underground commercial sized parking garage with vehicle turntable and elevator are unfounded. This despite the fact that an excavation of this magnitude for a subterranean parking structure has never occurred within a protected historic district in Petaluma.

The architect states that the excavation will not deplete the aquifer but does not admit that the homeowner's own hydrology report indicates there will be a reduction of ground water in the soils surrounding the project.

This project is precedent setting if allowed to proceed as approved and the community deserves to hear the facts, not misrepresentations. Community members are invited to communicate their well-founded concerns to City Council in writing prior to the December appeal hearing. Visit Preservepetaluma.com to learn more.

Margie Turrel

Petaluma

Move to district elections

EDITOR: Now that the city council race has been decided, it’s time to address two fundamental issues in Petaluma’s electoral process.

First, with the take-down of Kathy Miller, there is no one on the Council residing in and representing the east side of town. The lack of a voice for east side residents as well as people of color is not only patently inequitable but further-discourages political participation in city government.

It’s high time that Petaluma follows the lead of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and other cities and adopts district elections, thereby insuring that all residents have representation on the City Council.

Second, the trend toward recruiting and running a slate of candidates tied to a particular ideological platform and beholden to a political faction must end. Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed the repeated failure of such political blocks to effectively provide leadership and to address basic city issues such as pensions, roads, and Petaluma’s ongoing financial challenges.

Now, more than ever we need thoughtful, impartial and independent candidates who are not bound by pre-determined positions and lock-step voting expectations.

Andy Eber

Petaluma

Making Corona better

EDITOR: I think it’s great the city is moving forward with more affordable housing. We desperately need it. There are a few things that bother me about the Corona Station project, however.

The project should have reliable high speed internet built in along with the other utilities.

The 1.2 parking places per household are too few. Most lower income households have two working adults that don’t have the ability to work from home. If they can’t make it on one car, where will the second car end up?

The 14 charging stations should be increased. Few renters currently have electric cars because they don’t have a way to charge them, however it doesn’t take much of a crystal ball to know that the future of the automobile is electric. The city should require the electric infrastructure to connect many more spaces in the future.

The planners stated they didn’t want it to be “car-centric.” Is secure individual storage for bicycles provided?

It’s great to build housing next to mass transportation (SMART). What is the city going to do to insure SMART’s survival?

I hope the city can find a way to make this a project that really meets the needs of those who will live there.

Leif Ortegren

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: From Sept, 1940 to May, 1941, Nazi bombers hammered the population of London. During the period, the British government required that every household and commercial establishment use blackout curtains to darken the city entirely in order to thwart pinpoint navigation and targeting.

Can we even imagine that a large segment of the population would resist this reasonable requirement, that they would deny the existence of the danger, claim fake news, promote conspiracy theories, and promote the idea that this requirement was an infringement on their liberty? And that Winston Churchill would encourage them in the thinking.

The election is over, the virus is not and people are dying. Let’s move on. Please wear your mask.

Marvin Weinbaum

Petaluma

The Spiral of Gratitude

EDITOR: Imagine you’re watching the sun light up the hills/ At day break/ Or the glory of it’s light gracing the clouds as it departs the day.

Imagine you’re watching a butterfly greet one flower after the other/ Or tall grass and wildflowers blowing in a spring breeze

Imagine you’re sitting on a lawn among many hens pecking and picking/ At the grass as they chat among themselves.

Feel the harmony that happens with in you./ A voice inside you says, “I’m so thankful”/ And in response to itself the same inner voice says, “Wow, I’m so thankful that I’m thankful!”

You are overcome with gratitude as your inner voice continues…

“I’m so grateful to be thankful that I’m thankful!”/ “I’m so grateful to be grateful that I’m thankful to be thankful”/ “I’m so Thankful that I’m grateful to be grateful that I’m thankful that I’m thankful!”

And so it goes the Spiral of Gratitude and Thankfulness/ Stand in it/ Be it/ Pass it on

CKierstead Sheeter

Petaluma

Keep wearing a mask

EDITOR: I've run into a lot of older, mask-less men, like letter writer Richard Brawn, on my daily dog walks and they all make excuses about why they're not wearing masks. Apparently, they feel just fine about putting me and everyone else they encounter at risk, not to mention themselves.

So here's what I want to say to each of them in this socially distanced way: If you can't stay six feet away from me, wear a freaking mask. It's the law. (Yes, even outdoors.) You don't get to interpret the law based on your so-called research. If the science is good enough for Dr. Fauci, it should be good enough for you.

Of course, it's not just old men. There were the three 30-something women gabbing mask-less and clueless on the narrow trails at Helen Putnam today, too. And the younger man who seemed to think the virus magically disappears outdoors.

I keep thinking to myself how lucky we are that we can prevent most cases of COVID by simply wearing a mask. It's so easy. Imagine if COVID was as contagious as measles, then we'd really be stuck at home.

My sincere thanks to the people who are consistently wearing masks wherever they go. You are our only hope.

Sheri Cardo

Petaluma

Reconsidering 6th St. house

EDITOR: I serve on the Historical and Cultural Preservation Committee for the City of Petaluma. This last July we approved a proposal for changes to the property at 26 6th St. in the A Street Historic District. Reflecting back on our decision, I regret my vote for approval (not that a “nay” would have changed a thing). I believe this remodel will set a negative precedent for how we treat our historic neighborhoods.

Other letter writers to this newspaper have enumerated the many problems involved in this particular project: the scope of the underground excavation, the removal of a historic dormer window for a second-story deck, the destruction of view lines, the lack of a neighborhood meeting before our July HCPC meeting, etc.

This project presents a larger question we Petalumans should discuss. Our 2000 General Plan encourages “smart growth,” particularly infill projects in the city core. I support that vision for the most part, especially in commercial areas. But in some historic neighborhoods, many lots are small and/or narrow, so adding two-story additions and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) presents negative effects for neighbors. Every two-story addition and ADU impacts the privacy and natural light for multiple neighboring households. Unfortunately, there is nothing in our building code that prohibits this kind of new construction.

As Petaluma citizens work to update the General Plan, I hope better consideration is made to providing restrictions for ADUs in historic neighborhoods, depending on height, lot size and proximity to neighbors.

But in the short term, I support the appeal of the adjoining 6th Street and B Street neighbors in their request that this project be scaled down to lessen its impact on others.

Kit Schlich

Petaluma

