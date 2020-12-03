Letters to the Editor

What does Bishop represent?

EDITOR: The November/December issue of “North Coast Catholic: A Publication of the Diocese of Santa Rosa” fortunately arrived weeks after the Presidential Election. Bishop Robert Vasa’s dark article on the election, “The Facts in Light of the Truth,” is neither very truthful, factual or enlightening. It does contain the only mention of Biblical based Christian values in the issues’ 24 pages. It still demands public review.

The Bishop quotes an unnamed Jesuit author who “permits” Republicans to vote for Donald Trump even though his “policies promote racism or subject immigrants to inhuman conditions, as long as the voters intent is not to support those positions.” The Bishop tries to support this by saying that the Republican Party’s “platform” “opposes bigotry, racism, anti-semitism, ethnic prejudice and religious intolerance” (Trump’s re-election convention was unable to produce a platform).

The unnamed Jesuit also writes that Catholics can vote Democratic if they do not personally support abortion. The Bishop disagrees. He argues that because the Democratic Party’s platform supports abortion, Catholics cannot vote Democratic.

Really? He cements this irrational conclusion by ending his article with: “Thus, to claim that one party promotes racism and the other promotes abortion and that therefore a voter can freely choose between them denies some basic facts which conscientious Catholics need to recognize.” Unbelievable?

Intolerable! Who and what does our Bishop represent? Not the Biblical based moral teachings of Pope Francis. Not the patriotic values embedded in our civic responsibility to vote. He doesn’t represent most of us Catholics in the North Bay.

Besides religious intolerance for Democrats, there is discrimination: at Bishop Vasa’s church, St. Eugenes’, women are excluded from participation as celebrants in the mass, while his installed pre-Vatican ll alter enables priests to face away from the people. That he is in charge of our Catholic schools should give us pause. What can be done?

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Riverbend project

EDITOR: Your article about the Riverbend project in Petaluma was incomplete.

Four out of the five protected trees are being preserved but nine others are being cut down, (one over 100 feet tall). These trees provide crucial habitats. Also, there are no accommodations for 47 special status species found in an independent study. The developer’s response? Defame the biologist we used.

Parking “jumped” by four spots. Jumped? The businesses in our neighborhood rely on street parking. Four doesn’t come close to the over 25 spaces lost. The developer never even accounted for parking needs of residents in the 16 total granny units (not eight).

The developer admitted the Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation project “Didn’t anticipate (that) there would be much more development even closer to the river.” Areas of our neighborhood are five times more likely to flood than FEMA predicts per data from a group of world leaders on flood modeling, First Street Foundation. Under CEQA, the developer is obligated to address this. They didn’t.

The project will “transform” our neighborhood? The neighbors in Midtown would say destroy.

An aside, submitting an appeal costs $260. Residents have to pay to be heard? Good thing we could afford it.

Kathy Hutchinson

Petaluma

End gerrymandering

EDITOR: If this past election has taught us anything, it’s that each of our votes truly matters and must be counted. To make sure that a fair election process happens every time, we must have fair electoral maps and end the practice of gerrymandering. We all need to play an active role in how our political maps are drawn during the upcoming redistricting process.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing our districts to reflect the change in our population recorded by the Census, which occurs every 10 years. Gerrymandering happens when politicians manipulate this process in order to draw electoral maps that ensure their party wins more districts which are out of proportion to the actual percentage of the population. Gerrymandering changes the value and weight of every vote. It’s unfair and it’s cheating, no matter which party tries it.

Our political system is broken and politicians are making it worse by using gerrymandering to ensure they get re-elected. Gerrymandering contributes to hyper-partisanship in our politics and allows politicians to pander to special interests, but ignore the people they represent.

2021 is an important year because we the people can call and lobby our elected officials as they draw maps. We can demand and attend hearings. We can make it known that it’s time to end gerrymandering. I’m asking my neighbors to join me and push for fair maps.

Angela Smidt

Petaluma

A dubious apology

EDITOR: So, Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a dinner party in Napa with about 12 people.

He got caught going against everything he has been telling us to do (or not do) during the pandemic. Do you mean to tell me that he didn’t know how many people were going to be there and the political fallout he would have to deal with if he attended?

With a slight smirk or grimace of pain on his face, he apologized for his actions. I’m sorry, but his apology smelled as bad as a case of rotting cheese. This is another case of “do what I tell you to do, not do what I do.”

People should be getting fed up with his “I know what is good for you” attitude. Maybe it is time to start looking for his replacement.

Bob Bostitch

Petaluma