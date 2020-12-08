Subscribe

December 8, 2020, 12:59PM
A candidate says thanks

EDITOR: I'd like to take a moment to thank all Petalumans who voted for me in the recent City Council election. I appreciate every single vote of my 5,173, or about 6% of total votes cast.

Most of us who've resided in Petaluma for 10 years or longer are aware of intense political rivalries, resentments and election-season competition. I've not lived in a community like Petaluma before. After almost 21 years now, I'm accustomed to the politics.

Like many, I want elected officials who express stronger leadership and make best decisions for our citizens. I want honesty, less cover-ups for errors and accountability. Change is always possible.

The more desirable qualities I've described, if embraced by elected officials and city government, could lead to a consistently effective government for our over 62,000 citizens, and better represent your voice.

I continue to believe my experience, common sense and vision, along with many local and regional relationships, can serve and benefit our Petaluma community, east, west, north and south.

With shared values, voting and community service, we can make a difference. Please stay in touch. My website is susankirkspetaluma.com, Instagram: @susan_petaluma_council, phone: 779-9788, email: susan.petaluma@gmail.com. Reach out with questions and concerns.

Let's see how our Petaluma government fares and what our community needs in two years when election time rolls around.

I very much appreciate our phone conversations and email exchanges, and citizens and community leaders who endorsed my candidacy. Please also stay connected through the all-volunteer organizations I lead, Paula Lane Action Network, and Madrone Audubon Society.

Susan Kirks

Petaluma

Supporting education

EDITOR: As board members of the Petaluma Educational Foundation, we are writing to let you know that despite these very challenging times the foundation is actively continuing its important mission of creating impactful educational opportunities for all students in our community.

In fact, last spring PEF awarded $238,075 in scholarships to 227 seniors graduating from all seven Petaluma high schools and hopes to do the same next year.

We are able to award scholarships, as well as grants funding worthy school projects, because of the longstanding generosity of donors throughout Petaluma who have been giving to PEF since its founding in 1983. We are here for the community now and will be for generations to come due to this legacy of giving.

These are tough times. Due to the pandemic, a high number of students here and throughout the county are encountering failing grades and a majority say they feel deep anxiety about the future. To help, PEF grant awards this year focused on two main areas: social/emotional learning and technology, specifically for access and devices to enable online learning.

Long after the pandemic is gone and the economy has recovered, local students will continue to need our help. Education may look different in the future, but the need for PEF’s grant and scholarship funding will always remain.

If education is a passion for you, please consider a year-end gift to PEF by going to pefinfo.com and clicking the Donate Now tab. We also encourage you to consider making PEF a part of your long-term estate planning, which can include a simple charitable bequest, a charitable remainder trust or gift annuity, or by naming PEF as a beneficiary of a retirement account or life insurance policy. Remembering future generations of Petaluma children with an estate gift ensures that our mission remains strong for decades to come.

With the current uncertainties regarding public health and our economy, we fully understand that now may not be the right time for doing this. However, please remember that PEF’s Planned Giving Committee stands ready to help should you have any questions.

Take good care of yourself and those you love this holiday season and know that PEF much appreciates all who have given to ensure Petaluma students continue to access life-changing educational opportunities.

Mike Harris, John Burns

Petaluma Educational Foundation

Regarding NIMBYism

EDITOR: Regarding the letter (Nov. 12) that defended the project at 26 6th St., the neighbors have valid concerns regarding the large construction project. They are the ones who will be directly affected by the project’s excavation of over 1,200 cubic yards of dirt and rock.

Equally important in my opinion, the proposed project will affect the historic 1906 Brainerd Jones house within the A Street Historic District. The house’s design and materials will be compromised by the demolition of the entire rear facade including the roof and dormer window.

The letter’s rationale for this inappropriate remodel is that the house needs TLC (what house doesn’t?), has no garage presently (yes, it was recently demolished by the present owners) and has a small 1923 sunroom and added deck on the rear (does that justify an entire rear demolition?).

What is most surprising and insulting is the rationale that the extensive excavation (over 24,000 cubic feet) for the new basement, garage, and driveway is equated to that needed for a swimming pool (a residential-sized pool?).

This will not be a 400 square-foot garage, it will be over 4,000 square feet. As an architectural historian and an A Street Historic District resident, I am disappointed in the city’s approval of this project, the precedent it sets, and am concerned about the negative long-term effects.

Marianne Hurley

Petaluma

Need traffic calming

EDITOR: On Nov. 28 a young dog’s head was crushed by a vehicle that did not stop. Neighbors came out in sorrow and disbelief. They comforted the owner and commented, in bewilderment, as to why there’s no stop sign on the hill and baffled by how a driver could run over a dog and not stop.

In the fall of 2016 and summer of 2017 the OakHill/Brewster neighborhood presented 300 signatures to Petaluma Public Works and the City Council concerning traffic to no avail. The petition read: “The residents of the Brewster/Oak Hill Neighborhood in Petaluma have observed a large increase in traffic, speeding and failure to stop at stop signs in our neighborhood. The undersigned are strongly concerned about this situation and escalation. In an effort to address this issue the undersigned residents request to work in partnership with the city to devise and implement a Traffic Calming Master Plan in our neighborhood.”

Nothing happened. I am among many Brewster/Oak Hill neighbors that will no longer accept Petaluma’s Public Works Department and the City Council’s negligence in addressing inconsistent stop signs at four way intersections and the absence of responsible speed signs in our historic neighborhood where children play and we walk our dogs.

Christine Kierstead Sheeter

Petaluma

Just for JJ

EDITOR: Kudos to John Jackson. I always read his “JJ Says” column and enjoy every one.

I especially liked the Nov. 26 article, “Celebrating a century of living,” about Larry Coonjohn.

In these days of turbulent news, it was refreshing to read about someone who cares about “family and helping others.” And it was enjoyable to read about a remarkable and humble man.

I also enjoyed, on the same page, “A different bonding experience for St. Vincent football players.”

With good writing from John, I’ll keep subscribing and continue enjoying the Argus.

Marlene Cullen

Petaluma

Back to the well

EDITOR: On Thursday, Dec. 3, Gov. Newsom announced a projected Regional Stay at Home Order for our area. The order is apparently justified by the number of “positive” COVID-19 PCR tests for our area. However, the accuracy of these PCR test results depends upon something called “cycle threshold,” which then identifies if the positive result can be considered an accurate determination of whether a person actually is COVID-19 positive. Here in California the cycle threshold is not included in the test results. Florida has just made that piece of data mandatory when providing test results.

Many people are trying to do their best to “thread the needle” between the costs all of us have to bear (shut-downs, no jobs, paying bills, etc.) and the medical health costs (medical salaries and equipment use costs, lack of staff and equipment, over-use of people and equipment, etc.). Despite their heroic efforts, much of the information reaching the public is badly tainted by corporate media focus on making money out of misleading and hyping public fears and the ever-present “internet trolls.”

For those of you who want to do civic duty homework and see the background for these restrictions such as legal justification, and underlying judgment calls, etc. current orders are posted at: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.

The page includes the original order by Gov. Newsom and subsequent orders.

Locally the implementation can be obtained by email from: throughlistmanager@ci.petaluma.ca.us.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

