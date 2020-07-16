Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Contrary to the assertion contained in your editorial supporting Petaluma’s proposed sales tax increase, local officials have not done everything they can to reduce the pension obligations driving the proposal. City and county officials frequently make this claim of course, but that does not make it true.

They also point their fingers at Sacramento and say further solutions must come from our senate and assembly representatives, as if that absolves them of any further responsibility. Not a one of these local officials, however, has ever so much as asked for help from their state colleagues.

Hoping to deflect responsibility for the pension fiasco currently making mincemeat of Petaluma’s budget, local officials have effectively washed their hands of the matter. They proudly point to such tepid steps as two-tiered plans that shortchange newer employees while more senior employees continue to enjoy gold-plated pension plans.

It is just a matter of time until these younger employees outnumber the old timers and wrest away control of union leadership and start demanding equal treatment.

Meanwhile, city and county officials keep pointing a hundred miles to the east. To be sure, local officials know the way to Sacramento and are not bashful about exercising their influence when it serves their purposes.

Local officials last year for example convinced Senator Mike McGuire to sponsor legislation lifting the local cap on sales tax rates, a matter McGuire jammed through both houses in a mind-numbing seven days with virtually no public notice or input.

That local and state officials refuse to even consider measures necessary to rein in escalating pensions is a calculated decision of course. They all rely on contributions and endorsements from the public employee unions and are loath to bite the hand that feeds them, even if it means ignoring their duties to the citizens and communities who elected them.

In spite of the roads, parks and other services local officials and this newspaper promise in exchange for more sales taxes, Petaluma voters understand the tax will be used almost exclusively for ballooning pension obligations. This is a Pension Tax, plain and simple. Do not be fooled otherwise.

Dan Drummond

Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

Mixed messages

EDITOR: Why are so many people ignoring advice about Covid? My answer is that both the politicians and the medical community persist in sending mixed messages or messages that are unintelligible to anyone without a degree in microbiology.

Nobody knows who or what to believe. I heard Dr. Fauci say the other day that the current wave of CIVID may not be as potent as earlier strains and maybe are mutations with different properties. How is the average person supposed to interpret that?

The politicians are worse. They all claim to follow the dictates of science. If that is true, how come there are so many different opinions? The answer is that the scientists themselves don’t agree or that individual politicians make decisions based on economic or other considerations.

Just this morning, I saw Gov. Cuomo of New York say that federal guidelines mean nothing and that COVID response is up to each state. I guess that CDC, NIH and FDA recommendations are meaningless.

It makes sense to wear masks and keep one’s distance. Without contact there can be no transmission. But one politician says “If you don’t wear a mask you can be subject to a $1,000 fine” and another says “Masks are optional.”

The media and the Democrats place the blame for this confusion on Trump. While it is true that he has not set a good example, he has zero control over governors, mayors and the medical community who think they have all the answers but in truth know little or nothing and, worse, have no clue how to communicate with the people.

I am an old techy. I love Dr. Birx’s charts and numbers. But my wife, a high school counselor with a Masters Degree, has no clue what she is talking about.

As a pundit once said “That’s a helluva way to run a railroad.”

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Invest in arts education

EDITOR: During this uncertain and destabilizing time, I have watched with growing alarm as school districts propose drastic cuts to arts education programs. While there is no doubt that the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 is forcing leaders to make difficult decisions, I take this opportunity to remind our school board members that California education code legally requires every student to have access to arts education.

Additionally, multiple studies show that arts education increases student engagement, their sense of connection, average daily attendance rates, and thus graduation rates. This cannot be overlooked as distance learning fuels an “engagement crisis” and drop-out rates spike across the state. Evidence shows that students with arts ed are:

Five times less likely to drop out of school, four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, and three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree.

This is an issue of basic equity. We know low-income students and students of color face the greatest barriers to the high quality arts instruction they deserve. And, because the creative sector generates one in 10 jobs, cutting funding for these essential programs will negatively impact an entire generation of students preparing to enter California’s workforce.

If we fail to recognize the importance of arts education, we fail our children. We must invest in the arts programs that will ensure students have the tools they need to thrive. Do not cut arts education funding when our children need it most.

Sita Geroux

Petaluma

Reopen, don’t close

EDITOR: Gov. Newsom’s recent declarations are stupid. He is killing our local economy.

All small businesses should be declared essential. We need to reopen our schools and relieve our parents of home schooling.

Bryant Moynihan

Petaluma