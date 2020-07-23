Letters to the Editor

Creating an equal society for all

EDITOR: Do “All Lives Matter?” Absolutely. Does American society actually act as if ALL lives matter? Absolutely not.

You don’t have to look further than education, healthcare, financial systems, housing, voting laws, law enforcement, entertainment, media, or today’s news to see an example of systematic racism aimed at Black Americans.

Someone wrote in a couple of weeks ago saying readers should all go to the website blacklivesmatter.com so we may all be better informed on what the movement to eradicate White Supremacy is all about. I thank him for that tip.

I visited the website and read it thoroughly. I find it to be thoughtful and well organized. It is full of truthful information; facts, videos, lots of good ideas on how we can move forward to create an equal and just society. Obviously, the Black Lives Matter movement is aimed at improving the lives of Blacks; that does not make it a prejudiced organization, nor anti-American.

To the common concern that equal rights for Black Americans reduces what’s available for white Americans, I like to refer to a placard I saw recently: “Equal Rights for Everyone doesn’t mean less for You; Equality is not a pie!”

I encourage every white reader to go to the Black Lives Matter website and read it for themselves. Go beyond that and educate yourself about race relations in America and American history.

Watch the series “Reconstruction” on PBS about what happened in America after the Civil War. Google “Tulsa race massacre 1921” and “Rosewood, Florida massacre.”

Become an anti-racist and vote for politicians and measures that will remove racism from our society. Speak up when you see or hear racial discrimination. So many times in our country’s history we have tried to create a just society for all, but fallen short. Let’s keep our resolve this time and see it through.

Ruth Johnson

Petaluma

Enforce mask wearing

EDITOR: Astoundingly today, as I walked past Lucchesi Park on a daily walk, over 100 kids and adults were closely congregated, apparently attending a “sports camp.”

No one was wearing a mask; social distancing was, likewise, unidentifiable.

Yesterday, I wrote Mayor Teresa Barrett to ask that in the light of my seeing so many unmasked citizens, why the city was not enforcing the CDPH and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate to mask and socially distance.

Incredibly, she wrote me back with this:

Gov. Newsom’s order is not a mandate. It is still “should,” not “must” or “shall.” I too wish it were mandatory.

For the record, the June 18 order does require masking and social distancing indoors, while in line to go indoors, and outdoors when it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot separation. This is the preface to that declaration:

“This document updates existing CDPH guidance for the use of cloth face coverings by the general public when outside the home. It mandates that face coverings be worn state-wide in the circumstances and with the exceptions outlined below. It does not substitute for existing guidance about social distancing and handwashing.”

Is it possible that the mayor does not know that masking is required and that Chief Savano could enforce this mandate — an essential one now that Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case volume have placed it on the state’s “monitoring list?” This is a perfect opportunity for our fine police officers to educate and inform our citizens about the necessity of social distancing and to cite those who do not comply. We all know that Chief Savano, unlike our elected sheriff, supports the law.

Mayor and council: take action to prevent California from becoming another Texas or Florida. Educate and enforce the use of masks and social distancing, and for all our sakes, stop these events that endanger large numbers of our children and their parents, grandparents, and friends.

James Pointer, MD

Petaluma

Slow streets

EDITOR: I’m writing as a relative newcomer to our town, one lucky enough to live on Oxford Court, right by the back entrance to beautiful Helen Putnam park.

Unfortunately, though understandably, many of Petaluma’s residents take advantage of the free parking found adjacent to the entrance and the street, a cul-de-sac, takes on all aspects of a busy parking lot, with drivers making u-turns into driveways to grab any vacant spot. It’s a dangerous situation.

Recently, park visitors have been very respectful of our designation as a “safe street” and the situation has improved vastly. It’s beyond me to understand why our city council is removing that designation.

Marvin Weinbaum

Petaluma

