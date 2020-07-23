Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

July 23, 2020, 11:14AM
Creating an equal society for all

EDITOR: Do “All Lives Matter?” Absolutely. Does American society actually act as if ALL lives matter? Absolutely not.

You don’t have to look further than education, healthcare, financial systems, housing, voting laws, law enforcement, entertainment, media, or today’s news to see an example of systematic racism aimed at Black Americans.

Someone wrote in a couple of weeks ago saying readers should all go to the website blacklivesmatter.com so we may all be better informed on what the movement to eradicate White Supremacy is all about. I thank him for that tip.

I visited the website and read it thoroughly. I find it to be thoughtful and well organized. It is full of truthful information; facts, videos, lots of good ideas on how we can move forward to create an equal and just society. Obviously, the Black Lives Matter movement is aimed at improving the lives of Blacks; that does not make it a prejudiced organization, nor anti-American.

To the common concern that equal rights for Black Americans reduces what’s available for white Americans, I like to refer to a placard I saw recently: “Equal Rights for Everyone doesn’t mean less for You; Equality is not a pie!”

I encourage every white reader to go to the Black Lives Matter website and read it for themselves. Go beyond that and educate yourself about race relations in America and American history.

Watch the series “Reconstruction” on PBS about what happened in America after the Civil War. Google “Tulsa race massacre 1921” and “Rosewood, Florida massacre.”

Become an anti-racist and vote for politicians and measures that will remove racism from our society. Speak up when you see or hear racial discrimination. So many times in our country’s history we have tried to create a just society for all, but fallen short. Let’s keep our resolve this time and see it through.

Ruth Johnson

Petaluma

Enforce mask wearing

EDITOR: Astoundingly today, as I walked past Lucchesi Park on a daily walk, over 100 kids and adults were closely congregated, apparently attending a “sports camp.”

No one was wearing a mask; social distancing was, likewise, unidentifiable.

Yesterday, I wrote Mayor Teresa Barrett to ask that in the light of my seeing so many unmasked citizens, why the city was not enforcing the CDPH and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate to mask and socially distance.

Incredibly, she wrote me back with this:

Gov. Newsom’s order is not a mandate. It is still “should,” not “must” or “shall.” I too wish it were mandatory.

For the record, the June 18 order does require masking and social distancing indoors, while in line to go indoors, and outdoors when it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot separation. This is the preface to that declaration:

“This document updates existing CDPH guidance for the use of cloth face coverings by the general public when outside the home. It mandates that face coverings be worn state-wide in the circumstances and with the exceptions outlined below. It does not substitute for existing guidance about social distancing and handwashing.”

Is it possible that the mayor does not know that masking is required and that Chief Savano could enforce this mandate — an essential one now that Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case volume have placed it on the state’s “monitoring list?” This is a perfect opportunity for our fine police officers to educate and inform our citizens about the necessity of social distancing and to cite those who do not comply. We all know that Chief Savano, unlike our elected sheriff, supports the law.

Mayor and council: take action to prevent California from becoming another Texas or Florida. Educate and enforce the use of masks and social distancing, and for all our sakes, stop these events that endanger large numbers of our children and their parents, grandparents, and friends.

James Pointer, MD

Petaluma

Slow streets

EDITOR: I’m writing as a relative newcomer to our town, one lucky enough to live on Oxford Court, right by the back entrance to beautiful Helen Putnam park.

Unfortunately, though understandably, many of Petaluma’s residents take advantage of the free parking found adjacent to the entrance and the street, a cul-de-sac, takes on all aspects of a busy parking lot, with drivers making u-turns into driveways to grab any vacant spot. It’s a dangerous situation.

Recently, park visitors have been very respectful of our designation as a “safe street” and the situation has improved vastly. It’s beyond me to understand why our city council is removing that designation.

Marvin Weinbaum

Petaluma

Share the road

EDITOR: So far this month, two cyclists have been victims of hit-and-run while traveling Highway 1 along our beautiful coast. The woman struck by a driver towing a travel trailer on southbound Highway 1 near Goat Rock July 2 was taken to Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. A similar incident — a cyclist hit by trailer — occurred in the same general location on July 12; unable to get a cell signal, he rode home battered and bruised.

How do you knock a cyclist off the road and not even notice?

One silver lining of the coronavirus shelter-in-place has been growing numbers of folks riding bikes. Since the partial opening, tourists and locals alike are flocking to our outdoor recreation areas. How do we keep everyone safe while sharing this narrow, winding road, where there is not room for safe passing in many places?

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition has some suggestions for both drivers and cyclists.

Drivers: California law requires that you allow at least 3 feet between any part of your vehicle and any part of a cyclist when you pass. That includes side mirrors. If you are towing, remember that your trailer may be wider than your vehicle and exhibit some side-to-side motion, so when in doubt, allow more room. If you cannot pass with enough clearance, you must slow down and wait until there either the cyclist pulls over or the road becomes wide enough. Take a deep breath, enjoy the scenery, you’ll get there eventually.

Cyclists: The vehicle code requires us to ride “as far to the right as is practicable.” That doesn’t mean you have to hug the very right edge of the road; if there is debris, potholes, vegetation, you are allowed to ride as far to the left as you need to. If there is not room for a vehicle to pass you with three feet of clearance — the safest thing to do is take the whole lane. That can feel scary, but it can prevent a driver from attempting an unsafe pass and is completely legal. If cars are piling up behind you, do the polite thing and pull over when there is an opportunity and let them pass.

When you are on a path shared with pedestrians, remember that a passing cyclist feels the same to someone walking as a passing car feels to us. Observe the 15 mph speed limit on shared paths, call out to warn folks of your approach, and give them plenty of space. Wear a bandanna around your neck and pull it up over your mouth and nose when you must pass people closer than 6 feet.

No matter how you are travelling — on foot, by bike, in a vehicle — remember we all must share the space and treat others the way you’d like to be treated.

Eris Weaver

Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

Wear a mask

EDITOR: I walk most evenings for a short time on the Petaluma east side trail. The trail must be about 6 feet wide. I see only two people out of many in 1.5 miles wearing masks.

Often joggers run past without a mask, sometimes from behind so I can’t see them. With the news about contagion by aerosol and the terrible spike we are experiencing in cases, I don’t understand why people are not concerned with contracting the virus.

I do my best to step off the trail and walk around people, no one ever steps off the trail to let me walk by. I won’t be going out there again. I am 65 and very cautious.

Joseph Bernard

Petaluma

Historic home

EDITOR: I’m writing about the destruction of a 905 Brainerd Jones home at 26 6th St. in Petaluma. The house was purchased by Pete Haas, and the renovation was just recently approved by the HCPC. The renovation will gut the inside of this 3,600-square-foot four bedroom home to a two bedroom and will also reconfigure the existing roof line along with the removal of the entire back of the house by adding 41 feet to the rear of the home.

The only thing that will remain are three exterior walls which the HCPC said is the only thing they require. The plan also requires the excavation under the house to add a full basement and a ramp driveway to accommodate a turnstile parking facility for five to seven car parking.

This property which our property is adjacent to is prone to flooding and has a history of water issues. Water mediation would lower all surrounding property to a lower water level and water mediation issues. This project was approved by the HCPC because they hired and paid the right people as stated by the HPCP members. What ever happened to the preservation of the history and heritage of Petaluma which most of our neighbors have worked so hard to restore and preserve?

This renovation has been planned without any knowledge to the neighbors until we received the notice from the city on July 8 and the architect on July 10 leavening all of us to scurry to figure out what was happening. This is a David vs Goliath moment and it looks like money always win.

Todd Turrel

Petaluma

SMART outreach

EDITOR: In March, taxpayers defeated SMART’s requested a 30-year sales tax extension. The SMART Board now is embarking on politically correct “Listening Sessions.” Why?

They already know the problem is the lack of passengers. A passenger train is like a factory that produces passenger miles; without passengers, it becomes a failed investment. In 2008, SMART proponents presented a vision that has not materialized. The Board has two choices 1) deal with reality, or 2) try to convince taxpayers to throw more good money at a failed project.

I know admitting strategic failure is difficult, but we expect the Board to be big boys and lead.

Paul Garbarini

San Rafael

