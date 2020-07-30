Subscribe

Letters to the Editor

July 30, 2020, 8:40AM
Questions Streets Team

EDITOR: Street cleanup by homeless people in exchange for services and “non-cash stipend?” It sounds like a nice idea, but it will never pay the rent.

I was disappointed to read that our community is investing $350,000 in the Downtown Streets Team, a program that asks homeless volunteers to clean our streets in exchange for services and gift cards. At one point in time, I’d have thought this to be a good idea.

For five years, I fundraised for homeless services in Petaluma and would have described this kind of program as restoring dignity via the power of work. I no longer feel that way. If we want to have a street clean-up program, let’s pay people a fair wage via a permanent job, allowing them to afford rent. Thought of another way, $350,000 could cover a year’s worth of rent for 10-15 individuals in a market rate rental.

No matter how you slice it, this program is a waste of money and preys on people who are stigmatized. Thumbs down.

Sarah Quinto

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: We all think we have time to get the things accomplished that we wanted to get done and then the whole world gets put on hold because of a virus that no one knows anything about and no one has a cure for it, but they do know it is passed from one person to another in the air breathed out or droplets from sneezes or coughs, by an infected person who doesn't know they are infected because the virus lays dormant for two weeks before it attacks its host.

And in that two weeks, every person the infected person comes in contact with is now infected also and each one of those people go about their daily lives for two weeks infecting everyone they come into contact with. And there are stupid, messed up people, mainly in America, who refuse to do the one thing that can prevent the spread of this deadly virus, they refuse to wear a mask.

That is just totally the most messed up thinking I have ever heard. We are witnessing the stupidity, the lack of morality and the total disregard for fellow humans by countless Americans.

If anyone else was our president right now, at least we would have hope.

Becky Winslow

Petaluma

The march toward tyranny

EDITOR: Last night, I experienced what Jean-Paul Sartre, called in a wartime era novel, “Troubled Sleep.” I am worried about the tyrannical turn in our politics that the Trump brigade in Portland is now advancing. It is a short step from that to placing troops in major urban settings to discourage voter turnout in November. Could this happen here? Not in America, surely.

But Tim Snyder, the author of “On Tyranny,” makes clear that fascist-style tyranny does not happen all at once, but it comes into existence, gradually, over a sustained period of time. Today, what seems fantastical can become an inescapable and much hated norm, tomorrow.

So how do we stop that gradual march to tyranny? Snyder tells us, among many other things, to “make new friends and march with them.” Yes, by all means, and at the same time we should strengthen bonds to current friends, too.

The face of tyranny hates a civic commitment to what sustains democratic values--like kindness among friends, without which concern for the common good becomes impossible.

Steven M. DeLue

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: With infections on the rise, difficulty getting rapid test results, and firefighters in quarantine, it is high time we get serious and enforce mask use in Petaluma.

While a good percent of people are doing the right thing, it is frustrating to see so many people using Petaluma trails and parks without masks. Even organized children’s sports are going maskless with few adult spectators providing good role models. This puts us all at risk, especially our senior population, and will further the devastation of our economy as we start over flattening the curve.

Dale Sartor

Petaluma

Stopping the spread

EDITOR: I’m not sure what it takes to get Petaluma officials to recognize that we are in the midst of a pandemic and to comprehend that it’s not optional to wear a mask and social distance.

Our “community updates” appear to be written by Donald Trump. “Please be sure to wear a mask … as we ride the COVID rollercoaster.” Whee! What fun, cruising along, up and down in a deadly amusement park. What’s next? “We go round-and-round on the Ferris wheel of death?”

Madame mayor, this is not a subject for light-hearted banter. Our fire department is compromised because our own firefighters, apparently, don’t take social distancing seriously. Why should they? City officials sit back on their thumbs with a column on “new developments in personal services.” Say what? You should be saying, “anyone who goes out to get his/her nails done when the county is on a watchlist is crazy.” We’re not going to have an economy if all the workers are sick, isolated, or quarantined.

You people start doing your jobs. Read the state declarations. They say:

People in California must wear face coverings when they are in high-risk situations.

This is not business as usual. Protect your constituents. Propose and pass legislation as necessary. You don’t have to wait for the county. Do the right thing. Educate, inform, and cite with stiff fines for non-compliance. Make Petaluma a progressive community for a change.

James Pointer, MD

Petaluma

The world’s most dangerous man

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and catastrophic incompetence has avoidably infected America with a quarter of the world’s COVID-19 suffering and deaths. His willful ignorance of Climate Changes’s existential threat to humanity’s survival is an even more serious moral failure of leadership.

Trump’s racism defines his failure to meet the challenges presented by George Floyd’s brutal murder by a policeman. His racist responses: Federal policing agents in rental cars with batons to beat peaceful demonstrators, tear gas and pepper spray to disperse and arrest them. Confederate public symbols honoring racist treason are defended as “freedom of speech.” His “religious” response: the violent removal of Lafayette Square’s peaceful demonstrators for Trump’s photo-op with a Bible in front of a church.

Trump’s anti-feminist misogamy: Women’s accusations of sexual abuse, even rape, the “Access Hollywood" tape’s boast full sexual predator language, and rating women by appearance, all of which are immoral affronts to the common good.

Psychologists list several of Trump’s psychological abnormalities: Narcissism: the excessive admiration Trump has for himself; delusions of grandure; an incapacity for empathy for others; pathologically lying: creating self-serving distortions of the truth for his own self aggrandizement; sadism: giving him pleasure in inducing pain in others.

Trump is the most corrupt president in US history. Robert Mueller imprisoned many campaign supporters. Obstruction of justice, campaign finance violations, and the Constitution’s Emoluments clause violations are obvious. Fraud ended Trump Foundation and Trump University. Trump has eliminated important traditional sources of oversight: The Attorney General while firing Inspectors General and lead federal prosecutors investigating him. Mary Trump, Ph.D, warned us, writing: Donald Trump “is the world’s most dangerous man.”

Robert D. McFarland

Petaluma

Clarifying history article

EDITOR: While I found Lina Hoshino’s article “Digging Beneath the Surface” (July 21) engaging and informative, I was not convinced by its claim of debunking local history.

Hoshino focuses on an article from the Petaluma Courier of Sept. 21, 1887, regarding a meeting called by John McNear and residents living adjacent to “China Town,” a block that extended along the east side of Petaluma Boulevard between C and D streets (part of today’s Theater District complex), to propose moving the Chinese to a segregated colony outside of town.

According to the 1888 Sanborn Map and other sources, in addition to China Town, which was comprised of residences, commercial establishments, and a joss-house, or Taoist-Buddhist temple, Petaluma also had a group of “Chinese Shanties” on Water Street (where Water Street Bistro is today) and four other Chinese laundries.

Even though no mention is made of it in the Courier article, nor a related article in the Petaluma Argus, Hoshino identifies the impetus for the 1887 meeting to be complaints about a Chinese laundry located in China Town near the corner of C Street, allegedly being used as an opium den and gambling lair. It was at this site, she informs us, that local archaeologists Bill Roop and Kathy Flynn found no evidence of such nefarious activities when they excavated it prior to construction of the Theater District in 2005.

Leading up to the 1887 meeting, there was certainly a long history of baseless, racist charges against Chinese residents in Petaluma. A majority of them were driven from town the year before after their businesses and labor were boycotted following the murder of a former Petaluma couple, Captain Jesse Wickersham and his wife Sarah, allegedly by their Chinese cook.

But as other newspaper articles indicate, the main impetus for the meeting in September, 1887, appears to have been that residents were fearful of China Town being torched, an occurrence taking place in other California cities, and in the process, burning down their own houses.

Hoshino cites such fire burning down San Jose’s Chinatown, but unfortunately for such a fine article, doesn’t connect it to being the impetus for the meeting.

John Sheehy

Petaluma

