Letters to the Editor

Questions Streets Team

EDITOR: Street cleanup by homeless people in exchange for services and “non-cash stipend?” It sounds like a nice idea, but it will never pay the rent.

I was disappointed to read that our community is investing $350,000 in the Downtown Streets Team, a program that asks homeless volunteers to clean our streets in exchange for services and gift cards. At one point in time, I’d have thought this to be a good idea.

For five years, I fundraised for homeless services in Petaluma and would have described this kind of program as restoring dignity via the power of work. I no longer feel that way. If we want to have a street clean-up program, let’s pay people a fair wage via a permanent job, allowing them to afford rent. Thought of another way, $350,000 could cover a year’s worth of rent for 10-15 individuals in a market rate rental.

No matter how you slice it, this program is a waste of money and preys on people who are stigmatized. Thumbs down.

Sarah Quinto

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: We all think we have time to get the things accomplished that we wanted to get done and then the whole world gets put on hold because of a virus that no one knows anything about and no one has a cure for it, but they do know it is passed from one person to another in the air breathed out or droplets from sneezes or coughs, by an infected person who doesn't know they are infected because the virus lays dormant for two weeks before it attacks its host.

And in that two weeks, every person the infected person comes in contact with is now infected also and each one of those people go about their daily lives for two weeks infecting everyone they come into contact with. And there are stupid, messed up people, mainly in America, who refuse to do the one thing that can prevent the spread of this deadly virus, they refuse to wear a mask.

That is just totally the most messed up thinking I have ever heard. We are witnessing the stupidity, the lack of morality and the total disregard for fellow humans by countless Americans.

If anyone else was our president right now, at least we would have hope.

Becky Winslow

Petaluma

The march toward tyranny

EDITOR: Last night, I experienced what Jean-Paul Sartre, called in a wartime era novel, “Troubled Sleep.” I am worried about the tyrannical turn in our politics that the Trump brigade in Portland is now advancing. It is a short step from that to placing troops in major urban settings to discourage voter turnout in November. Could this happen here? Not in America, surely.

But Tim Snyder, the author of “On Tyranny,” makes clear that fascist-style tyranny does not happen all at once, but it comes into existence, gradually, over a sustained period of time. Today, what seems fantastical can become an inescapable and much hated norm, tomorrow.

So how do we stop that gradual march to tyranny? Snyder tells us, among many other things, to “make new friends and march with them.” Yes, by all means, and at the same time we should strengthen bonds to current friends, too.

The face of tyranny hates a civic commitment to what sustains democratic values--like kindness among friends, without which concern for the common good becomes impossible.

Steven M. DeLue

Petaluma

Wear a mask

EDITOR: With infections on the rise, difficulty getting rapid test results, and firefighters in quarantine, it is high time we get serious and enforce mask use in Petaluma.

While a good percent of people are doing the right thing, it is frustrating to see so many people using Petaluma trails and parks without masks. Even organized children’s sports are going maskless with few adult spectators providing good role models. This puts us all at risk, especially our senior population, and will further the devastation of our economy as we start over flattening the curve.

Dale Sartor

Petaluma

Stopping the spread

EDITOR: I’m not sure what it takes to get Petaluma officials to recognize that we are in the midst of a pandemic and to comprehend that it’s not optional to wear a mask and social distance.

Our “community updates” appear to be written by Donald Trump. “Please be sure to wear a mask … as we ride the COVID rollercoaster.” Whee! What fun, cruising along, up and down in a deadly amusement park. What’s next? “We go round-and-round on the Ferris wheel of death?”

Madame mayor, this is not a subject for light-hearted banter. Our fire department is compromised because our own firefighters, apparently, don’t take social distancing seriously. Why should they? City officials sit back on their thumbs with a column on “new developments in personal services.” Say what? You should be saying, “anyone who goes out to get his/her nails done when the county is on a watchlist is crazy.” We’re not going to have an economy if all the workers are sick, isolated, or quarantined.