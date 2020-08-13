Letters to the Editor

Subscribe

August 13, 2020, 8:48AM

Wear a mask

EDITOR: With infections on the rise, difficulty getting rapid test results, and firefighters in quarantine, it is high time we get serious and enforce mask use in Petaluma.

While a good percent of people are doing the right thing, it is frustrating to see so many people using Petaluma trails and parks without masks. Even organized children’s sports are going maskless with few adult spectators providing good role models. This puts us all at risk, especially our senior population, and will further the devastation of our economy as we start over flattening the curve.

Dale Sartor

Petaluma

Chaos everywhere

EDITOR: COVID-9 has exposed a very serious problem within our state and federal governments. Medicine is part science, part experience, and part art. No doctor is empowered to force a patient to do anything against a patient’s wishes.

A career in public health has been and continues to be purely administrative. For good reason, public health officials possess no extraordinary powers over the general public not held by practicing doctors. When COVID-19 hit, our public health system was completely unprepared. Why? Because it is a government bureaucracy subject only to government civil service regulations, had virtually no operational medical functions, and skin tight budgets.

They had become organizations for people with paper degrees. Those administrators have been offering medical advice to governments which promptly turned the advice in to “orders.” And thus, the initial chaos.

The chaos worsened thanks to media persons possessing near total lack of comprehension of things scientific. Seriously, TV anchors are chosen to read teleprompters and fill in any gaps with a smokescreen of words. Some cannot even calculate a percent let alone understand linear vs. logarithmic graphs. And the teleprompter script writers have been hog tied by “content managers” who in turn were under strict executive orders to manipulate the messages for reasons other than to present fact. And this has been the intellectual diet of the American public.

Is there any wonder the American public is as ignorant of COVID-19 today as when it first started? Meanwhile tidbits are dribbling out of the alt-media, a media that understands things medical, tells us that COVID-19 data shows it is serious only for people with certain medical and age conditions. Meanwhile, you and I are being left swinging in the wind with no income and a government that spends future tax revenues on an “emergency” with no idea of the effectiveness and most likely spending to achieve only political objectives. It has become chaos everywhere.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Pocekay for City Council

EDITOR: Your editorial “Developments in local developments” (July 30) says “Petaluma is doing its part” in grappling with the Bay Area’s housing shortage. But are we doing our part in grappling with the affordable housing shortage?

For the 2015-2023 cycle, Petaluma’s share of the “Regional Housing Needs” is 745 units. Each city’s share of the regional housing needs is broken down into four categories based on affordability.

Of those 745 units, 199 must be affordable by those with “very low” incomes. As of the end of 2019, Petaluma has permitted nine of these, or 5% of the required number. Another 103 units must be affordable by people with “low” incomes. Petaluma has permitted 22 of these, or 21% of the required number.

Even in the third category, homes affordable by those with “moderate” incomes (81% to 120% of area median income), Petaluma is behind, having permitted only 99 of the required 121 units (82%).

It's not that Petaluma hasn’t been permitting units; in fact, with 925 units permitted, we far exceed the 745 required. Unfortunately, our permits have been mainly in the fourth category, housing affordable by those with “above moderate” incomes: 795 units, a whopping 247% of the required 322.

Dennis Pocekay, who’s running for Petaluma City Council, will do everything he can to address the housing needs of everyone in Petaluma, not just those with “above moderate” incomes. Please vote for Dennis for City Council.

John Johnson

Petaluma

Further clarifying history

EDITOR: I just read a letter to the editor from John Sheehy entitled “Clarifying History” about an article titled “Digging Beneath the Surface.” In it Mr. Sheehy says that the article identifies the “impetus for” Petaluma’s Anti-Chinese League meeting was linked to accusations related to an opium den, gambling lair and the arson of San Jose’s Chinatown.

The article does not say anything about the “impetus for the meeting.” And that is totally beside the point. There was an organization that was called the Anti-Chinese League, led by leaders of the community and they met (weekly) to discuss how to remove Chinese people from their homes and places of business.

Racial discrimination persists. Lately there has been a rise in anti-Asian incidents in particular, due to COVID-19 and the use of terms like “China Virus” and “Wuhan Flu.” We cannot hope to get past the issue of racial discrimination and injustice if we cannot face our past. We don’t want to think of Petaluma as that kind of town, but if you dig a little, you might be surprised at what you find.

Curiously, the letter to the editor neglected to mention the name of the group that held the meetings: the Anti-Chinese League.

Libby Pope

Petaluma

Barnacle for council

EDITOR: How lucky are we to have 4th generation Petaluman Brian Barnacle step up to run for City Council. Thank you for showcasing Barnacle’s dedication, creativity and leadership in working to transform the Corona project to get it back on track with our General Plan, traffic relief policies, and affordable housing target (“Petaluma expects affordable housing plan at Corona Station,” July 23).

When a “mere citizen” achieves what our City Council could not or would not do (the right thing), it is apparent we have a true leader.

For decades Petalumans have suffered false promises of traffic relief, fixing our roads, and meeting our affordable housing targets (we are only 64% of our target). Yet, Petaluma is worse off than it was just four years ago. Even before COVID, the city was projected to be in the red in just a couple years.

And with COVID, now is the time for new leadership. Petaluma needs leaders of integrity who demonstrate genuine care for Petalumans rather than profits of out-of-town real estate/developer campaign contributors.

The excessive approval of market-rate development (we are 816% over target) will result in beyond-critical traffic levels (roughly 10,000 additional cars per day) and inadequate parking throughout the city, negatively impacting one of our most precious assets: our quality of life.

The myopic real estate developer-funded City Council majority must go. Healy, Kearney and Miller must be voted out and the true leaders among us voted in, such as Petaluma’s own Brian Barnacle.

Taryn Obaid

Petaluma

Defund first responders?

EDITOR: The people who are advocating that police and other first responders be defunded ought to be committed to an escape-proof facility.

I recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Two days later, I fell three times. I could not get up and my wife could not lift me. She called for help and within minutes five beefy firemen showed up, carried me down 18 stairs and whisked me to the PVH emergency room.

This episode serves to demonstrate that agencies like police and fire departments should receive the overwhelming support of taxpayers. Instead, the misguided want to replace those responders with social workers, most of whom could not have lifted me, let alone carry me down 18 stairs in a gurney.

Maybe I am antediluvian, but I cannot understand why left-wingers want to fire the people whose sole job is to protect you and me, and, while they are at it, to save lives.

I cannot thank those responders enough for their dedication and willingness to risk their lives so that mine can continue.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

Thankful for Aqus Café

EDITOR: I have been eating salad Nicoise all over the world since I had it the first time decades ago in London, later in Paris then in various parts of Italy. I love it. Here I am having it also at the Aqus Café with my friend Jean Conrad. It was as good as I have had anywhere in the world.

And what occurred to me again is how grateful I am for John Crowley. Here he does more to maintain community during these troubling times than anyone else I know in Petaluma and his café serves a salad Nicoise that’s as good as any place in the world.

We have much to be grateful for.

Dick Allen

Petaluma

Helping St. Vincent’s

EDITOR: I am a public school cheerleader, attended public schools until college, and had a career as a public school teacher and administrator. I retired as Assistant Superintendent of the Petaluma City Schools. I am presently a member of the board of trustees at Wilmar Union School District.

What difference does this make? It has to do with my belief that in addition to public schools, Catholic and other private schools have a rightful place in our society. My present and deeply felt concern is about St. Vincent’s Elementary and High Schools. For more than a century these schools have provided excellent academic and moral education to perhaps thousands of student in Petaluma.

These schools have had a powerful impact on the Petaluma community. How many of our community leaders and their children have attended these high quality schools? Now they are leaders and are present in the community.

These schools are at a point of crisis, due mostly to declining enrollment, but more than that. It appears that there are many facets to the care and concerns about the school. There are more facets than I, an observer, can comprehend.

So, here is my prayer: St. Vincent’s schools, may you weather the present problems and return to the glory of your excellent academic and moral past. May we, as a community, help St. Vincent’s schools to survive and flourish as schools that serve and respect all students and staff, regardless of their differences, with excellence, understanding and compassion.

Stephen P. Collins

Petaluma

Barnacle for council

EDITOR: I remember last time we were voting on City Council members, and I found it very difficult to find good information on the candidates beyond a couple news articles and the profiles they themselves were advertising. I hadn't been involved in any local politics, so I had no personal experience to glean from.

So, as we come up on another voting cycle, I feel very compelled to share my recent experiences with our local government.

If you read no further, please at least consider voting for Brian Barnacle for City Council. I couldn't have been more excited and hopeful when I heard that he was running.

This past year I had the great frustration of seeing our City Council in action. My experience with them (which included both things that were near and dear to me and things I saw just by being in the chamber during City Council sessions) was a blatant disregard for public opinion, common sense, and scientific data by Healy, Kearney, and Miller.

The room would be packed, standing room only, with folding chairs set up all the way down the hall outside the chambers to accommodate all the people who came to speak up on an issue. On multiple occasions I saw 98% of those people (including experts) give educated and compelling arguments one way — and those three council members would vote the other as if no one had said anything.

Unfortunately, Healy, Kearney, and Miller are heavily funded by developers who are looking for fast growth and dollar signs rather than smart growth and an enriched Petaluma. And it shows.

Over the course of this last year, I saw Brain Barnacle at the council chambers nearly every time I was there. He spoke with eloquence, mindfulness, and careful consideration. On all the issues I saw him discuss, he came well informed with a very balanced and open minded approach — and equally with a clear point of view that resonated with a deep caring for Petaluma as a town and the people who live here. He is also very forward thinking — wanting to help Petaluma build well while welcoming big issues such as climate change and sea level rises that are crucial for a riverside town this close to the coast.

Stacie Navarro

Petaluma

Enforce distancing in kids

EDITOR: I am a Petaluma resident who is doing my best to shelter in place and observe strict safety protocols when I am out of the house. Generally speaking, I think Petaluma is doing a good to great job of helping to prevent the spread of the virus. I see more and more people masked every day on my walks, and more and more cyclists wearing masks. That said, I was flabbergasted to observe the scene at the skate park this past Wednesday.

I cut through the fairgrounds parking lot to get to Sprouts and Target, so I had a good view of the action at the skate park. I saw 10 or 12 young people ranging in age from around 10 to 18, riding the ramps and having a good old time. I’m all for getting kids away from screens and out into the fresh air. The problem is, not a single child had a mask on, and they were huddled in small groups, behaving as if they hadn’t heard of the virus.

After my shock subsided, giving way to anger, I realized that I hadn’t seen a single adult. Clearly, there is no one supervising the observance of social distancing rules or mask wearing at the skate park. The Petaluma Swim Center, adjacent to the park, has instituted strict COVID-19 protocols, though I don’t know whether or not they’re being enforced.

It’s now common knowledge that children over the age of 10 (and possibly younger) spread the virus at the same rate as adults. It’s the city’s duty to hire someone to supervise these kids and make sure they are masked and social distancing while using the skate park. The majority of these children live at home with parents, siblings, and possibly grandparents, creating an exponential spiral of exposure.

Sandra Anfang

Petaluma

Police oversight

EDITOR: I applaud the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimous decision to place the Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance on the November ballot.

Effective civilian oversight of policing in the county is absolutely vital to ensuring the safety and equitable treatment of all residents in our community. Unfortunately, our local police agencies do not agree. The Sonoma County Sheriff openly opposes the move, threatening to challenge the Supervisors' decision in court. Other agencies have been silent, including Petaluma's Police Chief Ken Savano, who runs our local police force without civilian oversight.

Crimes committed by police are especially malicious, eroding trust in the very people that claim to “protect and serve” our community. Police violence disproportionately targets Black, indigenous and people of color, causing significantly greater harm in these communities.

There are several pragmatic ways Petalumans can ensure effective oversight of our police. First, support Petaluma City Council Candidates Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay, who have been leaders in pushing for strong oversight. Second, support the Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance ballot measure this November. Third, speak up at Petaluma City Council meetings to demand civilian oversight for Petaluma policing. There are a number of approaches Petaluma can take to implement local oversight.

These are simple, clear and pragmatic steps that will significantly increase the effectiveness of policing and the safety of our community. Sonoma county residents deserve policing that is responsive to community concerns and held to account for negligent acts.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

