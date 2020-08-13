Letters to the Editor

Wear a mask

EDITOR: With infections on the rise, difficulty getting rapid test results, and firefighters in quarantine, it is high time we get serious and enforce mask use in Petaluma.

While a good percent of people are doing the right thing, it is frustrating to see so many people using Petaluma trails and parks without masks. Even organized children’s sports are going maskless with few adult spectators providing good role models. This puts us all at risk, especially our senior population, and will further the devastation of our economy as we start over flattening the curve.

Dale Sartor

Petaluma

Chaos everywhere

EDITOR: COVID-9 has exposed a very serious problem within our state and federal governments. Medicine is part science, part experience, and part art. No doctor is empowered to force a patient to do anything against a patient’s wishes.

A career in public health has been and continues to be purely administrative. For good reason, public health officials possess no extraordinary powers over the general public not held by practicing doctors. When COVID-19 hit, our public health system was completely unprepared. Why? Because it is a government bureaucracy subject only to government civil service regulations, had virtually no operational medical functions, and skin tight budgets.

They had become organizations for people with paper degrees. Those administrators have been offering medical advice to governments which promptly turned the advice in to “orders.” And thus, the initial chaos.

The chaos worsened thanks to media persons possessing near total lack of comprehension of things scientific. Seriously, TV anchors are chosen to read teleprompters and fill in any gaps with a smokescreen of words. Some cannot even calculate a percent let alone understand linear vs. logarithmic graphs. And the teleprompter script writers have been hog tied by “content managers” who in turn were under strict executive orders to manipulate the messages for reasons other than to present fact. And this has been the intellectual diet of the American public.

Is there any wonder the American public is as ignorant of COVID-19 today as when it first started? Meanwhile tidbits are dribbling out of the alt-media, a media that understands things medical, tells us that COVID-19 data shows it is serious only for people with certain medical and age conditions. Meanwhile, you and I are being left swinging in the wind with no income and a government that spends future tax revenues on an “emergency” with no idea of the effectiveness and most likely spending to achieve only political objectives. It has become chaos everywhere.

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Pocekay for City Council

EDITOR: Your editorial “Developments in local developments” (July 30) says “Petaluma is doing its part” in grappling with the Bay Area’s housing shortage. But are we doing our part in grappling with the affordable housing shortage?

For the 2015-2023 cycle, Petaluma’s share of the “Regional Housing Needs” is 745 units. Each city’s share of the regional housing needs is broken down into four categories based on affordability.

Of those 745 units, 199 must be affordable by those with “very low” incomes. As of the end of 2019, Petaluma has permitted nine of these, or 5% of the required number. Another 103 units must be affordable by people with “low” incomes. Petaluma has permitted 22 of these, or 21% of the required number.

Even in the third category, homes affordable by those with “moderate” incomes (81% to 120% of area median income), Petaluma is behind, having permitted only 99 of the required 121 units (82%).

It's not that Petaluma hasn’t been permitting units; in fact, with 925 units permitted, we far exceed the 745 required. Unfortunately, our permits have been mainly in the fourth category, housing affordable by those with “above moderate” incomes: 795 units, a whopping 247% of the required 322.

Dennis Pocekay, who’s running for Petaluma City Council, will do everything he can to address the housing needs of everyone in Petaluma, not just those with “above moderate” incomes. Please vote for Dennis for City Council.

John Johnson

Petaluma

Further clarifying history

EDITOR: I just read a letter to the editor from John Sheehy entitled “Clarifying History” about an article titled “Digging Beneath the Surface.” In it Mr. Sheehy says that the article identifies the “impetus for” Petaluma’s Anti-Chinese League meeting was linked to accusations related to an opium den, gambling lair and the arson of San Jose’s Chinatown.

The article does not say anything about the “impetus for the meeting.” And that is totally beside the point. There was an organization that was called the Anti-Chinese League, led by leaders of the community and they met (weekly) to discuss how to remove Chinese people from their homes and places of business.