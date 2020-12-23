Letters to the Editor, Dec. 24

Let’s be climate leaders

EDITOR: Let’s be a leader in climate solutions, Petaluma. I want to thank our community, commissioners and city staff for developing important documents that can guide us in this direction as part of our Climate Action Commission. These documents are the Climate Emergency Framework and a list of 16 no-regret actions the City Council can take immediately to start working on climate.

Let’s be a leader in smart development, Petaluma. As a student at Casa Grande High School, I remember being shocked, impressed and proud when I learned we were among the first cities to enact an urban growth boundary. I had no idea my humble town was such a leader in this field. This was also around the same time that our city approved a state-of-the art water treatment plant, complete with an energy-saving green roof and public walking trails at Ellis Creek. Again, I was impressed by Petaluma’s leadership in sustainable development. Ellis Creek is now one of my family’s favorite places to relax and connect with nature.

Let’s create a future Petaluma families can take pride in and benefit from. We must take climate action now. To our new City Council, I ask that you please lead us in this direction by:

1)Amending and adopting both of these resolutions in January

2)Adopting the Climate Emergency Framework (including 2030 as the target date for carbon neutrality)

3)Taking immediate actions to decarbonize city operations and finances (as was laid out in the immediate actions).

The documents developed by our Climate Action Commission are inspiring and make me, once again, proud to be a Petaluman. Everyone, please take a look at these drafts online (cityofpetaluma.org/meetings) and see for yourselves what an opportunity we have to shape our city’s future wisely, inclusively and sustainably.

Audrey Fry

Petaluma

Thank you, John Crowley

EDITOR: While sheltering-in-place has been isolating and difficult, there are good things that have come to us through thoughtful and inventive people like John Crowley, part-owner of Aqus Cafe. Because of John, a group of us began meeting online back in April. The group has shrunk over time, but there are seven of us who continue to meet via Zoom a minimum of three times a week. Over the past eight months, we seven have grown close and have shared many stories — funny, tragic, inspiring, thought-provoking — as well as shared book recommendations, ideas for celebrations, recipes, thoughts on the election and ways to maintain sanity during the pandemic. We are committed to maintaining our friendships once COVID is harnessed and we can live our lives outside of our bubbles.

Were it not for John Crowley opening his virtual home and inviting us in, we would not have the new friendships we have today. John is a leader, a warm light that pulls people toward him leaving only goodness behind. Thank you John and Aqus for knowing what community is really about and for giving us the hidden gift of COVID — new friendships.

Julie Sherman

Petaluma, CA

Loss of property tax from cell tower

EDITOR: The proposed 16-antenna major cell tower on top of the Petaluma Creamery will cause a loss of property values for thousands of people near the Petaluma Creamery. This will cause the

City of Petaluma and its residents to lose millions of dollars each year now and for generations to come.

Local real estate brokers and agents have been writing letters to let everyone know there will be a significant loss of property value and lack of buyers to buy homes in the area around the Petaluma Creamery. These professionals are stating real evidence of this fact happening.

According to local brokers, agents, many studies that are published show that there is a loss of up to 20% on property values to these houses near cell towers and facilities. All of the residents who live here are now put in a situation where their lives and livelihoods are being changed and they have no choice with this issue. Homeowners are required to disclose that they live near a cell tower when they go to sell their houses.

This would mean a loss to current Petaluma residents, potential new business and progress for this city. Every house that sells for below what it is actually worth due to being near a cell tower will also mean that the city loses this property tax money. At a time when our city's budget is already experiencing cuts, imagine what this will do to a budget when the city is losing out on these incoming funds each year for generations to come. The City of Petaluma needs to put this tower/facility elsewhere in a more appropriate site that will not cause loss of property values.