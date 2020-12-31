Letters to the editor, Dec. 31 edition

Save the Archives

EDITOR: Thanks to Carol Eber for her Dec. 17 letter to the editor informing readers about the value of the Sonoma County Archive and the threats to its continued existence. As mentioned, the Glass and Nuns fires came within a few hundred feet of the 3,500-square-foot building that houses much of Sonoma County's history.

Although not fully inventoried, we know that the Archive contains county records dating back to the 1840s in addition to a wealth of Petaluma-specific materials, including over 50 volumes of criminal and civil proceedings and arrest records from the time when Petaluma had its own justice court, architectural drawings by Brainerd Jones related to several south county schools and organizational histories such as those associated the St. Anthony’s Farm Auxiliary, Dairyman’s Coast Bank and the Petaluma Cooperative Creamery.

The Sonoma County Library is the steward of this incredible resource that desperately needs a new home, improved management and better public access. Now is the time to speak up as the Library Commission develops its 2021-22 budget priorities and launches a strategic planning process. Send your comments to the Sonoma County Library Commission by email to commissioncomments@sonomalibrary.org so that they may be read into the record during their Jan. 4 meeting. To learn more about the role of Library Commssion, its meeting schedules, etc. go to sonomalibrary.org/about/library-commission.

Katherine J. Rinehart, Historian

Petaluma

3,000 pounds of food delivered

EDITOR: Petaluma Kiwanis wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting our recent holiday food drive. On Saturday, Dec. 19, shoppers at Safeway South McDowell donated close to 3,000 pounds of turkeys, hams, canned goods and other staples to feed hungry families and seniors in the community.

Salvation Army provided distribution services and we thank Maj. Mitham Clement for his leadership. We also wish to express our thanks to Safeway store manager Justin Stewart, for allowing us to host the drive at his store again this year.

In addition to the food drive, we partnered with Salvation Army on another of our club’s most cherished holiday service projects – an annual bike give-away program for children of low-income families. Kiwanis members made individual donations to help purchase over 60 bikes this year.

Both of these projects are holiday service traditions for our club and even during a pandemic, allowed us to safely serve those in need in our community.

Kiwanis Petaluma wishes everyone health and happiness in the New Year!

Francesca Smith

Boardmember, Petaluma Kiwanis Club

Reopen restaurants

EDITOR: Holiday traveling, parties and get-togethers cause COVID spikes, not outdoor restaurants, wineries, breweries, etc. These folks were going all out to maintain safe conditions, following safeguards and guidelines. These new closures are killing the top industry in Sonoma County: hospitality. Reopen them now with a provision of no more than six persons per group.

Doug Sullivan

Petaluma

‘City does not care’

This is in response to Christine Sheeter's letter on Dec.10, regarding traffic control. We were saddened to hear that someone could disregard the killing of the family pet and not even stop. But it does show how little regard for anyone else some people have.

We live on Mountain View Ave and are facing the same traffic issues that other neighborhoods are dealing with. We also have sent letters, petitions, requested traffic studies and sent e-mails begging for help but like your neighborhood has found out, the city does not care. They have designated our street a connector so there is nothing they will do even though the city has caused this problem but chose to not protect our streets.

Our neighborhood also has a large numbers of people who bike, jog and walk with children and pets and I worry that we are all at risk. I have even offered to buy the stop signs if the city is so broke but again, no help. The city will not put in speed humps or other speed controls as they say it would hamper emergency vehicles, but I would like to know how they manage Maria Drive with the big dips in that street. We have also be told that there have to be documented accidents and/or fatalities before they would do anything. I find this appalling and am wondering if any of our city officials are willing to sacrifice one of their family members so that we can get some speed control.

Lori Chiodo

Petaluma