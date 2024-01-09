Community Matters: Local elections make democracy work

Early next month, Sonoma County voters will receive ballot materials for California’s March 5 presidential primary election. The ballot includes a leading candidate and former U.S. president facing scores of state and federal felony charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, withholding classified documents in Florida, interfering in a state election in Georgia and making illegal hush money payments to a porn star in New York.

Never in American history has a president or former president faced a single criminal indictment, let alone 121.

And never, until 2020, has a presidential candidate refused to accept the results of a free and fair election or repeatedly lied about the legitimacy of the U.S. electoral process.

Despite this – and having publicly called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution following his loss in 2020, promising to weaponize the Justice Department to target political rivals, and suggesting that the nation’s top military general be executed – a large majority of registered Republican voters in America today want to see Donald Trump back in the White House.

Whether that happens will depend on how Americans vote this year.

Locally, voters here will also help decide who will replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the Senate. Front-runners include Democratic Congressional Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, as well as Republican candidate and former Major League Baseball slugger Steve Garvey.

Congressman Jared Huffman, who’s represented Petaluma-area residents in Washington since 2013, and before that as a state assemblyman in Sacramento, is running for a seventh term against four challengers in March, among them leading Republican candidate Chris Coulombe, a Sonoma County native and retired Army captain who operates a cannabis distribution company.

Democratic State Assemblyman Damon Connolly, who is seeking reelection since becoming Sacramento’s voice for Marin and Southern Sonoma County voters in 2022, is facing two Republican challengers, Eryn Cervantes, a correctional counselor at San Quentin Prison, and Andy Podshadley, a Novato winery owner.

The nonpartisan nature of California’s primary election means that the top two vote-getters in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and State Assembly races will face off in the General Election on Nov. 5.

Petaluma’s state senator, Mike McGuire, is not currently up for reelection but will be sworn in as president of the State Senate next month, putting him in a powerful position to affect proposed legislation that could benefit his local constituents.

County Supervisor David Rabbitt is currently serving his fourth four-year term and will be eligible for reelection in 2026.

To learn more about the upcoming primary election, I spoke with Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters who won election in 2018 and is charged with ensuring that all eligible citizens can participate in the democratic process by voting in free, fair and accurate elections.

Proto and I discussed the upcoming ballot and how local voters will help decide a state proposition which would overhaul California’s mental health system by creating a $6.4-billion bond to provide 10,000 new behavioral-health beds and redirect existing tax funding to expand substance abuse and mental health services. The measure was placed on the ballot by the State Legislature with rare bipartisan support.

Also in March, county voters will be asked to approve a half-cent sales tax measure to raise an estimated $60 million annually “to enhance local fire prevention, protection, emergency paramedic services and disaster response.”

In the Petaluma City Schools joint district, voters will be asked to approve a $178 combined annual parcel tax ($89 for the elementary school district and $89 for the high school/junior high school district) for eight years “to attract and retain excellent teachers, enhance math, science, engineering, technology and reading/writing programs, and maintain smaller class sizes.”

The school tax measures require a two-thirds majority to pass. But because no official ballot arguments in opposition were submitted and because support for schools has traditionally been strong in Petaluma, each has a reasonably good chance for passage.

Government works best when voters are well informed and engaged in the democratic process, says Proto, noting that registered voters should expect to see their ballots arrive in the mail in about four weeks containing statements by the various candidates and full text and analyses of the ballot measures.

Proto advises voters to use the ballot information as well as “reliable” news reports in preparing to vote. Misinformation, often promulgated on social media platforms, is a continuing problem, she says.

In October 2020, Proto was featured in a New York Times article, “‘Tsunamis of Misinformation’ Overwhelm Local Election Officials,” which chronicled how her 15 full-time staff members and handful of temporary election workers were forced to deal with people calling in about myriad rumors and conspiracy theories. One day that month, Proto’s office received 1,200 calls, most related to distortions over whether certain ballot drop boxes were real or fake.

Things only got worse when a conservative media personality posted photos on Twitter of local ballot envelopes sitting in a dumpster, prompting people to claim that votes for Republicans were being tossed. In fact, the envelopes were from the 2018 election and were being recycled after being stored for the requisite two years.

Despite claims to the contrary from Donald Trump and some of his followers, the vote-by-mail process here in Sonoma County and elsewhere in America works quite effectively.

Still, says Proto, “We’ve seen more threats to people in our office,” apparently coming from those immersed in election conspiracy paranoia who have lost all confidence in the electoral process.

For the record, there is nothing to suggest that Proto and her team are not performing their jobs quite capably, any more than there is evidence to show that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.” That said, there are many millions of Americans today who believe otherwise. Just look at the videos of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

In this tense climate, we should not take voting in the 2024 elections for granted. Indeed, voting may be all that guards us from watching our fragile democracy dissolve into authoritarianism.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.