The savagery of Israel’s retaliation on Gaza for the horrific attack of Oct. 7 has roused student protests that are not unlike the unrest I was part of in the ’60s. At Berkeley, our indignation was about a related issue, racism, and it rolled over into an even more related one: the Vietnam War.

It is now known that despite protestations to the contrary (both presidents Nixon and Bush claim they were unmoved) student protests did stop the escalation in Cambodia and ultimately the war in Vietnam itself.

Could it happen here? I think it could.

For one thing, the students are by and large more sophisticated than we were when we stood on the steps of Sproul Hall urging huge crowds to shut down the University until they let us organize on campus. Our rallying cry was “free speech,” but our real issue was racism – the Civil Rights moment was happening down south – so our demands were just, but a bit off the mark. In fact, we were really rebelling against the suffocating conformity of the 1950s, as became clearer in some of the upheavals to follow.

Students today are calling for divestment from entities that do business in Israel, which is more to the point. The U.S.’s unstinting military and diplomatic support of the Israeli state, which I as a Jewish person do not at all appreciate, is of course the larger framework for those investments. It’s this larger issue that I want to address, and which I would encourage the students to address, if not right now then when the current uprisings have run their course.

A colleague at Yale told us that students and some faculty are calling for withdrawing Yale’s investments from Israel and putting them instead into the community. Voicing a positive alternative is again a growth in sophistication compared to our raw anger. But I would even urge them to go a step further: Put the freed-up investments into the challenging task of building a world of stable peace.

That goes not just for Yale, of course, but all the 90-plus campuses that are experiencing encampments. We have learned a lot about the dynamics of peace since the ‘60s. and built some forward-looking institutions to sustain it. When my colleagues and I at Berkeley started the Peace and Conflict Studies Program it was one of the first in the nation. Today there are over 90. Some 60 organizations are doing what’s called civilian-based defense around the world today, where teams trained in nonviolence go into a conflict area to protect civilian life and defuse the mystique of conflict with the mere presence of a third party, and momentum is building to put such peace teams on the ground in Israel-Palestine as we speak.

When Gandhi heard about the atomic bombing of Japan he sighed that people just might be so repelled now that they would turn away from violence. The very savagery of the present war might have that effect. If it does, at least that silver lining would emerge from a very dark episode.

The tensions between students and campus administrations are really a distraction, and some important studies have shown that the most effective ways parties in conflict can be brought together are around a common goal. If students, faculty, and administrators came together around the goal of peace research and development it would not only relieve the turmoil on their campuses but advance what is, after all, the purpose of education: human progress.

Michael Nagler is professor emeritus of Peace and Conflict Studies at UC Berkeley and co-founder of the Metta Center for Nonviolence, based in Petaluma.