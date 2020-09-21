Nurses not backing hospital sale

The possible sale of your community hospital is not something you should take lightly. Petaluma Valley Hospital is a valuable resource and safety net for all of us. Once sold, any control over it’s future, now in the hands of the Petaluma Health Care District Board’s hands, is gone.

Who it is sold to, what motivates their business decisions and what their long range plans are for the vital services PVH offers and will offer into the future is crucial information to have as a voter prior to the decision on whether or not to vote yes or no on the sale of PVH.

To be clear, a “No” vote on Measure CC does not mean the hospital will close. It would mean that the PHCD Board would again need to start looking for an another operator for PVH. Providence has committed to another 2½ years of operating PVH past the vote if the vote is indeed a “No”.

That is a good amount of time for the PHCD Board to earnestly search (this time Providence St. Joseph would not be over-shadowing the process) and secure another operator and or owner who would commit to helping PVH live up to it’s potential and meet your expectations.

Please understand that working as a nurse, under Providence St. Joseph in PVH has been extremely rough for your bedside caregivers for a long time now and at this point, the thought of selling our cherished hospital to them, without any shared vision or written commitments on their part, to make the seriously needed changes to our work environment that would keep us and our patients safe, as well as keep the services our community has said are vital, seems like a very bad idea indeed.

From our perspective there are some things Providence St. Joseph needs to do to show they are serious in helping PVH live up to it’s potential, providing Petaluma with the hospital it expects and deserves for many years to come and we would not recommend you consider selling our hospital to Providence until you see these things happen.

1. Up the commitment to OB/GYN services.

A five-year commitment is a dangerous move for that unit. Did you know that our OB unit was recently rated one of the top places in the nation to have a baby? Our OB/GYN nurses and medical staff offer amazing care and losing this precious resource and gem would be such a disservice. Our community and our own PHCD Board has said time and time again how important retaining OB services in our local hospital is to the community. We should not settle for less.

2. Settle the nurse’s contract prior to the vote, agreeing to the language we need in there to keep you safe and allow us to become competitive again with other local hospitals which in turn will attract and retain good staff. We desperately need this.

We are known throughout the area for our extremely low wages and the rough working environment that those wages have helped create. Our nurse turnover rate is off the charts. You deserve a hospital where nurses seek coming here and more importantly, nurses stay. Solid team work takes time to develop and the best teams are stable and work towards long range goals creating a very safe environment for everyone. It is time to turn over a new leaf.

3. Share the details of the sale offer with the community. We all have a right and must insist on seeing exactly what Providence St. Joseph is offering the voters of Petaluma in exchange for their hospital. You wouldn’t buy a car without knowing what you were buying. We shouldn’t sell our hospital without knowing exactly what this potential owner plans to do with it.

PVH nurses want an employer we can be proud of. We want an employer that listens to it’s employees and sees us all as a valuable part of a team, whose main goal is to provide the safest and best care possible for the patients of PVH.

PVH nurses are your front line advocates and we are the best gauge on whether or not Providence St. Joseph is making an offer that will keep you safe if ever you needed care at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Check out our website, snponline.net if you haven’t already. We currently have a big red thumbs down related to this deal, but we will move that thumb upright and green if we see the changes outlined above. Please don’t vote “Yes” on Measure CC until your PVH nurses say it is safe to do so. Your life may depend on it.

(Jim Goerlich is president of Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership.)