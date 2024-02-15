We sadly saw the closure of Petaluma Valley Hospital’s Family Birthing Center in May 2023. We know the loss of this essential resource came as a shock to the many families in our community who relied on these services and the dedicated healthcare professionals committed to serving that unit.

Providence, before acquiring the hospital, had signed a purchase agreement – which was approved by the community – that required them to keep the Birthing Center open for a minimum of five years, until Dec. 31, 2025. While the Healthy Petaluma District Board unanimously voted to decline Providence’s request to permanently close the Family Birthing Center, the closure proceeded, nonetheless. Today the unit remains temporarily closed.

Since the time the Birthing Center shut its doors, Providence has acknowledged their mistake in closing it prematurely. While there were very real challenges to anesthesia and obstetrical coverage for both Petaluma Valley Hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Providence should have engaged in the proactive collaborative process outlined in the purchase agreement to meet and confer regarding challenges in maintaining the delivery of services at PVH to help ensure we did right by the community.

Since the closure of the Family Birthing Center, Healthy Petaluma has been working with Providence leadership to find a solution that would allow Providence to reopen it.

At our Jan. 23 Special Board Meeting, Providence leadership reported to the Healthy Petaluma District Board and the community that it would, indeed, be possible to reopen the Birthing Center. However, due to recruitment challenges and a host of operational issues that need to be addressed, reopening would take at least six months, and the service model employed once reopened would be markedly different than the model that existed before its closure.

Projected birth rates are low, posing a challenge for recruiting and retaining staff. Providence will honor its commitment to sustain the unit for the total five-year term mandated in the purchase agreement but would still retain the right to close the unit once the commitment had been met in roughly three years.

As part of its report at the Jan. 23 meeting, Providence asked our board to consider alternatives to reopening the Family Birthing Center based on what the community has identified as areas of critical need through both the Community Needs Assessment and the board’s listening sessions. In short, Providence could make investments in other needed services, such as behavioral health, an urgent care center, and outpatient women’s health services, to counterbalance the impact of closing the Birthing Center.

Our board has asked Providence to prepare and formally deliver more comprehensive plans about the scope and scale of specific services these alternatives might provide and how the community can benefit from them. Providence has also asked the board to consider and propose alternatives to reopening the Birthing Center.

It is critically important to Healthy Petaluma that any consideration of the Birthing Center or alternatives best serve the community. As such, we need and value your input. We invite all community members who utilize and need our healthcare services to join us at our upcoming board meetings (either in-person or by Zoom) to hear the discussion about the Family Birthing Center and proposed alternatives. There is also an opportunity to submit comments in writing to be heard at these meetings.

Meetings are every third Wednesday, and community members are welcome to give public comment. Please join us at our Regular District Board Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21 or Wednesday, March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1425 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite #100. Board meeting agendas, links to join virtually, and contact information for sending written comments can be found at healthypetaluma.org/meetings.

Please join us and provide meaningful information that will assist the board in making a decision that best serves the community.

Ramona Faith is CEO of Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation, formerly the Petaluma Health Care District.