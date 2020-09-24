Opinion: Corona Station lawsuit bad for Petaluma

I write regarding the expensive lawsuit brought against the City of Petaluma by lead plaintiff and city council candidate Brian Barnacle. Once one reads the court filings, it becomes clear that a primary goal of Mr. Barnacle’s unfortunate lawsuit is to prevent the City’s long-sought second SMART station at Corona Road from being built. And that’s too bad because Corona is by far the best available site for our second SMART station for east side residents.

But I write to comment on two other aspects of Barnacle’s lawsuit.

First, the Barnacle lawsuit will probably blow up a complex agreement that was going to provide critically needed affordable housing in Petaluma. It was going to provide 11 permanently affordable apartments at the downtown SMART site. It was also going to provide another 50 permanently affordable apartments on Petaluma Boulevard South to be developed by Burbank Housing, a local nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing.

And it was also going provide another 17 permanently affordable ownership homes, through the Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County, at Corona Road. The Housing Land Trust model allows teachers, nurses and others to purchase homes in Petaluma that would otherwise be unaffordable to them.

But now this affordable housing for 78 local families is very much at risk, all because of Brian Barnacle’s lawsuit, and there is great uncertainty as to what, if anything, will emerge in its aftermath, or when that might ever happen. Affordable housing units are very expensive and difficult to achieve, so this is a real loss.

Barnacle claims he supports creating affordable housing, but actions in this case speak far louder than words.

Second, Barnacle is being represented in his lawsuit by an expensive San Francisco financial district law firm. Based on the Court filings to date, these fancy lawyers have certainly racked up over $10,000 in legal fees. Is Barnacle paying for that? Apparently not, and here’s the thing: Barnacle refuses to disclose who his secret financial backer is. In fact, Barnacle even claims he can’t say who is paying for his lawsuit because he signed a non-disclosure agreement.

People only prepare one of those when there’s something they really want to hide. Donald Trump had a non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels, and for good reason. So, who is Barnacle’s secret benefactor, and why does he or she want their identity kept from the public? We can only guess, but there’s probably a good reason. And almost certainly, they aren’t funding the lawsuit out of any altruistic motivation.

If Barnacle were to be elected, his non-disclosure agreement would itself then be subject to disclosure pursuant to a Public Records Act request. Wouldn’t it be better if voters could see it before the election?

(Jeff Mayne moved to Petaluma in 1982 to raise a family and has been self-employed in the real estate finance industry for 33 years.)