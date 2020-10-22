Opinion: Measure CC ensures quality local healthcare

“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” These words of Coretta Scott King perfectly reflect my experience working in health care in Sonoma County for the past 12 years.

From medical professionals and support staff, to caregivers and first responders — especially during the challenges presented by wildfires and the pandemic — I have witnessed the best of our community’s compassion as we work together to ensure patients have continued access to the highest quality of care.

It is with this pride in our community that I am pleased to be part of the effort that will keep the doors of our two valued community hospitals open for the long term. As the financial strain experienced by many community hospitals threatened access to acute and emergency hospital services in Sonoma County, the health care districts governing Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital recently approved the sale of their publicly owned hospitals to NorCal HealthConnect. On Nov. 3, final approval of the sale of the hospitals will go before area voters as Measure CC in Petaluma and Measure BB in Healdsburg, Windsor, Geyserville and Cloverdale.

NorCal HealthConnect is a secular (non-religious) affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health. Petaluma Valley Hospital has been operated by a subsidiary of PSJH for more than 20 years and has been recognized for its award-winning care.

As chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Health Northern California, I am proud of the 23-year partnership our organization has built with Petaluma Valley Hospital and how we collaborate with and support area hospitals in their time of need. In my new role as chief executive of NorCal HealthConnect, I look forward to continuing to bring the best in care to local residents and to growing and deepening bonds in our community.

NorCal HealthConnect is committed to ensuring Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital can remain open 24/7 and continue to provide the highest quality of care to all residents, regardless of their ability to pay. And through tens of millions in new investments, we are dedicated to making significant improvements to both hospitals, including seismic retrofitting, new equipment and services, and a patient-friendly electronic records system.

Importantly, the sale will allow us to preserve jobs and services at both hospitals, keep emergency departments open to help save lives when minutes count, invest in the community, and continue to have a positive economic impact in northern and southern Sonoma County, all without raising taxes.

NorCal HealthConnect will also ensure that local communities continue to have their voices heard. Following the sale, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital will each have a board with community representation. Additionally, both the Petaluma Health Care District and the North Sonoma County Healthcare District will remain intact, continuing to work with the community toward a healthier Sonoma County.

Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital have been at the heart of their communities for decades. Lives have been saved, and comfort and care has been given to countless patients and their families by dedicated health care professionals committed to improving the health and lives of their fellow residents.

The hospitals have also provided hundreds of jobs and supported their local economies in good times and bad. With the purchase of these hospitals, NorCal HealthConnect is committed to continuing and building upon the successes of both hospitals to ensure quality, local health care for generations to come.

(Kevin Klockenga is Chief Executive of NorCal HealthConnect.)