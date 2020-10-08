Opinion: No on Measure U, a ‘forever tax’

Measure U is a forever tax and part of a disturbing trend. Petaluma, along with Sonoma, Cotati, Healdsburg, and Cloverdale, have all placed tax measures on the November ballot that, if approved, become permanent.

Forever taxes not only deny voters the future opportunity to review the tax and decide for themselves if it should be continued or not, they also eliminate voters’ ability to hold elected officials accountable for their spending decisions. Think twice before voting for a forever tax. It may very well be the last chance you get.

Elected officials and their allied tax proponents in all five cities are in sync arguing that these taxes are necessary to maintain or improve existing service levels. It doesn’t matter what city you’re in, they all say the same thing. What they do not tell you, however, is that you are being asked to surrender your right and the rights of future generations to ever review these measures again.

At least in the other four cities, officials can point to an existing tax being renewed and claim they have managed taxpayer resources well therefore attempting to justify tax permanency. Petaluma officials can make no such claim.

Measure U is a brand new tax with no track record. Even under the best of circumstances, a trial run is appropriate for voters and officials alike to evaluate the effectiveness of the tax and how well it is applied.

Proponents of Measure U will respond that contrary to my argument above, the tax can be repealed by voters. Indeed, the ballot language says the tax remains in effect until ended by voters. That deceptively simple passage belies, however, the near impossibility of voters actually doing so, something proponents hope you overlook.

Should voters later choose to repeal the tax, they face a daunting legal and political process beyond the resources of most. First, you need to organize an army of volunteers or, more likely, hire paid professional signature gatherers, who will spend weeks camped out in front of grocery stores and the post office cajoling passersby for the thousands of signatures required. You will hire attorneys to draft the necessary notices and ballot language and you will likely need an expensive political consultant to guide you through the process. Finally, you need to run a campaign in support of your measure.

All of this would of course be unnecessary if our city council had simply included a 10-year expiration clause. So why didn’t they? In a word, convenience.

If voters are going to review an existing tax measure, council members find themselves inconvenienced by the need to explain why the tax should be renewed. They find it inconvenient to justify another 10-year renewal.

In the case of a forever tax like Measure U, however, no such explanations or justifications are required. Indeed, forever taxes eliminate accountability and transparency since council members will never need to explain their actions. How convenient.

Proponents will also tell you that your moneys are protected because a citizens oversight committee will be implemented. Oversight committees are common to many tax measures and as anyone who has ever served on one of these committees will confirm, they are meaningless.

These committees create the illusion of oversight when in fact there is none. The committees have no power or authority. They need not be and indeed are not consulted prior to the making of any spending decisions and they have no veto power or any other authority to halt or alter any spending decisions made by the council.

Forever taxes free up city council members to spend your tax dollars unencumbered by any need to justify their spending decisions. That council members could have put a 10-year expiration period in the measure, but chose not to, pretty much tells you all you need to know.

Don’t surrender your rights without a fight. Say No to forever taxes. Say No to Measure U.

(Dan Drummond is the executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association.)