Opinion: Real issues raised in SVHS critique

In all our criticism of St. Vincent de Paul High School and its administration’s handling of current events, two things have remained true: our efforts have remained transparent — our public letters were identical to those we sent to the school; and never have our criticisms of administrative decisions resulted in personal attacks — that isn’t how progress is made.

We acknowledged the importance of having difficult conversations at a place of education to instill the values of critical self-reflection in its students. We committed ourselves to exposing injustices with the belief that our community would naturally pursue change when such information became available to them. Unfortunately, the SVHS administration hasn’t committed itself to the same values in this conversation.

The public response to our letter differed substantially from the private response we received. This private communication was, at best, disrespectful, not just to the letter writers, but to all those in our community who think that the questions we are raising are important.

We were accused of presenting a “false narrative,” and told we “did not bother to find out” the relevant facts. In reality, the administration has refused to provide facts that dispel our concerns, or even respond to numerous attempts to discuss these topics.

They also claim simultaneously that they’re “forbidden by law to discuss personnel matters” and that we’re “culpable” for not bothering to “verify our public statements” about the employment controversy we raised. Their argument is that the relevant facts are behind legal lock and key, and also that us not knowing them before raising the issue is an indication of malice.

Their justification for dismissing our concerns comes in a telling line left out of the public response: “It is already apparent to many that the lack of curiosity and political predisposition of your signatories have been engaged not in the pursuit of justice, but merely exploited by you and others as unwitting pawns.” Apparently, the administration thinks of its community members as “credulous” pawns who lack curiosity. With a school as small as SVHS, this is a significant portion of the community to ostracize.

The administration’s notion of who are valid members of the SVHS community is dangerously narrow. Evidently, expressing belief in the fallibility of the school is grounds for exclusion. We saw that when two Black employees who offered their thoughts on racial insensitivity at SVHS were terminated without ever being involved in a discussion about those problems, independent of their grounds for termination. The inability to even attempt an apology for how the situation was handled, when so many community members found it objectionable, shows the same lack of respect for alternative viewpoints that has become so pervasive at SVHS.

This dismissal of dissent is most salient in the administration’s response to calls for racial justice. They are clearly proud of the diversity statistics that the school has recently accumulated, as we should be. Inviting a more diverse student body is an admirable goal.

What these statistics are not, however, is a reason to stop working. The hiring of a Black faculty member doesn’t absolve an institution of its responsibility to offer an environment that facilitates her best work. The refusal of the administration to even dignify their Black faculty members’ attempts to educate them about problems in the school with a response is far more telling than the demographics of the incoming class.

Of course we can’t know every fact about the school’s decisions, which is precisely why our demands centered around transparency, simply being honest with the SVHS community about the decisions that were made. When the request for transparency sparks such backlash, it undoubtedly raises concerns about what is being withheld.

In the private letter, the administration referenced future “lawsuits that may follow,” where “facts damaging to your position and reputation will come out.” That the administration suggests pursuing this is remarkable. Whether this is to be interpreted as a thinly veiled threat, the notion that the reputations of community members, who are simply asking for the school to explain itself, are at stake is a disturbing choice of words, all the more disturbing that it was sent only privately.

The letter also accuses the authors of “feigning to appreciate” their SVHS education “when it serves you,” implying we seek some personal gain. What possible personal gain exists for the signatories? As alumni, students, and parents, we benefit only from seeing a strengthened SVHS community that instills the values we all share.

The objection that our actions are “overtly political” is equally problematic. Neither the health and safety of our students and teachers, nor the challenges of racial justice and building a diverse community, should be considered political issues. Overt political endorsements, however, are inappropriate for any leader of a religious and educational institution.

Our argument is simply that the school can do better, and must learn to listen. Racial biases operate at an institutional level, in insidious ways, creeping below the surface until brought to light. The measure of an institution is not whether or not those biases exist, for they exist everywhere; it is how it chooses to respond to them when they are, inevitably, exposed.

So far, what we have seen in response is denial and aggression. But this community deserves honesty, transparency, reflexiveness, and a reaffirmation of commitment to the values we share. Those values are what binds our movement together – not ignorance or politics, but the values that were instilled in us by our community and the values we hope to instill in our students going forward.

(Josh Martin and Aidan Lynch are alumni of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma.)