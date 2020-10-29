Opinion: The power of women voters

As Election Day approaches, both political parties are jockeying for a constituency that may determine the outcome, especially in swing states — women voters. It was the same in 1912, the first year California women had the right to vote in a presidential election.

Then, as today, American politics were fractured, not only by polarization between the two major parties, but by divisions within them. The main election issue was that the economy had run amok with corporate monopolies protected by high tariffs. The cost of living was high, the gap between rich and poor was widening, jobs were being eliminated by new technologies, immigrants were streaming into the country, and Jim Crow was rampant.

In Petaluma, William Boyd, a leader of the local Socialist Party who worked at the Nolen-Earle Shoe Factory, was gaining support from middle class voters by calling for reforms that returned power to the people, including enacting a minimum wage scale, banning child labor, adopting the ballot initiative, imposing federal management of the banking system, and federal inspections of workshops, factories, and food producers. As models of socialism, he cited public schools, highways, and the postal service.

In 1911, Boyd quit the shoe factory to launch a newspaper for socialists called the Pacific Leader. The Leader was printed by a fellow socialist, Anna Morrison Reed, whose print shop on Martha Street beside Penry Park also printed her Sonoma County Independent newspaper and Northern Crown literary magazine. A well-known poet and journalist, Reed canvassed California in 1911 on behalf of the Equal Suffrage Association for the state’s suffrage amendment, which passed by a narrow margin of 50.7%.

Anti-suffragists claimed the amendment would have little impact on the 1912 election, as the majority of women were not interested in politics, then a dirty business of men in smoke-filled back rooms, and certainly no place for a lady, definitely not one uneducated in political matters.

Boyd set out to help change that by hosting women speakers at the Petaluma Woman’s Club to school women on the different parties and their platforms. He also traveled throughout Sonoma and Marin counties, lecturing on the need for “humanitarian measures” such as compassion for the poor, prohibition of child labor, higher wages and lower hours for women workers, “white slavery” or prostitution, and protection of the home against sickness, irregular employment, and old age through adoption of a social insurance.

Recent passage of suffrage amendments in California and Washington state increased the number of states in which women could vote to six. That meant 1.3 million women of voting age were now eligible to participate in a national election that would ultimately draw 15 million voters. Initially, only the Socialists courted women, making suffrage part of their platform, and fielding a number of female candidates in state races, including governor of Washington. They were largely ignored by Republicans and Democrats, for whom a woman’s place remained in the home.

That changed once Theodore Roosevelt lost the Republican nomination to William Howard Taft, and formed a third party called the Progressives. Looking to block the rising popularity of the Socialists, Roosevelt offered reforms designed to retool capitalism by restoring competition and minimizing exploitation of the working class, but not fundamentally change the economic power structure. The Democrats, then the party of states’ rights and Jim Crow, adopted a similar platform after nominating reform-minded Woodrow Wilson. Neither party had any intention of letting socialism spread throughout America.

With his new Progressive Party, Roosevelt had a sudden change of heart regarding women. Embracing suffrage and adopting “social legislation” as the Progressives’ mantra, he appealed to women with many of the Socialists’ “humanitarian measures.” In places like Petaluma, where Boyd battled toe-to-toe with Progressives, the jostling resulted in drawing out more women voters, as it meant that for the first time in history, presidential candidates were treating women as important to victory.

In 1912, women nearly doubled the total number of registered Petaluma voters, making up 44% of the electorate. A similar turnout across the state helped Roosevelt win California with 41% of the vote, while the Socialist candidate Eugene Debs drew 12%, the largest percentage ever for a Socialist candidate. Nationally, Roosevelt’s Progressive Party resulted in both splitting the Republican Party and Wilson winning the election with only 42% of the vote.

From that point forward, political parties learned not to take the vote of women for granted, a lesson that will most likely be confirmed in the upcoming 2020 election.

(John Sheehy is a Petaluma historian.)