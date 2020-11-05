Opinion: Time to rethink Rainier

We Petalumans are a diverse bunch. But we all seem to agree on this one point: traffic sucks.

For all of my 30 years in Petaluma, I’ve been hearing about the Rainier crosstown connector, as if it were an elixir that would magically deliver us from our traffic woes. Like most of my fellow residents, I knew little else about Rainier.

I recently re-watched a video of the City Council Crosstown Connector Workshop that was held more than a year ago in September 2019. There has been no subsequent discussion at the council level.

Here’s what I learned from that Workshop:

Rainier has been in discussion for many decades. According to public comment from a former City Council member, Rainier is “a development project rationalized as a transportation fix.” By providing roadway access, it would facilitate development of 117 acres adjacent to the Petaluma River: 69 acres that are currently zoned Residential (615 units) and 36 acres currently zoned Commercial (975,000 square feet).

The proposed .6-mile roadway leaves Old Redwood Highway just north of the Marin Sun Farms slaughterhouse, 1.2 miles north of Washington Street. It then curves to the right, runs up and over the Petaluma River and the SMART tracks, and then runs under Highway 101 to join North McDowell Boulevard at Rainier Avenue just north of the Deer Creek Village shopping center.

According to the engineering drawings, the four traffic lanes plus bike lanes, median strips, and sidewalks result in a raised roadway over 100 feet wide flying high over the river and the SMART tracks, maintaining a 23.5-foot minimum vertical clearance above the train tracks. Breathtaking.

The Workshop highlighted several gaping holes in the logic underlying this project:

The City has invested $13 million to date, mostly to raise Highway 101. Mayor Teresa Barrett pointed out, however, that raising 101 was needed for “sight lines,” not just to allow a new roadway to pass below. City staff estimates that an additional $66.4 million will be needed to complete the project. And we know that actual road projects costs always exceed initial engineering estimates.

For context, the city has annual General Fund expenses of around $54 million, of which 70% funds the police and fire departments, and faces an uncertain fiscal future. In short, We are not flush with money.

The traffic study in the EIR suggested that Rainier would provide a modest amount of traffic relief, but failed to analyze the additional traffic that would result from new development on the newly accessible117 acres of vacant land. At this point, the promised “traffic relief” is no more than a hope based on a wish.

Up until 2020, environmental impact reports evaluated the traffic impacts of new development using a standard known as Level of Service (LOS) that was intended to keep traffic moving smoothly. As of July 2020, SB743 now requires that traffic impacts be evaluated using a standard known as Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) that is intended to reduce the amount of traffic, in keeping with the state’s climate goals.

When evaluated using VMT as the metric, the proposed residential and commercial developments in these areas will be shown to increase, not decrease, traffic.

There was mention of building near the 100-year floodplain. But floodwaters don’t respect the lines that designate the official 100-year floodplain. In the heavy rains of March of 2019, I witnessed flooding throughout most of the proposed development area.

And then there is the pesky matter of rising sea levels resulting from climate change. The 2017 California Fourth Climate Change Assessment suggests a possible 7.8 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Prudent risk assessment would look at a worst-case scenario of sea level rise combined with king tides and flooding.

How does one reconcile this massive floodplain development project with the statewide goal of “… carbon neutrality as quickly as possible and no later than 2045” that is clearly stated in our own Climate Emergency Resolution?

It’s just not possible. To me, Rainier is a dinosaur project that has no place in a resilient, carbon-neutral Petaluma. Even if we could somehow pay for it.

Instead, let’s re-forest this riparian reach into a “Central Park along the River,” with restored native oak habitat, walking paths, crosstown bike paths, playing fields, etc.

Let’s build our much-needed housing, not in the floodplain, but closer to town, enabling residents to live car-free.

We cannot solve our traffic woes by building more roads. We solve our traffic woes by making it safe and easy for people of all ages and abilities to get around town without a car.

(Pete Gang is an architect with a keen interest in planning for a vibrant, resilient future.)