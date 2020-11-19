Opinion: Turn attention to fixing trestle

As a small business owner and professional musician who grew up in Petaluma, left for a few years, and returned, I can appreciate how special this town is. Like many, I am thrilled about the recent completion of the long-delayed river dredging done by the Army Corps of Engineers, thanks to the tireless work of Mayor Teresa Barrett and Rep. Jared Huffman.

However, one other centrally located, river-based project remains in question, and it’s the proverbial elephant in the room: The Petaluma Trestle. For those unfamiliar, it’s the stretch of elevated train track that runs parallel to the river on Water Street from the pedestrian bridge to the Yacht Club and has been falling into disrepair for years.

I realize how sensitive this topic is for some but I can assure you I have no agenda as I’m not affiliated with any person or organization and have no ulterior motive. I simply felt the community had a right know where things stand after I did casual research on the subject over the past couple years.

First, the public should be reminded that the owner of the Petaluma Trestle is SMART, not the City of Petaluma. Nothing happens unless they act first.

As noted in an Argus-Courier article back in June 2019, the city would “need a right to entry permit or a temporary easement before starting construction.”

Furthermore, through a Public Records Act request, I discovered that the SMART District inherited all the tracks they operate on from the Northwestern Pacific Railroad in a “quitclaim deed“ in 2004. It was not a sale, it was a transfer to another party at no cost. The tracks that run atop the trestle fall within that deal, hence the agency owning them.

So what’s the big deal, you might ask? Well, during my research, a representative for SMART confirmed to me they have been passively fielding offers to sell to a bidder of their choice which, in my view, is self-serving and only satisfies their financial interests, not the interests of our city. Simply put, is it morally correct for a taxpayer funded agency to quietly field financial offers on a cultural landmark they inherited for free that’s part of Petaluma’s storied history? I certainly don’t think so.

To be clear I’m not anti-SMART. I think what they provide is crucial for our future as related to transportation options in the North Bay and many (including myself) are pleased with their continued growth. But SMART should be the good guys in this situation.

Now’s their chance, especially after the river dredging has been completed and the community is excited again about our waterways as we endure an ongoing pandemic and other local and national crisis.

SMART should start by handing over ownership of the trestle and its tracks to the City of Petaluma so we can make it the heart of the city once again. Even better, to cement their status as a true benefactor of the community, they could participate in the cost of its rehabilitation. It would be a huge public relations win for SMART.

All of us can envision a day when the Turning Basin reemerges as a central hub with families strolling along the restored trestle after an evening meal as they look down on boats flowing in and out of the harbor. It has the potential to be magical.

Unfortunately, for now, it continues to be an embarrassing eyesore that tourists stumble upon and quickly avoid. Instead of keeping this a quiet bidding process, it could be a hand-off, a gesture of good will that future generations will remember and appreciate. If not, the trestle will continue to be a blight for years to come as SMART continues to wait for a bidder that serves its financial interests.

I encourage anyone who cares about the fate of the trestle to respectfully email SMART’s 12 Board Of Directors who are publicly listed on the agency’s website to encourage them to return the historic structure back to the City of Petaluma and if willing, participate in its restoration.

(Matt Reischling owns an onsite and online academic enrichment company that operates in Sonoma and Marin counties and is an active singer-songwriter for the project, Matt Reischling & The Black Box.)