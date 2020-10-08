Opinion: Vote yes on U, make Petaluma thrive

Between December 2019 and July 2020, hundreds of Petalumans were polled and surveyed about the kind of city they want. The results show what we all want: a safe and healthy city with better roads, faster emergency response systems, and continued homeless prevention programs.

So, I’m asking you to vote “yes” on Measure U, the 1-cent sales tax that will generate $13.5 million annually for Petaluma.

It’s never easy to ask to increase taxes. In the past, I opposed raising the sales tax. Today, I am not only supporting Measure U, I am asking you to support it, too.

What’s changed?

Here’s the background: Even though Petaluma is relatively small, it is a full-service town that offers many distinct features to both residents and visitors. Along with all of the expected services that cities provide, Petaluma has a marina, an airport, a modern wastewater treatment center, and city police and fire departments.

Petaluma, however, also has a structural deficit. The result of our past city leaders having opted for a low share of sales tax revenues means we get only 11 cents from every dollar of sales tax.

Other cities chose higher percentages, guaranteeing them a greater and more stable revenue stream over time. Our low rate puts us at a distinct disadvantage, especially given the range of services we provide.

Our taxes pay for streets and sidewalks, parks and trails, safe drinking water and storm drains — the elements of infrastructure that we often take for granted every time we walk, drive, or bike; every time we turn on the tap, flush a toilet, or watch the rainwater flow down the street.

These taxes also pay for public safety staff who respond when summoned, provide emergency medical care, put out fires, and generally ensure public well-being. We want these people to come when we need them.

But since the great recession of 2009, we have asked a smaller and smaller group of city employees to provide more and more services for a greater number of people. As well, these employees have to rely on aging equipment and insufficient resources to do their job.

The results have been telling. Our streets have deteriorated, our parks are not being properly maintained, our fire stations don’t allow for adequate housing for both male and female firefighters. And I haven’t even mentioned the need for long-term investments that, if not made, put all of us at risk: seismic safety upgrades in many of our public buildings (including our public safety buildings and historic museum) and upgrades to our inadequate IT security and communications systems throughout city government.

During crises, Petaluma’s city government has stepped up for our residents and our businesses. We have been proactive on homelessness. Recently, we have helped owners of local retail businesses enhance their online presence during shelter-in-place. And we have opened our public spaces to expand safe dining options for our restaurants. In general, the city has worked hard and smart to make Petaluma function as best it can with reduced revenues.

In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we all understand how important it is to have a city we can rely on. And I expect we all know that services, repairs, and upgrades cost money.

Before asking for an increased tax, our staff rigorously solicited public opinion on how we should go forward. Residents have told us they want us to continue being a full-service city while improving our level of services. They also want to keep an eye on how this is done, and they want to be included in how we go forward. The City Council agreed.

In response, I support a 1-cent sales tax increase, with an oversight committee that monitors the use of the resulting tax proceeds. I want us to invest in our town, transparently, collaboratively and responsibly.

We all want Petaluma to do more than survive. We want our town to thrive, now and after this pandemic. We can make that happen.

Let’s all invest in Petaluma and its future. Let’s vote “yes” on Measure U.

(Teresa Barrett is the Mayor of Petaluma.)