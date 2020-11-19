Opinion: What does Age-Friendly mean to you?

Do not regret getting older. It is a privilege denied to many.

These unattributed words of wisdom are followed by a request: Please take Petaluma’s Age-Friendly Survey, which can be found on the city’s website: cityofpetaluma.org/age-friendly-petaluma/

Age-Friendly is a world-wide movement focused on creating livable communities for people of all ages. Formalized by the World Health Organization and managed by AARP in this country, Petaluma is among 472 U.S. communities focused on becoming great places to both grow up and grow old in. The goal is to give everyone opportunities to thrive.

The city’s Senior Advisory Committee, with the unanimous support of City Council, seeks guidance as we begin plotting a course of action to make good on the city’s commitment to become age-friendly.

The fact that more than 30% of our residents are 55 or older (a demographic that will continue to grow) adds some urgency to the request. Taking the confidential survey also has a side-benefit – it gives participants an opportunity to proactively consider what matters to them as they engage with a stage of life that comes with both rewards and challenges.

The timing of our Age-Friendly Survey is spot on, considering that the city is poised to start developing a General Plan that will provide a vision and framework for Petaluma for decades to come. We hope our results will help inform work focused on affordable housing, transportation, parks and open space, walkability, and the future of our both our downtown and fairgrounds.

Climate change will rightfully be at the center of many General Plan conversations. It’s an issue that should matter to older adults. Seniors and young children are most vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather, which in our case, often involves wildfires. Studies show that those living in neighborhoods subject to air pollution and heavy traffic are more likely to suffer from shorter lifespans, a reality which bring social justice into the planning equation.

Our survey also includes questions focused on the current COVID-19 pandemic and disaster preparedness. We are making efforts to reach older adults who do not have internet access, in order for their voices to be heard in this time of physical and social isolation. Those who provide unpaid care or support for an older adult are asked to take the survey on their behalf. There are likely more public health crises in our future; we need to be ready to meet them.

Our survey also asks about employment and financial security. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our local economy. Many older adults are having to work years beyond those previously marked for retirement. These citizens need to be able to work at jobs that take advantage of their skills and experience.

Community resources need to be available to fill in the gaps so no one goes hungry or is without a home. Those fortunate enough to stop working or reduce their hours need ways to stay engaged in their neighborhoods and communities.

Meaningful volunteer opportunities need to be developed for older adults who want to give back. We are a valuable resource for our community. And we will need to be creative in order to meet the serious challenges that face us.

Everyone – no matter what their age – is an older person in training. When considering the alternative, becoming older is a key part of a best-case scenario.

Even though none of us have control over the vicissitudes that will present challenges, odds for best-case success are enhanced when aging is consciously included in one’s own contemplation and envisioning of what may come. Aging does not define who we are, but it does bring an urgency to focus on the essentials. That’s a good thing.

What would your age-friendly community look like? What are your biggest challenges? How could your community support you meeting them? How could you get involved in making it happen?

We’d like to start the conversation. Taking the Age-Friendly Survey is a way to begin.

(Kris Rebillot is the chairperson of the Petaluma Senior Advisory Committee.)