Opinion: What U can do for Petaluma Fire

It has been my honor to serve as a Petaluma’s Fire Chief for the past five years after serving 35 years in the profession. Your Petaluma Fire Department has a rich and committed history of dedicated service to the community of Petaluma going back to 1857, with a dedicated staff who deliver exemplary fire and emergency medical services to more than 70,000 residents and businesses.

Responding to approximately 7,500 calls for service each year, Petaluma Fire is a full-service, all-risk fire department. Our staff and firefighters are highly motivated and trained to deliver the best possible community service locally – and serve regionally and around the state as wildfires continue to encroach into more populated areas like Petaluma.

From fire and rescue services, to our delivery of Emergency Medical Services, we stand ready to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We truly believe that we are a vital part of the community and that the citizens and their fire department are linked together in public safety and sense of community. This has been made even clearer in these unique times amid the current public health crisis and ongoing increasing wildfire danger.

This is why the Petaluma community needs to make an informed decision about Measure U – the proposed locally controlled one-cent sales tax measure on your local ballot.

This past summer, the Petaluma City Council unanimously placed Measure U on the November ballot after receiving feedback from thousands of residents on their quality of life priorities for Petaluma. If enacted, Measure U would address, among other services, maintaining 911 fire and emergency medical response times, proactive fire prevention efforts, a well-trained adequately staffed firefighting force, and emergency wildfire and natural disaster preparedness.

Petaluma is fortunate to have been spared direct devastation from recent fires but calls for emergency response to the Fire Department continue to increase to record levels – an increase of 95% in the past decade which has also increased emergency response times.

Regionally, Petaluma Firefighters are called to serve on the front lines of wildfires encroaching on Petaluma and nearby communities. As wildfires become more unpredictable the danger to firefighters continues to increase – including an incident this year where we came too close to losing several of our members on the front lines. We are grateful they were not seriously injured or worse, in no small part due to the expertise and training our firefighters receive. Measure U will help ensure this high-quality training is maintained and firefighters are equipped with the tools they need.

With 12 state ballot measures, regional measures, and candidates on the ballot I encourage readers to familiarize yourself with your ballot from top to bottom, and get the facts about Measure U. For more information on Measure U, visit cityofpetaluma.org/Measure U.

(Leonard Thompson serves as Fire Chief for the City of Petaluma.)