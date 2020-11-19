Opinion: When children slip through cracks

Saturday night, Nov. 7 marked a significant event that took place quietly in the Petaluma City Hall parking lot. It was an event that not many people knew about, but was one that mattered.

For those of you, like me, who missed it, it was a remembrance for 12-year-old Georgia Lee Moses, whose body was found On Aug. 22, 1997, on the side of Highway 101 in Petaluma. A metal sculpture of an Angel to honor Georgia’s life was created by two firefighters after her death. It sits near the parking lot entrance of Petaluma City Hall. If you’ve not seen Georgia’s Angel, you should stop by. It is beautiful.

I learned of Georgia’s remembrance from a Facebook post, while I was out of town. A friend had posted images of the memorial to her page. My heart sunk. How, could I not know about this?

I wanted to be there to support Georgia’s family, but as I was hundreds of miles away, it was not going to happen. This public event, much like Georgia’s disappearance, slipped through the cracks. My friend learned of it from fliers posted downtown. That was the only notice of the remembrance she was aware of.

For anyone unfamiliar with Georgia’s case, she was last seen alive on Aug. 13, 1997. She was in the parking lot of a 76 gas station on the corner of Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa, when she accepted a ride around 10 p.m. from an adult male she did not really know.

Her body was found eight days later. She had not been reported missing by her family. Her mother was mentally ill. Georgia had been taking care of her mother and her 7-year-old sister. Her life had become challenging enough to prevent her from going to school. Despite all this, Georgia never got into any real trouble.

Many of us cannot fathom what Georgia’s life was like, or what her family’s life was like, when she went missing. But this is not the time to place blame on anyone, blame for not missing her at school, blame for not reporting her missing, blame for no one looking for her. This is a time to think about the invisibility of a family who was struggling, and of a 12-year-old girl, whose life ended tragically.

Saturday’s remembrance underscores how these stories still slip through the cracks. I was not there, because I did not know. How is this possible? What do we need to do to become more engaged with stories like Georgia’s? How can we demonstrate that Georgia’s life mattered, just as much any child’s life would matter, no matter what their socio-economic, racial or personal background?

The irony that this event occurred just blocks away from the Polly Klaas Foundation, whose mission is to help families find their children, regardless of their background, is not lost on me. Nor is the fact that I, along with my colleagues, had no idea the remembrance was occurring. It seems to underscore how difficult it has been for Georgia’s family to bring Georgia’s story to the attention of our community.

There is nothing we can do to change the circumstances of Georgia’s death. We cannot go back and provide a caretaker for her mom, so that Georgia can go to school. We cannot go back and tell her not to get in a stranger’s car. We cannot go back and report her missing when she did not come home that night. We cannot go back to save her.

But we can do everything possible to make sure that we look out for children like Georgia. That we don’t forget about her, or the many children out there, just like her.

Every Child Matters. Georgia, you matter. We are sorry we were not able to help you, at a time when you needed us most.

(Raine Howe is executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation.)