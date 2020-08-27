Opinion: Why we voted for Sid Commons

We write to clarify our reasoning for supporting the Sid Commons apartment project at the end of Graylawn Avenue. There have been many wildly inaccurate assertions about this project, especially on Nextdoor. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

First, the Sid Commons Environmental Impact Report confirms that the project is entirely outside the 100-year flood plain, contrary to what some claim. FEMA flood plain mapping also confirms that the project is outside the 100-year flood plain.

The EIR also confirms that the Sid Commons project will not increase the risk of flooding downstream, either in the nearby neighborhood protected by the Army Corps of Engineers flood control project or elsewhere. Indeed, the project will provide terracing to increase storage capacity for flood water.

The wetlands versus uplands issue is slightly more complicated. The Army Corps confirms that .62 acres of the 19.24-acre site consist of wetlands. All high value wetlands near the river will be preserved, as will two low-to-moderate value wetlands. Four small, shallow wetlands along the railroad tracks rated as low-to-moderate value will be relocated closer to the River and become high value wetlands.

Nor is the site at risk due to sea level rise. Here is what the Final EIR says about that: “An assumed high-level sea rise scenario of up to 5.7 feet coupled with an extreme high tide, a 100-year storm event, and waves would result in elevated River levels and out-of-bank flooding …. extend(ing) north of the East Washington Bridge to near Madison Street, approximately one mile south of the site.” (FEIR page 3-48.)

We fully recognize that the community is rightly concerned about protecting the Petaluma River corridor. For that reason, all the buildings in the project are set back over 300 feet from the river. All of the heritage oaks on the property will be preserved.

The Sid Commons apartments will also provide a lovely new 1/3-mile path along the Petaluma River available for public use, where currently there is no public access except by kayak or canoe.

The project will consume zero net energy due to extensive photovoltaic arrays, and the buildings are to be all-electric, in keeping with the City’s efforts to phase out natural gas in new construction.

There are 400 parking spaces on site for the 180 apartments, which should be more than sufficient to prevent parking from overflowing into the adjoining neighborhood. There will be 80 outdoor electric vehicle charging stations, and all garages will have a 220 volt EV plug.

It will create more local traffic trips. But even with Sid Commons, Graylawn Avenue will have less traffic than other local residential streets like I Street, St. Francis Drive, North Webster Street and Mountain View Avenue. (Feb. 3, 2020 Staff Report page 13)

The Sid Commons project will provide 180 apartments, including 10% affordable at the low-income level for 55 years. This is precisely the kind of thoughtful, environmentally friendly infill project that we need at a time when Petaluma and the region are suffering an acute housing shortage.

(Gabe Kearney, Kathy Miller and Mike Healy are members of the Petaluma City Council.)