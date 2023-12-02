PD Editorial: Another pandemic in Sonoma County

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

With bird flu detected at two local poultry farms, another pandemic has touched down in Sonoma County.

This is not COVID, but the consequences could be far-reaching.

Here’s what the World Health Organization says: “The current outbreaks of avian influenza (also called ‘bird flu’) have caused devastation in animal populations, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals, and harmed farmers’ livelihoods and the food trade.” As of July, the WHO said, cases had been reported in 67 countries across five continents.

While infections in humans are rare, this is a life-or-death matter for birds.

The disease is fatal and spreads rapidly, often carried from place to place by migratory birds that infect other wild birds and domestic fowl.

When commercial flocks get infected, the birds are euthanized. The numbers can be staggering: More than 68 million birds in 47 states have died or been destroyed since the first U.S. cases were detected last year.

Sonoma County has reported 15 cases involving wild birds since last year, but the first positive test in a commercial flock came 10 days ago at Reichardt Duck Farm near Two Rock. The second was Monday at a Sunrise Farms location near Petaluma.

Reichardt’s entire flock of 170,000 ducks was euthanized, and Sunrise Farms expects to euthanize up to 80,000 laying hens.

“And we’re watching the other ranches,” Mike Weber of Sunrise Farms told The Press Democrat. “It’s a waiting game.”

On average, Americans eat about 275 eggs a year — that’s approximately 95 million dozen eggs. Last year, as bird flu decimated flocks on large Midwestern farms raising millions of birds, consumer prices for eggs and poultry rose sharply amid nationwide shortages.

The economic impacts of the local outbreak aren’t yet clear.

A century ago, Petaluma was the self-proclaimed egg basket of the world. Petaluma still celebrates Butter and Eggs Days, but there are fewer egg farms, and local flocks are counted in thousands rather than millions. However, bird flu also has been detected in Fresno, Merced and San Benito counties, and the cumulative loss of birds could result in higher prices at the grocery store.

Reichart Duck Farm is a major supplier for Asian markets and restaurants in the Bay Area, and in addition to eggs, Sunrise Farms is supplies organic fertilizer used at vineyards and farms across California.

Agriculture is a hallmark of Sonoma County’s lifestyle, a source of locally grown food and dairy products and a cornerstone of the local economy, with livestock and poultry products alone generating sales of almost $50 million a year.

It also could be the target of a ballot-box challenge in 2024.

An initiative being circulated by animal rights activists, some of whom have participated in demonstrations at Sunrise and Reichardt farms, would sharply limit the size of dairy herds and poultry flocks in Sonoma County, potentially eliminating sustainable local sources of healthy food.

Sonoma County ranchers and farmers say they emphasize best practices, including organic and sustainable methods. They have shifted to cage-free production and invested in biosecurity measures to try to avoid diseases like avian influenza. Their livelihood may depend on communicating that message to voters next fall. For now, the priority must be protecting their flocks from a biological threat that has landed in Sonoma County.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.