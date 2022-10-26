PD Editorial: California students need help, not politics

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Student test scores are finally out, and they don’t fit simple narratives. Both supporters and critics of public schools can find things to highlight and things to hide. The reality is that California’s schools are struggling, but not failing. That’s especially true in the North Bay, where schools fared worse than the state as a whole over the past few years. State education leaders would do well to get back to basics. Focus on students, not shiny new programs and throwing money at schools without accountability.

Two sets of test data came out on Monday. First came the National Assessment of Educational Progress — sometimes called the “nation’s report card.” It tests fourth and eighth graders across the country, providing a snapshot of academic achievement in every state. The numbers were grim nationally, as almost everyone suspected they would be. Students lost ground on math and reading scores compared with 2019, the last time the test was given. Remote learning and other COVID-19 disruptions no doubt played a role.

But in those national numbers, Gov. Gavin Newsom found something to cheer. California’s students lost ground, yes, but not as much as in other states. He attributed that qualified success to billions the state spent on education during the pandemic.

Newsom wanted everyone to pay attention to those national results because the state numbers that came out the same day were grimmer. Californian students lost nearly a decade’s worth of progress in math and reading scores. Science scores were less affected, probably because they were so dismal to begin with. From 2019 to 2022, statewide English proficiency dropped four points to 47%, Math fell six points to 33%, and science proficiency remained at an appalling 30%.

Let those numbers sink in for a moment. Fewer than half of California’s students are grade-level proficient in English, only a third in math and even fewer in science. That is not educational success, and the pandemic is not wholly to blame.

Sonoma County and many other localities saw even steeper declines. They kept it quiet as long as possible. California schools had access to the data early and were allowed to release it. Some did. Others stayed mum until the state made the results public. They chose protecting their reputations as long as possible over the public’s right to know. That’s something worth asking about the next time school board incumbents are on the ballot.

Not that school districts were alone in choosing secrecy. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond tried to delay release of statewide numbers, but mounting public pressure won out.

Next up will be a lot of grandstanding, especially with an election in a couple of weeks. Thurmond and Newsom are seeking reelection, so they will trumpet the bright spots. Those who want to unseat them will find plenty of data to bolster their case. The question is whether anyone will talk about the people who matter most in this — California’s children.

Things weren’t great for California kids before the pandemic, and they’re a whole lot worse now. Students have fallen behind. They need help catching up. Losing less ground than most other states is still losing ground.

