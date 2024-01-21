PD Editorial: Congress should pass tax deal

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Congress has an opportunity to start 2024 by lifting millions of children out of poverty and delivering overdue relief for wildfire victims in California.

A bipartisan tax deal announced last week is exactly the sort of across-the-aisle cooperation voters want from a divided Congress.

For Democrats, the deal temporarily increases the child tax credit, partially restoring a mechanism that nearly eliminated childhood poverty during the COVID pandemic. In return, Republicans secure an extension of certain corporate tax breaks, including a deduction for research and development costs.

To avoid borrowing, the $78 billion price tag is covered by eliminating some other business tax breaks.

Of course, this is Congress, where there’s often more squabbling and legislating, so the tax deal still could be scuttled.

That’s the big picture.

The agreement also includes tax incentives for developers to build affordable apartments and, of paramount importance in Northern California, income tax relief for people who lost homes in wildfires, including the North Bay fires in 2017.

For many fire victims, thousands of dollars are at stake.

As part of its settlement to exit bankruptcy, PG&E paid about $14 billion into a fund to compensate roughly 70,0000 people and businesses whose property burned in four major wildfires between 2015 and 2018. Claims totaled about $19 billion, so none of the victims will be made whole.

Making matters worse, the IRS treats most lawsuit settlements as taxable.

When settlements are large — such as when you lose your home and all your belongings in a fire caused by power lines — the money can easily push you into a higher marginal tax bracket. That stiff tax bill not only hurts, it makes it even harder to rebuild. The tax bite victimizes people a second time.

California waived state income taxes on fire settlements, and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has taken a lead in trying to provide federal tax relief. But his efforts stalled in 2022 and again last year.

A tax relief bill passed the Democratic-controlled House in 2022 but never came up for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Last year, after Republicans gained a majority in the House, a new version of the bill was approved by the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and scheduled for a vote on the House floor. However, on the day of the vote, Republicans revolted against Speaker Kevin McCarthy, throwing the House into chaos for three weeks. The tax bill, co-sponsored by Thompson and Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Chico, never resurfaced in the House in 2023.

If the Thompson-LaMalfa bill is approved as part of the tax deal reached last week, it would apply retroactively. The net result, according to attorneys, is that fire victims might receive 70 cents on the dollar for their losses.

“In bankruptcy, no one gets 100%” Cathy Yanni, an attorney who serves as trustee of the trust, told the Wall Street Journal.

It’s likely some Democrats won’t be satisfied with a two-year extension of the child tax credit, and some Republicans think exempting settlements from incomes taxes creates an incentive to file lawsuits.

But a compromise requires both sides to give ground, and this one would allow a Congress that accomplished almost nothing in 2023 to start the new year with by improving the lives of millions of Americans, while encouraging investment in new products and technologies.

That’s a win-win, but Congress must act fast: tax filing season opens on Jan. 29.

