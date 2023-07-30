PD Editorial: County’s no-bid contracts need close scrutiny

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

At the height of the COVID pandemic, governments cut corners in the interest of providing a rapid response to a public health emergency. That included here in Sonoma County where officials awarded no-bid contracts for services to help local homeless residents and, in turn, ease pressure on the health care system. But the county didn’t follow up with heightened oversight and auditing. Now the public is learning that some of the money wasn’t well spent.

At issue is DEMA Consulting and Management, a Santa Rosa company that received no-bid contracts from the county Department of Health Services worth more than $26 million to provide homeless services. A two-month review by Press Democrat reporter Andrew Graham found that $800,000 appears to have gone for staff positions that other employees don’t remember existing.

It’s too soon to say if this is graft, accounting errors, poor memories or something else. What can be said now is that if the county had more aggressively monitored and reviewed its no-bid contracts, it might have caught and sorted out any discrepancies.

In the early days of the pandemic, there was concern that homeless residents would be especially vulnerable to the virus and its worst outcomes. California was already in the midst of a homelessness crisis when COVID hit, so the need to help was clear.

Help came in the form of amped up spending. Sonoma County more than quintupled its spending on homelessness in the first couple of years of the pandemic. One of the big beneficiaries of that spending was DEMA, then a new company, which promised to deploy health care professionals to care sites for the homeless. The county Health Services Department skipped competitive bidding and bypassed county supervisors in awarding contracts to DEMA.

More recently DEMA received a no-bid contract to run a new managed homeless camp in a parking lot at the county administration center. This time, the emergency cited by the county was yet another rapidly growing encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Forgoing normal competitive bidding processes should be rare, reserved for the most dire, time-sensitive emergencies. Competitive bids allow governments to get the best price for services, vet providers and allow bidders to present novel approaches to solving challenges. They also encourage transparency and public involvement. When government skips that process, it rolls the dice that it’s getting someone capable of delivering.

Sonoma County wasn’t unique in treading the no-bid path during the pandemic. Many governments did the same. But when you spend lots of money outside normal channels, it’s all the more important to keep close track of how the money is spent. In that, the county failed.

The Board of Supervisors might not have had a formal role in approving DEMA’s contract, but supervisors have had years now to ask questions and demand audits. Any no-bid contract should trigger heightened oversight and questions from leaders.

If the county intends to continue working with DEMA, the least it can do is audit the work that has come before and open future projects to competitive bidding. On Friday, two days after Graham’s article was posted at pressdemocrat.com, a county spokesman said Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector Erick Roeser was initiating an audit of the DEMA contract. The public and the people served deserve to know that contractors are delivering what they promise at a fair price.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.