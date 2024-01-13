PD Editorial: Court will weigh in on homelessness

Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In 2018, a federal appeals court ruled that people have a constitutional right to camp on public property when they have nowhere else to sleep.

The decision did not create the homelessness crisis, but it has complicated efforts to clear sprawling encampments like the ones that have at times prevented cyclists and pedestrians from enjoying the Joe Rodota Trail.

Only California and eight other western states are subject to the ruling by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case from Boise, Idaho.

Authorities elsewhere can simply order people to move on and threaten them with fines or jail if they don’t leave.

Perhaps that’s one reason so much of the nation’s homeless population has ended up in states subject to the Boise decision.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from state and local governments in the Ninth Circuit states. Among other things, they want authority to remove encampments from parks and sidewalks if people living on the street refuse offers to move into shelters.

We hope the court grants that authority.

To be clear, forcing unhoused people to move from one site to the next to the next is not a solution. Neither is treating homelessness as a crime.

Those tactics perpetuate the problem. The justices shouldn’t allow any state to just pass the buck on homelessness.

At the same time, the right to sleep need not be a right to sleep anywhere. The court should balance the rights of homeless people and the need to protect public health, safety and sanitation.

It is possible to provide safe places to sleep while ensuring that access isn’t lost to parks, trails, sidewalks and other public spaces. However, a lasting reduction of homelessness is more likely if people can’t continue camping in public after refusing offers of shelter. And public agencies should be allowed to condition shelter offers on acceptance of help with housing, work, education and, if needed, treatment for behavioral health or substance abuse issues.

In the six years since the Ninth Circuit ruling, California has spent about $15 billion on shelter space. In Sonoma County, that includes converting motels, establishing a tent camp at the county administration center and opening a tiny home village at Los Guilicos. The county is presently working toward converting a shuttered juvenile hall facility into still more shelter space.

Santa Rosa opened a safe parking location for people who live in their vehicles, and Rohnert Park opened its first shelter.

This may not have happened, at least as quickly, without the pressure of the Boise decision and a subsequent ruling involving Grants Pass, Oregon.

But people often refuse shelter because they don’t want to accept social services.

Efforts to clear large encampments often result in costly litigation, angering neighbors and frustrating public officials who complain their hands too frequently are tied by courts.

“The Supreme Court can now correct course and end the costly delays from lawsuits that have plagued our efforts to clear encampments and deliver services to those in need,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

The justices promised to rule before their term ends in June. Their decision won’t end homelessness, any more than the Ninth Circuit created it. But by allowing public agencies to clear illegal encampments, the court can protect public spaces and encourage unhoused people to accept the help they need.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.