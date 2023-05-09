Editorials represent the views of The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial board and The Petaluma Argus-Courier as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will resume her duties, but she owes her constituents a direct answer about when that might be.

California’s senior senator has been absent from Washington since February when she was diagnosed with shingles, a painful viral condition related to chickenpox. Young people typically recover within a couple weeks. For older people — Feinstein is 89 — shingles can linger for a long time.

“For some, it never goes away and can be disabling,” Dr. Amit A. Shah, a geriatrics specialist at the Mayo Clinic, told the Los Angeles Times.

Feinstein is hardly the first senator to miss an extended period because of health issues. She isn’t even the first senator this year to miss several weeks.

But her absence has taken on heightened significance because it is stalling votes on judicial vacancies, a top priority for Democrats. As a result, some of Feinstein’s longtime critics on the political left are calling on her to step down.

Feinstein’s ability to fulfill her duties is a legitimate public concern, but there is no assurance that her resignation would expedite any confirmation votes.

In fact, given partisan realities in Washington, it probably wouldn’t change a thing.

It’s a matter of math and the Senate’s peculiar rules. Feinstein is one of 21 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats have a one-vote advantage and ties on judicial confirmations are treated as rejections. Proxy votes are allowed, but not when it would be the deciding vote. So, without Feinstein, action has been delayed action on a handful of President Joe Biden’s nominees for the federal bench.

Because it also takes a majority to issue subpoenas, Feinstein’s continued absence would be a factor if the committee pursues an investigation of financial ties between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and billionaire developer Harlan Crow and payments from a conservative legal group to Ginni Thomas, the justice’s wife.

In April, after it became clear that she would be absent for an extended period, Feinstein asked Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to name a temporary replacement for her on the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans said no — exercising their prerogative under Senate rules.

If Feinstein resigned, the same rule applies.

Given the premium both parties place on lifetime appointments to the federal bench, not to mention the potential political peril of an election year investigation of a Supreme Court justice, there is no reason to believe Republicans would agree to any Democratic replacement for Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein is a historic figure — the first female mayor of San Francisco, the first female senator from California, the first woman to chair the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. She sponsored landmark laws banning assault weapons and guaranteeing marriage equality. Her legacy is secure, but her ability to effectively represent 39 million Californians in the Senate is in question.

Feinstein already announced that she won’t seek reelection next year, and some calls for her resignation may be attempts to influence the election. But with 19 months left in her term, and a looming showdown on the debt ceiling, Feinstein needs to demonstrate that she’s still up to the job. Providing a timetable for her return to Washington would be a good first step.

