PD Editorial: Everyone loses when bigots disrupt meetings

If one good thing came out of the pandemic, it was that government meetings became much more accessible. Virtual access is a boon to civic engagement. But it’s also a bane to civic discourse as pranksters and bigots hide behind digital anonymity and disrupt meetings with vile speech. Trolls targeted two recent meetings, and the unfortunate but necessary result will be less opportunity for public participation.

The first incident occurred a week ago at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting. During public comment periods, some speakers who had connected online spewed racist and antisemitic vitriol. Board Chair Chris Coursey tried to stop them, but they kept coming. The same thing happened a day later during a Santa Rosa school board meeting.

It remains unclear if the two incidents were connected. The same troublemakers could have been involved in both, but there are enough trolls out there that it’s not a sure thing. It’s not even clear if the obnoxious, immature bigots were local or connected from afar.

Before the pandemic, people could livestream many local government meetings, but if they wanted to speak up on an issue, they had to attend in-person. That changed amid efforts to curb the spread of COVID. Governments shifted to software like Zoom so people could attend meetings virtually and speak up when the time came.

Now, post-pandemic, many governments have shifted to hybrid meetings. Officials get together in-person, and the public is welcome, but they also allow virtual attendance. That has left the door open for disruptions like the ones that occurred last week. Similar incidents have occurred throughout the country.

One thing about most bigots and trolls is that they tend to be cowards. They will say appalling, hurtful things as long as they are cloaked in digital anonymity. Few have the courage to stand up and say the same things in-person where all will see them and know who and what they are.

Sonoma County’s solution, then, is to allow public comments only from people who physically attend meetings. That new policy took effect at Tuesday’s meeting. It will be like the old days, and there will be less chance for people to participate in their government.

That seems like the best response, at least for now. The school board and other local governments should follow suit.

They might ameliorate some of the reduced participation by allowing people to submit audio or video comments in advance to be played at meetings so they are part of the record and heard by officials before making decisions. A staff member could screen comments in advance. That would take time and have a cost, but it would continue the heartening trend of making government more accessible to people who can’t attend meetings in-person because they work, have to take care of kids or are dealing with life’s myriad responsibilities.

Whenever the government encounters disruptive or upsetting speech, it must tread carefully. Americans have the right to say awful things, and one person’s bigotry might be another person’s public policy debate. Making them own it, however, can be a tremendous deterrent.

